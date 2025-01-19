Pluto Cazimi occurs on Monday, January 20, in Aquarius as the alchemist of the cosmos crosses into the heart of the Sun. This represents the beginning of a new journey for Pluto and a new beginning in your zodiac sign's love horoscopes for romantic life.

Pluto is the Lord of the underworld, ruling over buried truths, secrets, and aspects of your shadow self. To seize the opportunity for a new beginning, it teaches you that you must confront the darkest parts of yourself and your relationship. This is a lotus moment, as only the strongest and most beautiful relationships will blossom.

Pluto recently entered Aquarius on November 19, 2024. While Pluto in Capricorn challenged you to remove the beliefs and obligations that were bringing unfulfillment into your romantic life, in Aquarius, Pluto brings new ideas, possibilities and creative thinking. However, it may also bring up your fears or wounds, preventing you from truly following your truth.

Be mindful of forcing someone to see your perspective or using manipulation tactics to maintain a relationship because you’re afraid to be alone. This energy can help serve as a catalyst for the entire year ahead, but only if you honor your truth and forgo any power struggles that serve to take you away from your purpose and the love that has always been meant for you.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, January 20, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be mindful of who you choose to surround yourself with, Aries. You are one of the most social zodiac signs, as you always like being on the go. But you also need to make sure your circle of friends is supporting you in having the relationship you desire.

You may find yourself being drawn to new types of people and potential new lovers. That type that you’ve had being challenged by the awareness of what’s important.

Make sure you’re not hanging onto anyone just because of the length of time you’ve known them and truly doing the work to understand if someone is adding value to your life.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t be so rigid, dear Taurus. Pluto Cazimi may make you cling to your personal beliefs with a vengeance out of fear of what happens if you’re wrong or you allow yourself to change your mind.

Part of growth is being able to hold space for learning. This means your needs in a relationship may change, but it’s up to you to discuss that with your partner. Talk openly about how you are feeling and what kind of relationship you desire. Be mindful of holding space and the need to compromise as well.

You can’t ignore this issue and focus on other matters; it feels like you have control over your career. By facing this situation head-on, you will be open to the opportunities for growth that may just be able to save this relationship.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love should never feel obsessive, sweet Gemini. As much as you want a profound and deep connection, there should still be space to explore your purpose in this lifetime. A partner’s commitment is never proven by their obsession with you, and vice versa.

Take some space from this relationship and reflect on whether it truly brings a healthy presence into your life. You are on the threshold for great personal change, so anything is possible, but you want to ensure you’re not still participating in toxic cycles.

Use this time to plan an international spiritual journey or a one-day retreat locally. When you can understand what love truly is, you will also become aware of what it isn’t.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Ground yourself, Cancer. Pluto Cazimi can make life feel like a never-ending roller coaster of emotions as it dredges up what is most painful so that you can evaluate the meaning of your life.

Although you are moving into an easier and love-filled time in your life, it doesn’t mean all the work is completed.

There may be personal challenges that you are or will soon be dealing with, which could make it seem impossible to have the relationship you desire.

This is meant to help you transform your inner world so that you can become certain of who you are and what your purpose is, which is what will allow you to find the love you’ve been searching for truly.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Nothing ever goes away until you decide to face it, dearest Leo. You have been feeling quiet lately as you’ve tried to synthesize all you’ve been through into personal growth.

While you’ve tried to remain consistent in your relationship, you may have been trying to band-aid it rather than truly improving it.

Today offers a chance to confront what you’ve been avoiding or unaware of finally. Be mindful of your shadow self coming out through jealousy or judging your partner.

While you don’t have control over where this relationship leads, you do over how you react to it. You will never have to trick someone into staying because the love you desire will be able to continue to grow with you through all of the phases of life.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Light exists within the darkest moments, Virgo. Pluto Cazimi may feel like a dark night of the soul moment as you acknowledge your humanness. This can help you process past relationships or arguments in which you failed.

Although you are one of the healers of the zodiac, it is not on you to ever heal a partner or a relationship. Your partner has just as much responsibility as you do for the well-being of your relationship.

Try to release feelings that you haven’t done enough or have failed. This could also help you see the qualities of codependency clearly so that you can transform your current or future relationship into the healthy love you genuinely desire.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love should never make you feel trapped, dear Libra. In your quest for your forever love, you may have found yourself in a relationship in which you’re constantly sacrificing what you want to keep the peace or uphold the connection.

But, when you make moves from fear rather than truth, you aren’t honoring the purpose of your relationship or yourself. This results in you feeling trapped.

Although you may be prone to blaming your partner, the reality is that you’ve created this situation by what you’ve allowed and what you’ve withheld. It’s time to break free, honor your authentic self, and realize any love lost by being yourself perhaps was never love to begin with.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must let go of the past, beautiful Scorpio. While it’s easier to say than to do, you can’t keep moving forward, carrying so much from what you’ve already been through.

This will especially be important regarding the emotional baggage you have become accustomed to carrying. Spend time in deep reflection, focusing on your childhood and past relationships to better understand what you can release.

It’s not your job to carry the pain of others or the choices that they’ve made. When you have a clear and steady heart, knowing that you deserve love, you can also embrace the necessary changes to attract it.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be careful with the decisions you make, Sagittarius. You are the truth seeker of the zodiac, but because of that, you tend to feel like you must learn everything the hard way.

That is not necessarily the truth, though, especially when you become aware of the decisions that you are making. You will feel called to embody your truth during this exciting period, but it may also bring significant changes to your life that you don’t feel ready for.

Be mindful of heightened anxiety during this time and any errors in judgment, as you may be operating from a place of being overly confident. Observe what arises and try to hold off making any decisions until you feel grounded.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must become clear on what you truly value, sweet Capricorn. You are a zodiac sign known for being industrious and successful.

Yet love can’t always be approached in this way. Pluto Cazimi in Aquarius completely challenges what you thought you wanted and what is important to you.

It could lead you to act out in unpredictable ways or become impulsive. Just be mindful that if you have a relationship, you must tell them where they stand in this new journey with you. You don’t want your actions interpreted as carelessness, especially if you see this person in your future.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace your inner strength, beautiful Aquarius. You have just begun one of the most transformative phases of your life. However, you don’t need to wait until it’s finished to enjoy its riches. Spend time with yourself right now if you’re in a relationship.

By drawing strength from within your inner self, you will feel empowered. While you may want to remain mindful of relationship dynamics, you may have to take the lead in your relationship or new romantic connection.

Don’t shy away from speaking your truth, sharing your dreams, or expressing what you genuinely want. Become unapologetic in embodying your truth and trust that you can manifest the relationship of your dreams.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Clear away what is no longer serving you, sweet Pisces. You have been so focused on trying to be present and committed to your dreams that you’ve lost some magic in your life.

This has impacted your romantic life because you’ve had trouble believing in fate or divine guidance from the universe.

As Pluto Cazimi occurs, your intuition will be heightened only if you face what has been clouding your perspective. This is a time to reflect on your fears and beliefs contributing to that loss of magic, including being alone forever or abandoned. When you can release what isn’t serving your highest good, you create the space for what will.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.