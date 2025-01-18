Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, January 19 — Aquarius Season Is Here

Each zodiac sign feels a change in their love horoscope on January 19, 2025, as we enter Aquarius season, where hope exists around every corner. Breathe into the possibilities. Embrace what makes you most unique without masking or trying to be like everyone else. Be bold enough to stand out and trust in the desires of your heart so that you can embrace your inner rebel.

Aquarius season begins on Sunday, January 19, as the Sun moves into this dynamic air sign. Aquarius season always feels like a welcome breath of fresh air, as Capricorn season can often seem bogged down with responsibility.

Advertisement

While Aquarius can be known for its sometimes cold demeanor, this is a zodiac sign that would go to the ends of the earth for the one it loves. But as part of Aquarius season, you may express your feelings or authenticity differently.

You will crave freedom and desire a divine purpose for everything you invest your energy into. Embrace the unconventional and trust that it doesn’t matter how a relationship looks to the world but how it feels to you. This is a season to reclaim your inner self, follow your heart wherever it might lead, and trust your free spirit to always know the way.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, January 19, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let this be the start of your new year, sweet Aries. Aquarius Season reminds you that it’s never too late to live the life you’ve always dreamed of.

This also is a time to reconnect with the world, give up any isolation you’ve been doing, and spend time with those you are close to.

You’ve been so focused on practical matters that it’s felt challenging to be present in what arises daily. With this new shift, you will feel social, relying on your friends and engaging in activities.

This can help lighten the energy in an existing connection or bring in new love if you’re single. Breathe deep, Aries, and embrace feeling like yourself again.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Any work in a relationship must always be reciprocal, dear Taurus. While you’ve been sorting through confusion and doubt in your romantic life recently, ensure you’re holding space for reciprocity.

It’s not your sole job to fix this connection or to initiate positive changes. But to do this, you must understand what is yours versus what your partner’s to hold.

Reflect on your responsibility and what you can do to set the tone for what you hope to receive. Then, be mindful of creating space for your partner to step in.

Know your worth and be willing to try an innovative approach to previous issues in this relationship, but also make sure you’re not carrying the weight of this connection on your shoulders.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make space for new beginnings, beautiful Gemini. Aquarius Season brings a multitude of new beginnings and opportunities into your life.

If you’re looking for love, this may be a time when you finally attract your soulmate. But if you’re already in a relationship, then you should shift your focus to plans for the year ahead.

Whether it’s about booking that overseas holiday or signing up for breath work lessons together, use this time to focus on the new beginnings you and your partner are craving.

With the power of Aquarius behind you, there isn’t anything holding you back during this fertile period in your life.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Hold space for the unconventional Cancer. You have been setting the intention for a new love but have been strict about how it would look and appear in your life.

As Aquarius Season begins though, you may adopt an unconventional approach to love as you will be craving freedom along with a deep sense of intimacy.

This may lead you to embark on a long-distance relationship or relocate as part of an existing connection. Although you’ve always had a specific vision for your romantic life, it would be of benefit to let yourself challenge that so you can truly find the love that will align with your soul.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor all of your needs, dearest Leo. You have shifted your perspective of love, seeing that it is important how it feels rather than how a relationship looks. However, as you begin Aquarius Season, this will continue prompting new growth in your connection. Mental intimacy will become crucial for connection so make sure you’re setting aside plenty of time for conversations, if it’s not about any future plans. You can also use this energy to focus on a social project for you and your partner to invest within. This may be a charity or volunteer work but will help you feel like your connection is truly serving a higher purpose in the world.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be open to new ideas, Virgo. Your romantic life is currently going quite well, and likely there is talk of marriage or a significant commitment. But that doesn’t mean there still isn’t room for improvement, and in this case, it may be to focus on yourself. Aquarius Season invites you to embrace new ideas for how to feel and become your best self. You may want to schedule time for you to get back to your meditation practice, or simply relax. This can be done by yourself or with your partner, but it’s important to not just think about what you need to do – but what you want to do. By focusing on your well-being during this season, you can actually develop a meaningful connection with your partner.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Commit to what feels right, sweet Libra. You are a zodiac sign that craves love and partnership.

Though you must learn not to sacrifice your authenticity for love, it is also beneficial to entertain innovative relationship dynamics. Love doesn’t have only to look one way; by letting yourself embrace the unconventional, you will find a fulfilling relationship.

This will be especially important in terms of how you and your partner define commitment and how you choose to craft your life together. It is a blank slate, Libra, meaning you can create anything.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Try to accept yourself just as you are, Scorpio. You are an incredibly deep-water sign that craves an otherworldly romantic connection, yet you also have strong ties to conventional themes of home and family.

This can often feel like you are at odds with yourself because one part of you wants to run away on a romantic adventure, while the other craves the comfort and stability of home.

Try to accept both these feelings as integral parts of yourself instead of feeling like you must choose between them. The relationship that truly aligns with you will be able to satisfy both desires but don’t forget; it’s still up to you to vocalize what it is you truly want.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t limit yourself by what’s in front of you, Sagittarius. You crave far-off adventures and new connections, but Aquarius Season can make you focus on just what’s in front of you. This could lead to you accepting a love that’s easy but doesn’t truly fulfill your needs.

It’s important to make sure not to settle for any offer of love during this phase and to make sure that you are communicating with yourself clearly.

You can often lack transparency when it comes to stating your intentions in relationships and then wonder why you continually face heartbreak. Use this energy to trust in your intuition and to never stop believing that the love you want does exist.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Become creative with what and who you give your energy to, dear Capricorn. You can often unfairly box yourself into certain stereotypes that don’t represent your authenticity.

This can lead you to entertain relationships that don’t honor your worthiness or have you creating a relationship according to the rules of society instead of your own. But with the arrival of Aquarius Season, you are being invited to become creative in your life and relationship.

Reflect on what your worthiness means to you and how you define a relationship that adds value to your life – and then be willing to think outside the box.

Redefine your relationship, set your standard for love, and release any rules that are keeping you from truly feeling fulfilled in your life.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be your wildest self, Aquarius. There are no rules that you need to live your life by.

There is no set formula for love or happiness, but only your intuition about what resonates and doesn’t. By welcoming in your zodiac season, you can use your solar return to become your most authentic self yet.

Focus on rebuilding your self-esteem and trusting your intuition to lead you where you are meant to go. Embolden yourself to go after what you want and live the most original life possible.

You don’t need to do things just to be different because you already are. Just be yourself and feel good about the person you are so that you can use your magnetic energy to attract the love that’s meant for you.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is a mystery, beautiful Pisces. You never know when or with whom it will occur. The only truth is that it seldom looks like you thought it would.

Aquarius Season reconnects you with your inner magic and promises to attract a divine soul connection into your life.

This is sometimes known as a twin flame, and though it depends on where you are on your spiritual journey, love does become magical around this time.

Fight the urge to stay in your inner world and let yourself take new chances during this period. Your intuition will intensify during this time, so make sure you’re letting it lead you instead of overcomplicating any situation with logic.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.