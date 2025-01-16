On January 17, 2025, each zodiac sign's love horoscope is focused on communication and emotional processing. Be mindful of this and give yourself the time to process as the Virgo Moon aligns with Mercury in Capricorn on Friday.

The Moon holds reign over your emotional body. With the Moon in Virgo, you should be feeling grounded. However, you want to be mindful of feeling critical of your emotions. As the Virgo Moon aligns with Mercury in Capricorn, you will be given the ability to process and express your feelings in an emotionally balanced and grounded way.

While you should feel free to take the time to self-reflect, you must also remain open to conversations. If you need time to process, advocate for yourself instead of feeling rushed. By allowing yourself to process and explore your emotional body, you will experience greater confidence in any decision you feel called to make in your romantic life.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on January 17, 2025:

Aries

You will be feeling very grounded today, dear Aries. While the energy may call you to spend time at home, you will learn valuable lessons. You are changing how you go about romantic matters and realizing that rushing ahead isn’t always beneficial.

The grounding you feel today will help you see yourself differently. By understanding yourself deeper, you can make rational decisions in your romantic life. You may have to exercise healthy boundaries with a current or past partner as you realize you must do what feels best for yourself.

Taurus

Your truth is invaluable, sweet Taurus. Since the end of the year, there have been rumblings of discontent with your romantic life.

This may be feeling disconnected from an existing partner or disheartened by romantic prospects. While these feelings have been consistent, you have not acted on them yet.

Today offers you a chance to start progressing toward what you want. It’s an amazing time to invest in yourself by taking a retreat, especially as you may meet someone new and exciting.

In a relationship, you must be honest about your feelings. You can’t put off this conversation much longer so it’s better to deal with it now.

Gemini

Receive the love you’ve always wanted, Gemini. There may have been questions recently about an existing relationship in your life; however, this connection will progress.

Although you may still hesitate, you must allow yourself to receive the love you’ve always wanted. This means being open to moving in together, meeting family or friends, and having real-life conversations about the future.

Try to create space for in-depth conversations today. You already know what you want; now you need to sit down and talk through matters with your partner. This won’t only progress your relationship but will also take your connection to a deeper emotional level.

Cancer

You don’t have to process everything on your own, Cancer. While you are incredibly sensitive, you also are known for going into your shell when dealing with a challenging situation.

This is part of your nature but often comes across as a coping mechanism because you find it challenging to be vulnerable with others. But to have a healthier relationship than you’ve had before, you also need to challenge these traits.

Try to open up to your partner today so that you can cease keeping so much within. You don’t need to process all of this on your own and, your partner won’t just be of help, but they actually are a valuable part of your healing. Trust yourself enough to know that you can open up to your partner.

Leo

You deserve to feel respected, sweet Leo. Respect is something that can often be taken for granted. You can’t assume that love or intimacy always equates to respect.

Take time to reflect on what respect means to you and what it feels like you need from your partner. You may need to draw some hard lines as to what you are willing to accept and what you won’t move forward. Remember that you deserve to be loved and feel respected and cherished by your partner.

Use this time to figure out what you must express to your partner, but don’t shy away from expressing yourself boldly and with love.

You are still finding balance with your recent self-growth, so be kind to yourself throughout this process.

Virgo

Be in your feelings, beautiful Virgo. You can tend to look at relationships pragmatically, all the while secretly wanting to be swept off your feet. Love isn’t always logical, so you can’t second-guess yourself regarding matters of the heart.

You may find yourself acting more impulsively than normal today. However, it’s only because you won’t be able to deny your feelings.

Let yourself seize this moment and leave behind that comfort zone. Tell someone how you feel, pop the question yourself, or be the one to offer up a date night first.

You don’t need to wait for someone else to make the first move, but only honor your own feelings so that you can be the one to do it.

Libra

Sweet Libra, you deserve peace. You may be enjoying a quiet phase in your life now, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t magic behind the scenes.

While so much focus has been on what changes you will make in your life, it’s only because of all the inner work you have been doing. You have learned so much about yourself and the patterns that you’ve created in your life.

You don’t need to feel rushed to make any major decisions. Embrace this era of peace in your life. Continue to focus on your healing and be unapologetic in enjoying your space.

If you do have someone special in your life, they will understand. And if you’re single, this phase is just preparing you for your healthiest relationship.

Scorpio

Seize the opportunities around you, dear Scorpio. You can often get in your head so deeply that you don’t realize you have isolated yourself. When you finally come up for air, you tend to feel bad that no one is there for you – including your partner.

You can’t keep blaming others when you go through periods of quiet. Embrace your desire for connection and recognize that it does take two to continue to foster a relationship.

Take accountability for any quiet phases you’ve been in, but also let yourself get out and start to enjoy life. This is an excellent time to meet someone new or go out for the evening with your partner because life only becomes great when you allow it to be.

Sagittarius

You must know you are worthy, Sagittarius. While you may be preoccupied with career matters today, you must make space for love. You can’t just continue to make the excuse that you don’t have time for romance when that is also something you deeply desire.

A great deal of energy right now is challenging you to embody your worth. Whether in professional or romantic, you can’t achieve what you dream of if you still don’t truly feel worthy to receive it. Practice affirmations today, validating your worthiness to receive.

Take a chance on love and reach out to that special someone, or make plans with your partner. You don’t have to protect yourself any longer, especially because you do deserve to be fully loved.

Capricorn

Discontentment is the portal to change, Capricorn. You may not be feeling the best about your current circumstances today. This isn’t due to any romantic crisis but because you are feeling the stirring to begin a new chapter in your life.

While you may want to stay the course, you are being urged to reflect on what you dream for your life. Whether it’s about your own spiritual journey, travel or a new relationship, you can’t ignore these feelings.

Don’t be too hard on yourself, as you may feel like you should be fully satisfied; yet, the truth is, you aren’t. Take your partner with you on this new journey because you won't be led astray as long as you listen to yourself.

Aquarius

Triggers always come up for deeper healing, sweet Aquarius. Your romantic life has been progressing well, yet you could find yourself triggered today. It may feel like your partner wants to progress the relationship faster than you feel comfortable with.

However, this could also be some old demons surfacing regarding past relationships that ended in heartbreak. But a trigger does come with the ability to heal deeply; you may need to focus on the changes you’ve been avoiding. Love is meant to change your life, Aquarius.

Not just once but continually as the relationship grows and develops. Be open with your partner about the trigger and be willing to discuss future changes.

Pisces

Love often arrives unexpectedly, and it is beautiful Pisces. While you haven’t been spending too much time on romance recently, there will be an unexpected opportunity today that could change that.

It’s said that those who are friends first often have the best relationships because they get to know one another outside of a purely romantic lens.

This will be important to remember as you discover that you’ve fallen for someone you previously thought of as just a friend.

Don’t worry; they feel the same and have for quite a while. But you will need to be the one to make the first move. Trust your feelings and be willing to put yourself out there if it’s unexpected.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.