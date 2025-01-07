Love Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign On January 8

According to today's love horoscopes for each zodiac sign, whatever you want to create in your relationship will be possible. On January 8, 2025, Mercury's move into Capricorn has a powerful effect on your romantic relationship, leading to improvements in communication and love. In Capricorn, Mercury has to slow down and become logical in strategizing.

Rather than following your heart impulsively, the energy of Mercury in Capricorn will create a practical approach to love so that you can feel supported in achieving your long-term goals. It is the journey and not the destination that matters most. Mercury in Capricorn helps repair your relationship or enables you to return to dating after a painful breakup.

Advertisement

Mercury in Capricorn will also provide some necessary grounding as Mars retrograde is in Cancer, while Venus is in Pisces. It might feel like your emotions become overwhelming during this time or that you want to enjoy love. With Mercury in Capricorn, you will have enough earth energy to make practical plans and not let your heart get carried away by any romantic whim. Listen to and validate your emotions, but lean into the practical plans that will fulfill your heart, not just in the moment but also in the future.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 8, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to have love spoken to you, sweet Aries. You have been going through a difficult time recently and are looking for someone who genuinely sees you.

Although you need to continue to focus on self-validation, you will be experiencing a powerful moment in your romantic life that fills you up in all the ways you’ve needed.

A special person in your life will help validate your worthiness or express their feelings toward you through words of affirmation.

This statement will provide a much-needed boost to your confidence and help you start seeing yourself in a new light.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Get out into the world and make the most of the life you have, Taurus. You have been quietly dreaming of a new way of living, although you haven’t been sure your current partner was meant to come with you.

However, the energy of Mercury in Capricorn will help inspire you to make changes, take adventures and positively transform your relationship.

Reflect on how you can live life fully with your partner and be open to exploring new options to keep growing in this relationship.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini would greatly benefit from focusing on your connection with your partner during this time.

You have been so focused on your career and the holidays that you haven’t had significant quality time with your partner recently.

See the situation from your partner’s perspective and show them they matter to you. Set aside time to reconnect or get away for a few days so that you can focus on reconnecting with your partner.

A strong relationship isn’t just good for the heart but will benefit your entire life.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When you say what you want, the universe will help you receive it, Cancer. New romantic possibilities will surround you as Mercury shifts into Capricorn.

This is an incredible time to think of beginning dating again or having a serious conversation with the person you’ve been seeing.

You will still need to advocate for your needs and the space you have for a relationship.

As long as you do so, this will be a momentous time for a new love that will leave you feeling that everything you have been through has been worth it.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t have to wait until there is a breakdown to start counseling, Leo.

You have been on a journey of self-growth but haven’t quite been able to figure out what it means for your relationship.

There may be a theme of communication breakdowns in your connection that couples counseling could help with. It doesn’t mean you’re on the threshold of a break-up but only looking for how to improve.

Try talking to your partner about it, as it looks like they will be on board, especially if you frame it as you do what this relationship will last.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Commitment isn’t only about marriage, Virgo. You have been waiting for a proposal or sign that this relationship is going where you hope.

Luckily, the stars are aligning, and you will get what you’ve been hoping for, but you also need to hold space, for there is more to commitment than marriage.

Reflect on how your partner demonstrates their commitment to you through their actions rather than putting so much weight on a ring.

This will help you continue to facilitate a healthy relationship, and you will feel gratitude for all you have experienced together.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take a risk, sweet Libra. You often play it safe regarding love, letting your partner take the lead regarding changes or new beginnings.

You have the power to do that as well, Libra. Embrace a deeper level of empowerment and start speaking up about what you want, especially the desire to move in together or purchase a home together.

You’ve put so much energy into this relationship but can’t wait for your partner to initiate this change. Take charge and take a risk as it will surely pay off.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus your energy on only saying what it is you mean, Scorpio. You are in a period of preparation for massive changes that will occur in your life.

Before all of that can occur though, you need to set the stage to receive what it is you want. Focus on your inner dialogue and conversations, as this will be the area of your life that is intensified while Mercury is in Capricorn.

You need to talk with your partner about the future, making it truly clear what you want and will accept.

Tie up loose ends around this time or clear up any confusion. This is your time to truly align your words with your actions so you can feel confident about your path.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The only thing that matters is how you feel, Sagittarius. You have recently been through lessons that have helped you understand your romantic truth.

By embracing this process, you know what kind of relationship you need and the inner work required to attract it into your life.

Now, as Mercury shifts into Capricorn, you will be asked to reflect on your values and those necessary in a partner. It’s not enough to have common traits or likes.

You need to be able to share similar values with your partner if you genuinely want this relationship to last.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Speak up, dear Capricorn. You know far more than you give yourself credit for, especially regarding love. But you also often feel much more than you are comfortable expressing.

As Mercury moves into your sign of Capricorn, the spotlight is on you to start sharing, talking and being open about your thoughts and feelings.

Doing so will help improve the relationship in your life because your partner will be able to understand you and your choices better.

There is nothing to gain by keeping everything to yourself because you can never say too much when it comes to love.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

If you want to bring a dream to fruition, Aquarius, you must make a plan for it.

You’ve been encouraged recently to start embracing your dreams for your relationship and future. Dreaming has been hard because there is a lingering fear of situations not working out.

But as Mercury moves into Capricorn, you are given the tools to plan for the life that you want.

Enlist the help of your partner and start making plans, even if it’s for what appears to be an overseas adventure.

Planning for one dream will make it easier to keep planning for more.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are loved, sweet Pisces. While you find solace in being alone because there is no fear of spending time with yourself, it doesn’t mean you don’t have a social side.

By Mercury shifting into Capricorn, you will become social, engaging with friends and flirting with potential new lovers.

Embrace this engaging and opportunistic period because there is a strong potential for a relationship to begin during this time.

You don’t have to overdo it and can still enjoy your alone time, but it’s time to open yourself up to enjoying life and meeting new people.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.