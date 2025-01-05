Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 6, 2025 — Mars Returns To Cancer

Our love horoscopes for January 6, 2025, take a closer look at Mars, the planet that rules passion and ambition. Mars first stationed retrograde in Leo on December 6, 2024. Since then, Mars has been teaching you about the inner workings of your ego and what you desire most for your romantic life.

But on Monday, January 6, retrograde Mars will shift into Cancer, remaining until February 23, when it stations direct. Retrograde Mars in Cancer brings about healing, emotional fulfillment, and security themes so that you can address whatever hurts and improve your romantic life.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Monday, January 6, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take time to heal, sweet Aries. Retrograde Mars in Cancer will draw attention to matters of healing related to your home, family, and relationship.

With Jupiter shifting into Cancer on June 9, this area of your life will be intensified this year, so focusing on healing now will be of benefit.

You may want to reflect on healing generational trauma during this time or the lingering heartbreak from a past break-up.

Think of this period as tending to your heart and the roots that help you grow so that you can be in the position to recreate your romantic life truly.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Feel free to take the time to sort through your feelings, dear Taurus. With retrograde Mars in Cancer affecting your house of communication, you may have difficulty in finding the words to express yourself.

This may be challenging because there will be a need to talk through certain matters of your relationship.

Use this as a chance to reflect on how you feel and what direction you are being called to pursue in the future.

While conversations may arise, waiting until after February 23 to make any decisions or announce your intentions to your partner is best.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself shift your priorities, beautiful Gemini. As retrograde Mars enters Cancer there will changes to what is important to you, as well as how you work together with your partner.

Themes of shared finances may arise, as well as the desire to spend quality time with your partner.

You are being urged to reconnect with your values instead of letting your ego rule the decisions you make. If done properly, a relationship should always make you and the person you’re with stronger.

You need to make sure you’re seeing this as a partnership and not keeping those walls of independence up.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Go within, Cancer. You have been on a journey of healing since the end of last year, but you are about to have a breakthrough.

Retrograde Mars in Cancer will not only help you heal deeply from your past, but it’s also going to infuse you with the confidence to become assertive.

The only way you will have the relationship you dream of is to go after it. You don’t need to wait for love to come to you, but instead, realize that you are being empowered to follow your own heart.

Use this time to heal and become certain about what you want. Embrace the confidence to make this chapter of your life one you’re excited about.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is always to learn, sweet Leo. Since Mars was stationed retrograde in Leo, you’ve been on a personal quest for truth within yourself.

However, that shifts as retrograde Mars moves into Cancer, bringing up repressed fears and desires.

You don’t need to let your current story be the one you continue to live, but you need to face what you’ve buried within.

This is a fantastic time for introspection and healing so that you can begin to write a story of survival and joy.

Try to be honest with any romantic partner if you’re currently in a relationship, as you will need time to yourself during this phase.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must be careful with who you surround yourself with, dear Virgo. You have been enjoying a beautiful time in your relationship, but challenges may be ahead as retrograde Mars moves into Cancer.

During this period, you may encounter a so-called friend working behind the scenes to ruin your relationship.

Be mindful of who you engage with, especially with whom you and your partner spend time.

This may be a situation where your partner is tempted by someone close to you, so just be sure that everyone who says they’re happy for you is. Otherwise, you could end up having to heal a broken heart.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make sure that you are honoring your true self, Libra. As retrograde Mars shifts into Cancer, you will focus on reconstructing your sense of self.

This will give you greater confidence and assertiveness to go after what you want – and not be so accommodating to your partner.

The journey that you have been on has invited you to set better boundaries and not give up your dreams for another.

Now, with the current energy, you will be able to heal your inner self and finally learn how to honor your true self to receive the love meant for you.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace the questions, dear Scorpio, because that is how you find the answers.

You may feel confused when retrograde Mars is in Cancer, but it’s only to help you see all the romantic possibilities surrounding you. Instead of continuing to tell yourself what is or isn’t possible, try to suspend your previous beliefs.

Question everything, including yourself, and use this as a chance to grow. Life will never change until you take action to make it so, and this is your moment to figure out what you want finally.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Step into an inner process of transformation, beautiful Sagittarius. Retrograde Mars in Cancer will help you transform your romantic life by helping you release emotional baggage and heal from your past.

You may have a new and incredibly positive relationship in your life, but you need this time to ensure that you’re not repeating any mistakes from your past.

This chapter is about recognizing how your actions played a part in your heartbreak so that you no longer sabotage the love you desire.

Give yourself plenty of time to go within and be open to wanting what you never thought you would.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must ground yourself, dearest Capricorn. Retrograde Mars in Cancer brings the focus to your romantic relationship and, because of that, may cause arguments.

This process helps you understand how to honor your emotional needs and work cohesively as a partnership, but it may get rocky.

Try not to cling to any one argument or make any decisions about ending a relationship until after February 23, when everything will look different.

Any arguments that arise will only be regarding issues that you have avoided and so by seeing it as a chance for healing in your relationship, you can use this time to become stronger as a couple.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take care of yourself, Aquarius. You truly can’t pour from an empty cup, but now is your chance to start focusing on yourself.

As retrograde Mars moves into Cancer, you can focus on your inner healing, including how you care for yourself and your personal boundaries.

Because of this, you may be craving time by yourself or want to include your partner in your new self-care regime. Try not to see your partner as the enemy during this time but as someone who wants to support you in feeling like your best self.

This phase isn’t about doing what you think you should do but rather what you feel you need the most.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Open yourself up to divine inspiration, sweet Pisces. You have been working so hard to manifest love in your life but have forgotten the power of attraction.

Instead of rushing to create or progress a new relationship, give yourself time to listen to your intuition.

Love shouldn’t only feel like work. Truthfully, when a connection is genuinely meant for you, it will come naturally if situations still need to be figured out.

Focus your attention on the power of attraction and rebuilding your connection with the divine so that you can be guided to precisely where you are meant to be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.