Mars kicks each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for January 6 - 12, 2025, off early as it retrogrades back to the sign of Cancer. If you glossed over any issues or conflict in the fall of 2024, prepare for them to resurface as you're urged to settle them. We reach a pivotal moment when the lunar nodes change signs on January 11, with the North Node entering Pisces and the South Node in Virgo.

This is a week of new inspiration and motivation. While the lunar nodes changing signs may challenge our belief systems, we may feel more of an emphasis on our emotional well-being that encourages us to take care of each other. Find out how these energetic shifts affect your zodiac sign all week.

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for January 6 - 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Buckle up, as this week brings you things to look forward to with the Moon in your sign encouraging bravery and hope.

Venusian energy is activated with the Moon in Taurus on January 7 bringing you more romantic energy. Take the initiative on Wednesday when the Moon enters Gemini.

With both the Moon and Mars in Cancer on January 11, you are a lot more willing to treat yourself and praise yourself for your accomplishments in the last six months.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You start the week feeling fully motivated to get back to your routine and excel in all you do.

Despite your responsibilities remaining the same, this week, things feel a lot more manageable. You no longer feel blockages and are much more optimistic.

The Moon in Cancer teams up with Mars around January 11 to ease your connections. This is a good week to learn from others and embark on a new learning journey.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Aries energy early in the week allows you to recharge your social battery. Prioritize your responsibilities; tackling your to-do list comes easier as you learn how to manage your tasks more efficiently.

By the end of the week, the Moon in your sign sparks interest in new things. Continue making your plans and goals for the year as you continue finding new sources of inspiration all week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Getting on track is your theme this week as Mars moves back into your sign and helps you to consider your goals and plans. The Aries Moon supercharges you and brings out your leadership qualities.

Join a club or meet with people who share your values and ideologies; they can serve as inspiration.

Don't forget to take time to rest this week in preparation for the emotionally charged Full Moon in your sign next week. Root for yourself and cheer yourself on as you approach obstacles and focus on victory.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The heavy fire energy positively affects your sign early in the week, inspiring and encouraging you. Once the Moon enters Taurus on Tuesday, reflect on what you need to do to continue bringing more success to your school or work. You'll begin feeling rewarded for your efforts by midweek.

While it may be tempting to keep up the hard work all week, reserve the weekend for self-care, healing, and moving slowly. Be patient with yourself during this time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in Aries early in the week is a good time for you to decompress and take things easy. As the week progresses, you are come up with solid ideas that can help catapult your plans for the future.

Once the Moon and Mars connect in Cancer over the weekend, your current and future relationships begin their transformation now that the South Node is in your sign.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

All of your attention is on your work as you gain clarity into the work you need to do to advance.

This week, see how you can utilize your relationships to make strong connections in your field. Look to mentors for guidance.

This a time for you to show others what you are made of as you feel energized and fueled.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The intense energy of your ruling planet, Mars, is in full force this week with the Moon in Aries starting the week off and Mars retrograding into Cancer highlighting some potent themes that have to do with yourself.

The more relaxed energy of Venus provides a much-needed break with the Moon in Taurus on Tuesday empowering you and helping you to see your talents. Use this time to connect with your emotions.

Mars and the Moon will both be in Cancer later this week reminding you of your goals and dreams — and how not to lose sight of them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Martian energy kicks things off with the Moon in Aries bringing excitement and joy to your romantic bonds at the start of the week.

Midweek is the time to buckle down with the Moon transiting Taurus and then Gemini, allowing you to take things seriously with your career goals. If you have been slacking off, this energy can get you back on track.

As we reach the weekend, it's a time to find your courage and strength as we wait for the Full Moon’s energy next week to uplift you and make you more optimistic for the future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The beginning of the week is exhilarating for you, a period where you find your strength and build upon your armor.

You're making stronger and more meaningful connections in your relationships as you surprisingly feel the urge to socialize this week. Use this time to stabilize your relationships as you prepare for the Full Moon to continue bringing healing energy to your house of partnerships.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As you start the week feeling more courageous, by midweek, you're called to slow down and embrace the excitement that Jupiter in Gemini is still providing for air signs.

With Mars now in Cancer and no longer in your partnership house, your relationships feel more manageable.

While we prepare for the Full Moon energy next week, you are encouraged to consider how your planning is going.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Make a declaration of love to yourself this week. You are experiencing a period of transformation, especially with the North Node entering your sign at the end of the week.

Prioritize the things you seek in relationships and open your heart to this new era where you show yourself love.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.