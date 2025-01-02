What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of January 6 - 12, Per A Tarot Card Reader

The tarot horoscope for January 6 - 12, 2025, reveals intriguing things will happen for every zodiac sign. Knight of Pentacles shows up for the collective, letting us know that hard work will pay off with decisive and empowered decision-making. So make up your mind about what you wish to accomplish this week and the next — and then go for it!

The Star is the major arcana for the collective, reminding us that luck and fame often grace the footsteps of those who choose to engage with life in the manner of the Knight of Pentacles. There's no rush... because once you are a star, there will be no dimming your shine! Now let's take a look at the weekly tarot card reading for every zodiac sign for January 6 - 12, 2025.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for January 6 - 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries tarot card of the week: King of Swords

Aries, the King of Swords represents you and your psyche this week. Don't back down from a chosen path even if naysayers come out of the woodwork and try to make you feel like you don't know what you're doing.

The King of Swords can absorb new knowledge at lightning-fast speed, and so can you this week. Trust that and your pioneering ways will never hit a boring slag.

Working with Peacock Ore, which is believed to repel negativity, will help you embrace the courageous side of your personality no-holds-barred.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus tarot card of the week: Ten of Swords

Taurus, you have the Ten of Swords showing up this week as a warning card for you. Are there any problematic people in your inner circle waiting to sink their dagger into your back? Or perhaps you've settled into a toxic environment that will keep you from growing and thriving.

This is not meant to be a disheartening message. Instead, the Ten of Swords urges swift action to change the dynamic and protection for the self.

Words have power and you should keep your secrets close to your chest this week. Working with obsidian can protect your spirit this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini tarot card of the week: The World

Gemini, the major arcana card The World is a beautiful omen of extraordinary days and your manifestations coming to fruition.

You are also encouraged to set strong intentions for the future so you can channel your talents where they are most needed and manifest exactly what you want.

Ambiguity won't help you this week. Working with Peacock Ore to help you open your crown chakra and enhance your perception will be beneficial this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer tarot card of the week: Eight of Swords

Cancer, the Eight of Swords is a cautionary card urging you to discover your strength and ability to embrace the truth, whatever it might be, and in whichever situation.

The truth does set one free because it immediately sharpens your mind and problem-solving abilities, instead of keeping you in the dark and feeling helpless or lost.

The Eight of Swords also highlights the potential for manipulative people in your vicinity to pull the wool over your eyes in order to extract something precious from you. Working with clear quartz can bring you the clarity you need this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo tarot card of the week: Eight of Pentacles

Leo, the Eight of Pentacles is your tarot card for the week serving as a reminder of the tremendous power and talent within you. Tune into it to create something truly marvelous.

Don't let outside forces daunt you or tell you your work is less significant than someone else's. That is not true in the least.

Everything will come together to create a harmonious and wealthy future for you, as long as you believe in yourself and your gifts and talents. Keep striding forward with confidence.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo tarot card of the week: Page of Swords

Virgo, the Page of Swords is a cautionary card, especially for your love life. If you are engaging with someone new who seems to be full of great ideas and sweet camaraderie, try to slow down and take a deeper look underneath their persona.

Consider asking deep questions to determine who they are underneath the surface and whether or not your values and vision for the future align.

Don't throw in the towel if you are learning something new and difficult, whether coding, cooking, woodworking, etc. You will get there rather swiftly if you just keep at it!

Working with Blue Jasper is indicated for you this week as a way to ground your mind and open your imagination.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra tarot card of the week: Knight of Swords

Libra, the Knight of Swords is a reminder that all words and no action will not lead anywhere. So you must do your part and combine these two components to check off the milestones to your goals.

The Knight also represents a love interest who is just what you were looking for. Don't dismiss them if there's miscommunication or a conflict. Everyone grows and evolves, just as you have over the years. If you have found someone worthy of your time, let your relationship and individual personalities grow together.

Working with clear quartz will bring you the clarity and focus you need this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio tarot card of the week: Knight of Pentacles

Scorpio, the Knight of Pentacles urges you to be more cautious of where you spend your money and how you invest your time and energy. Not every seed is worth nurturing, especially if it's the kind that grows weeds.

That said, some efforts may seem too much at first, only to prove to be just what was required to create something magnificent, out of the world, and truly valuable.

Finding the right balance will help you bring something beautiful into your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius tarot card of the week: The Devil

Sagittarius, The Devil is a reminder that any binds you may feel around your soul and on your life or time are an illusion. You can choose to walk away if you realize you are being exploited or harmed.

As we enter the new year, think about any relationships, living situations, jobs, or debts holding you back. Then start planning actionable steps for how you can improve that situation for yourself or remove yourself from it completely.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn tarot card of the week: Knight of Cups

Capricorn, the Knight of Cups reminds you that you too have an emotional landscape that must be nurtured so you can be emotionally intelligent. Only then can you make strong decisions that help you conquer mountains. After all, why conquer a mountain at all if you are not emotionally invested in the outcome?

Every worthy goal has a driving emotional core. If that's lacking, achieving the goal can feel empty and unsatisfying.

The Knight of Cups reminds you to choose your own adventure instead of simply chasing others' dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius tarot card of the week: Page of Swords

Aquarius, the Page of Swords is here to wake you up this week! Be on the lookout for inspiring experiences and important guidance from the universe.

Start the year on a strong foot by scheduling time to swiftly finish your projects, chores, and other responsibilities. You will realize how much fear-based procrastination can make you lose out on!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces tarot card of the week: Six of Swords

Pisces, you have an awesome tarot card this week: the Six of Swords. It speaks of journeys and destinations that bring peace to your soul.

If you are about to go on a meditation retreat or a vacation, look forward to excellent days. Some of you may even discover a spiritual truth that brings peace and healing to your heart.

Spend some time journaling this week as a way to use words to clarify your soul. You can also work with Tiger's Eye to help you boost your efforts through increased mental clarity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.