Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 4, 2025

The cards reveal something to us today.

Written on Jan 03, 2025

Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 4, 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: bigjom / Canva Pro
Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for January 4, 2025, during the Moon changing signs. 

The Moon will enter the deep, psychic and intuitive energy of Pisces on Friday, making the weekend a great time for learning and reading books on spiritual growth. What insights can you get from the tarot on Friday? Let's find out.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for January 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Rejection is redirection, Aries. Today, you are encouraged to remember that you can't miss out on what is for you! 

Your goals are coming to fruition, Aries, even if the 'how' isn't what you anticipate. 

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Like many things in life, love isn't linear, Taurus. 

Relationships are the coming together of two fluctuating human beings; experiencing ebbs and flows is inevitable. 

Today, you are encouraged to meet potential challenges with peace having this understanding. 

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Finding what isn't working is half the battle to discovering what will, Gemini. 

Though it may require some courage, you are growing to embrace change by acknowledging what isn't leading to success and persevering to try a new way. 

Is there anything that isn't helping you experience fulfillment?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Your fears intend to protect you, Cancer. However, beyond a certain point, they can harm you more than they help you. 

Today, you break free from excess anxieties and challenge your comfort zone. You can begin this in smaller increments or settings. 

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

leo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You may be coming to a place of more peace and prosperity in your pocketbook, Leo. 

You may still be frugal; however, you may feel inspired to be more generous with those in your life. 

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Your vision will keep you sustained, Virgo. During this period, you may encounter feelings of being uninspired or lacking direction. 

This serves as a lovely opportunity to seek creative rest and return to what is important to you. With time, you will be refreshed with clarity and momentum. 

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Cups

A force of two is better than one, Libra. You may be experiencing a fresh new spark in a relationship. 

This is a wonderful time to continue prioritizing and making new memories. 

You may do things to deepen your connection and have fun, like ask meaningful questions or play games. 

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

This is a wonderful time to be careful of dipping into extremes, Scorpio. 

Look out for over-investing yourself. Instead, seek moderation and actions that lead to stability. 

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Your goals are about to come to fruition, Sagittarius! You will soon be eating the fruits of your labor. 

This is a wonderful time to stay diligent in putting in the work. 

Additionally, as you achieve your goals, be careful not to place too much value on material possessions. 

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

capricorn tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You are stronger than you realize, Capricorn. 

You may experience moments that create a prime opportunity to display the faith, resilience and persistence you have worked to grow. 

Seize these instances with confidence. 

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

aquarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You can do it all, just not at one time, Aquarius. You may have many pursuits or priorities in your life. 

However, focusing on them one at a time may be most beneficial. In this phase you are entering, ask what is most important now. 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Excellence is not one-and-done, Pisces, but a lifestyle. 

Being diligent and hard-working is important to you, and right now, it is essential to remember that you can display these traits in big and small opportunities. 

You don't have to wait for a radical change; you can also show your commitment to excellence in the small things. 

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.

