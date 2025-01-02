What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About January 3, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here for January 3, 2025, during the Moon changing signs. The Moon will enter the deeply, psychic, and intuitive energy of Pisces on Friday, making the weekend a great time for learning and reading books on spiritual growth.

What insights can you get from the tarot on Friday? Let's find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, January 3, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Have a plan b worked into your schedule this week. A meeting could be canceled, and you'll want to use your free time well. Keep a book handy if you love to read.

Or, have information for a project you need to work on so you can swiftly pivot from one task to another.

Having something else to do will ward off frustration and keep you productive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Quitting something you know isn't working is good business sense.

You may feel slightly off-put if you've invested time in a project or professional relationship; however, stopping now before later can save you time and resources.

Don't worry about what else you could do to fix a situation if it's already been determined that it's not working for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Why is common sense not always as common as you'd like it to be? People may not have the same experiences that you do to draw a similar conclusion.

Therefore, their knowledge is limited. Rather than judge a person for their error in thinking, consider this moment as a teaching opportunity.

You may be a huge help in providing timely and needed insight.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Do you feel confused about a decision you need to make? You may not have enough information, and a lack of clarity can confuse the process.

Ask more questions. Take time to search for answers. Do your due diligence instead of guessing and hoping for the best.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Who do you know that's stuck in the past? A person may hold a grudge for a long time because they have not fully grieved a relationship or a mistake that was once made.

Your patience could wear thin hearing the same story of a toxic tale recounted by an old friend.

Should you bring it up? Can you invite someone to explore their obsession with what's no longer a factor in their life?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

A busy day makes time fly without any warning.

Today, keep a running list of everything you need to do to avoid missing an appointment or doing a task longer than you ought to be.

Managing your time effectively will require a little more effort on your part.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

What area of your life would you like to grow the most this year?

You may have a few goals and dreams that seem super far into the future; however, if you start now, your decisions can lead up to that moment.

Can you start to set the foundation for your future? What wisdom do you need to do so?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Do you have a mentor, manager or person in authority who can advise you on self-improvement?

Today, invite a colleague to give insight into areas of your working relationship that flow well but still can be better.

Search for suggestions on courses, books, podcasts and areas of personal development.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Friendships often go through tough times, but true friends find a way to work things out.

You may have a friend you lost contact with due to a misunderstanding, but today may be the start of a reconciliation.

There may be a way to rebuild a burnt bridge to regain and restore trust.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Do you tend to overcommit or think you have more time than you do?

Today, ensure you don't accept responsibility for more things than you can manage.

Be slow to say yes and even quicker to say no. You may not like missing out on helping a friend or family member, but it can spare you from letting someone down unintentionally.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

Can you do nearly anything you set your mind to do? You have a lot of potential to accomplish great things.

You may envision yourself succeeding at a particular goal and want to follow that vision.

Setting your mind, then, needs to meet action. Schedule an appointment to get started. Begin to work on your goal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Finances are improving, Pisces. Your bank account may look much better than it has in a long time.

With confidence about the future, buy something nice for yourself.

Don't be afraid to treat yourself to something that makes you feel good and happy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.