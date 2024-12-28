Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 29, 2024 — Chiron Retrograde Is Over

Good news, zodiac signs. The December 29, 2024, daily horoscope reveals how Chiron going direct initiates positive changes in our lives.

Chiron, the wounded healer, has been retrograde, urging us to reflect on our deepest insecurities and wounds — particularly those related to our identity issues and ability to assert ourselves in the world. As Chiron retrograde ends and Chiron goes direct in Aries, we are given a powerful go-ahead to free ourselves from the inhibitions that have long held us back. We are being offered a moment of healing release.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, December 29, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've allowed yourself to be seen, to take those bold steps that might have once felt uncomfortable or even terrifying. Your creativity, your ideas, and your authentic self are beginning to shine in ways that are undeniable.

But as you move forward, the question remains: are you still afraid of trusting others? Trust is often the final frontier and the last hurdle to full vulnerability.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are being forced to address what is lacking in your day-to-day life, especially within the relationships and elements of the home that are meant to ground you.

The daily routines, the environments you inhabit, social media usage, and the people you connect with should provide stability and security. However, if something feels off or disconnected, it’s time to look deeper at these foundational aspects of your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Return to your core beliefs, boundaries, and limits, and take a moment to reflect on how these are reflected in the relationships around you — especially in your friendships.

Your core beliefs form the foundation of who you are, and your boundaries and limits define the space in which you can grow and thrive.

Are you honoring these in your exchanges with others, or have you compromised in ways that no longer serve you?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Focus for now not on your high-concept ambitions but on the terms of your embodiment — how you express yourself in the present moment, particularly at work, and who you allow into your life outside of working hours.

The right mentorship can accelerate your progress and show you the paths you may not have seen before. Seek out those who challenge you, inspire you, and help you push past your comfort zone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Limits and changes of approach can serve you in profound ways by creating space for more intentional growth and sustainable progress.

When we set boundaries or shift the way we approach tasks or challenges, we’re essentially allowing ourselves to operate from a place of clarity, energy, and focus rather than overwhelm.

By recognizing seasonality in your goals, relationships, and projects, you allow yourself to honor timing, to give yourself room to adjust, and to allow things to mature at their own pace.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Revisit previous relationship roadblocks with the intention of gaining a better understanding of how you struggle to get your needs across.

Often, we find ourselves hitting the same walls in relationships, whether it’s with a partner, friend, or family member because we aren’t fully able to communicate what we truly need or want.

These struggles don’t necessarily mean that the relationships are doomed or that the people involved are incapable of meeting your needs — it often means a breakdown in how the message is being conveyed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have to ask for help and in doing so, admit that you’re not alone in this. It can be difficult to reach out, especially if you’ve become accustomed to handling everything on your own or if vulnerability feels like a risk.

But asking for help doesn't make you weak— it’s a step toward deeper connection and a more expansive vision of what’s possible.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Invest in your home life, and create a sanctuary where you can feel secure enough to nurture your creativity. Your home should be more than just a place of rest; it should serve as a safe space for creative play.

When you provide yourself with the right environment — a quiet corner for reflection, a room filled with inspiring objects, or simply an atmosphere of calm and comfort—you open the door for your mind to explore freely and without constraint.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sensation, embodiment, and experience are yours to fully embrace right now. This is a time when your connection to the world around you feels more immediate, grounded, and real.

Love — whether it’s romantic, familial, or the love you have for yourself—feels more tangible than ever, not as a fleeting idea but as a real force that’s present in your life. It’s not just a feeling; it’s an experience you’re actively engaging with.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your family, your partner, your closest friends — these people can either hold space for your evolution or challenge it.

So, how does your current support system respond when you’re in the midst of change? The way your loved ones react to your revolution can either fuel your growth or hinder it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This period is not about rushing into action, but rather about making deliberate, thoughtful decisions that will set you up for success in 2025. By planning and strategizing, you create a solid foundation from which you can launch your endeavors with confidence and purpose.

Focus on how and where you want to deploy your talents, considering the skills you already possess and the areas where you feel ready to grow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This cosmic cycle calls for a focus on creating a solid personal foundation that can withstand the ebb and flow of external circumstances. No matter what plans or goals you set for the new year, feeling secure within yourself is key.

Even the best plans can feel shaky or uncertain without this internal stability. When you prioritize your sense of safety, whether emotional, financial, or relational, you create a grounded base from which everything else can flourish.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.