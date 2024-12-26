One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 27

On December 27, 2024, the Moon enters Sagittarius, and the daily tarot horoscope shows we are ready for our next adventure. After a reflective few days, we may have ideas on what needs to change and what types of rules are meant to be rewritten or fully broken.

Our collective tarot card for the day bodes well with this change in the energy. We have The Hierophant, which encourages us to revise tradition, but its advice includes doing so while respecting the past.

What else might the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on to find out.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, December 27, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Focus on the goal. You may want to speak up about a possible injustice today, but words may muddle your energy and focus. Instead, keep the focus on yourself. Remain far from negative individuals or situations. Luck will still find you where you are, by focusing on the good.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

How well are you tending to your body's needs? Are you eating healthily or exercising each day? Today, prioritize your overall well-being. Aim for great health. You might need to start small but set a milestone to hit. You can do it, Taurus, and next week, you can expand on where you started.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Look at you, Gemini. You're ready to acknowledge something new about yourself, and while the one thing you see isn't necessarily what you want to see, it's all good. You're ready to tackle your new year's resolutions early. You want to start the year and end this one on a high note. Go, go Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Spoil yourself, Cancer. Now that you've taken care of everyone else, it's time to do the same for yourself.

Why wait for someone else to do it for you? You don't have to be gifted a treat you see online or long to have. You can buy it for yourself. Gift wrap it with a bow and say happy holidays to you!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Don't sleep on anger. You may feel frustrated, but rather than sleep on it or shove negative emotions under the rug, address them.

Be forthright. In privacy, you can write them down in a journal or rant to a friend via text or a therapist. Whatever you decide to do, avoid keeping your feelings bottled up inside. Speak your truth, but do so patiently and calmly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

It's been quite a busy month, and you may not have time to think about how you feel, let alone process your emotions. Today may not be the ideal time to dive into your needs but write them down.

At a minimum, acknowledge when you need time to yourself. Pencil it in for the future, perhaps after the New Year.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Check off your list and fill yourself with a cart of goodies from your Amazon prime. You deserve a reward for getting everything done promptly. Were you worried you would not hit your deadlines? You surprised yourself but no one else. You're one of those people that everyone believes in. And, so should you!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Are you ready to start a new spiritual period in your life? You may find it's a journey you had not imagined taking. You can start with familiar things — read poetry, Rumi or pray. Spend time in nature when the world is quiet. Allow your heart to open and receive all the positive energy and light.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

All work environments are challenging, but sometimes, certain points in the year are more so. You may feel the tension or demands of work because people are on vacation or you have things you need to do before returning to the office. Take a deep breath and write down what you need to tackle. It will all get done with a plan in place. Prepare.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Be present. Today's threat: distractions. The television or your music in the background. The demands of family and friends or a lover.

You might find it harder to concentrate, but create a focus point and know what you want to accomplish by the end of the day. You've got this, and you'll continue to win because you'll be hyper-organized.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Are you doing too much too soon? It doesn't matter the area of life you've diverted your attention toward. If you just begun, don't try to throw yourself into it. Ease in until you get the hang of a course, a way of life or a routine. Avoid burnout with a gradual approach.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Do you love the idea of a traditional home or family? Don't be ashamed to admit that's what you want if it is. And, if you desire something less traditional, admit it. You may find a nice balance between the two if you work with your partner. No single relationship structure is set in stone. Define what works best for you and be flexible with it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.