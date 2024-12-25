Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 26, 2024

On December 26, 2024, the daily tarot card reading brings themes of newness and growth to each zodiac sign's horoscope. Our collective tarot card for the day is the Ace of Wands, marking the time for planning, preparation, and getting our minds ready for the new year.

If you have questions about your purpose, the Moon in Scorpio fosters self-discovery through humanitarian arts, including therapy or consulting privately with someone you trust. What else might the day bring your way? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, December 26, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

Do you need to end something — a habit, lifestyle routine or project — that's not working out the way you hoped? It's not easy to take that final step, but if you know that closing the door is a wise decision, then, Aries, maybe you ought to do it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

It's time to get to know yourself better, Taurus. When was the last time you did something that satisfied a dream or gave you a sense of joy and purpose?

Schedule a date night with yourself to journal and dream. Make a vision board that defines a theme for 2025. Think about the future, and make it one that motivates your drive and ambitious nature.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Your relationships will start to blossom, Gemini, even if you felt like it never would. It could be that you and your friends or partner are ready to meet halfway. Love, friendship and partnerships are like marriages in a sense. You need to find a common goal you believe in, which can bring you closer. Find it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

A lack of trust between two people makes it very difficult for the relationship to grow. You may experience a deep sense of grief, wondering how to fix a problem with someone you love but don't trust. It's possible but you may need a third person to help navigate the process.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

It's time to adult, Leo, and while you want to enjoy the rest of the year without putting too much pressure on yourself. Yet, there are a few loose ends to tie before you glide into 2025. Don't lose sight of the long-term success for short-term pleasure. Do what you need to do each day; don't interrupt the flow potentially causing a delay later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You might not like the commercialized side of the holidays, but now that it's over think about what the next year promises for your future. You can dive into your goals and create a list of things you want to accomplish by the end of 2025.

Do you have your New Year resolutions set? Do you need to hit a new milestone in your career or academic pursuits? Dive into closure and the end-of-the-year vibes and formulate your 6-month and 1-year plan.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Do you feel stuck in life right now? This is a normal thing to experience occasionally, and it's good to know, even if you don't feel that way right now. You are more motivated to change because you feel unhappy. You are motivated by this incredible gift of discomfort. That's good news.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Do you prefer to do things by yourself or do you like to work with a team? If you've become super independent, do you like it? Today, you can do something you may not have considered: let go of some of your daily demands and share them with others.

Imagine hiring someone to do your cleaning or asking a family member to do the food shopping. What would that do for your mental well-being? How might you find more time for self-care if you did?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Are you holding on to the past? You might find it hard to stop feeling negative about a parent or ex-lover who didn't treat you with love. This is a new day; you can start it on the best foot. Consider forgiveness and letting memories go that no longer serve you. Go on to create new ones that make your life better.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

What does the universe have to tell you? The collective energy surrounds you today, and you may hear special messages from above. Pay attention to situations that feel beyond coincidental.

What wisdom are you learning from life? What do people say that you also see in books, on television, and on the radio? Does it help guide you where you need to go?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgment

What does your mind and heart say? It's good to listen to your inner voice but remember; things also have to make sense in the real world. Don't leap so quickly before you know that you have a safe place to land.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Plan for a powerfully strong 2025 with a financial plan in tact. Do you know what your expenses are? What about your earnings? What areas can you expand in, and what might you want to cut back? Talk to someone who knows what to do to build your wealth. Don't solely try to do things alone. Get an expert's help.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.