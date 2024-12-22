Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 23 — The Moon Aligns With Jupiter

Focusing on what makes you feel good is the main message in each zodiac sign's love horoscope on December 23, 2024. The Libra Moon aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Gemini, which helps us love better.

The Libra Moon is a peacekeeper, helping you to set aside differences or those matters that you haven’t quite figured out a resolution for. This doesn’t mean you are avoiding dealing with anything, but only realizing that you don’t need to sacrifice your happiness to have all the answers in this moment.

The energy of the Libra Moon and retrograde Jupiter in Gemini will help you feel optimistic about the future of your relationship. This will also bring about a deeper connection with your partner, which will help you realize that you may be happier with them than you have recently realized.

The Libra Moon is one of the most beneficial phases for your romantic life, as Libra is one of the ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love. With the Libra Moon, you can openly and calmly discuss matters. You will be able to feel deeply understood by your partner, as well as to feel they understand you as well.

This energy helps resolve conflicts or prioritize love and joy over arguing or being right. As the Libra Moon aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Gemini, it will help you embrace joy in the present moment and feel optimistic about your relationship's future. When you focus on what brings you joy, you often are pleasantly surprised to discover just how much love exists – no matter what has occurred in the past.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 23, 2024:

Aries

Take advantage of opportunities for healing today, dear Aries. Whether this means bringing up a specific topic, apologizing, or creating the space to be loved — all will lead to profound healing.

Healing isn’t always an active choice, as sometimes it mainly occurs when you set aside your guard long enough to receive what you’ve always needed. Your partner may have the most genuine intentions, but if you don’t give them space for that to come through, you might miss how much love is in this connection.

Taurus

You shouldn’t always need to teach your partner how to love you, Taurus. Although you’ve been quite communicative recently, you may want to focus on yourself rather than your partner today. Instead of looking for what they are or aren’t doing, reflect on yourself and whether your actions align with receiving your request.

This will open up the space for you to observe how your partner loves you, when you stop reminding them how to. Your partner will feel relaxed in this space, which may result in you being surprised at how good it feels to be loved by them.

Gemini

Let yourself embrace ease in your relationship, Gemini. You can’t let yourself get caught up in always trying to fix something within this connection. Being in this cycle means there is always something to do, which means there is less room to enjoy it.

Let love be easy, Gemini consciously. This might mean setting aside differences or giving your partner the benefit of the doubt. You must be able to receive the love that you’re working so hard to create, which means consciously choosing to focus on what feels good. You will also receive the confirmation you’ve been seeking by making this choice.

Cancer

Today should feel very fulfilling for you, sweet Cancer. You have been in a phase where you’ve been guided to rest and settle into the new chapter that has recently begun in your life. As the Libra Moon aligns with retrograde Gemini today, you will feel a sense of deep fulfillment as you realize you finally have everything you have dreamed of.

This doesn’t mean life is perfect or you will already have that special person beside you. But it does represent a profound shift in how you feel about your life. Instead of always trying to be somewhere other than you are, you feel at home exactly where you are.

Leo

Do what makes you happy, Leo. Today’s energy is lighter and more optimistic, allowing you to embrace fun, love, and connection opportunities. There shouldn’t be too much to worry about or distract you from making the most of the day.

You do not need to second-guess this period of joy in your life. It has taken you a while to reach this point, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait for the proverbial other shoe to drop. Life can be this good, Leo, especially as it’s what you’ve been working toward. Allow yourself to be happy because this will help you continue to trust that this love is meant to last forever.

Virgo

Virgo, you don’t always know when your intentions will come to fruition, but that shouldn’t stop you from pursuing them. You’ve been doing an incredible job remaining committed to what you want to manifest in your life.

This is above and beyond a committed relationship, as it’s about you feeling like all your inner work is finally being reflected in your romantic life. Today offers you a bright spot, though, as you will feel incredibly loved and valued by your partner.

This creates the feeling of being truly seen by them, which will also serve to alleviate any past concerns that you had about this relationship.

Libra

Being happy where you are doesn’t mean that you are meant to remain there, dear Libra. You are learning how to hold two truths simultaneously. This means being fulfilled and happy with where you are in this moment while recognizing that you still have dreams yet to come to fruition.

By holding space for simultaneous truths, you will be able to honor yourself authentically, which means you will stop waiting for permission from others to be yourself. Being yourself is the best way to feel genuinely loved, Libra, and it doesn’t matter what the future has in store as long as you choose your happiness.

Scorpio

You should feel a quiet confirmation within your soul today, Scorpio. This brings the awareness that you don’t need to fight for the life you want but only be open enough to receive it. You have big dreams about changes you want to make in your life to create space for love and romance.

Rather than feel anxious or heavy regarding these changes, you are feeling hopefully optimistic. This optimism creates trust that you are right where you are supposed to be, allowing you to trust where you are guided. By feeling this confirmation, you can move forward with peace.

Sagittarius

Let yourself be in love, Sagittarius. You recently discovered that someone you thought of as only a friend may be the love of your life. Although you’re committed to taking things slowly, today brings up a conversation about transparency in this new romantic process.

Be open about what you need and how interested you are, as they feel on the same page. Talk about what kind of relationship you want and your need to go slow this time, even if that means delaying themes related to intimacy. Cultivate the relationship you’ve always wanted, but make sure you slow down to enjoy the process.

Capricorn

This is an excellent time to take a few days off work and enjoy life, Capricorn. You need some rest and quality time with your partner, and there is no better time than now to do both.

As the Libra Moon settles in with retrograde Jupiter in Gemini, give yourself a chance to catch your breath. It has been a year, and because of that, you need some downtime to process everything and reconnect with your partner.

Try to be selective over what you give your energy to, paying special attention to your relationship so that the special person in your life gets the best of you. Let this be the new standard for beginning the new year, knowing that you deserve to be surrounded by what feels good to your soul.

Aquarius

Follow your heart, sweet Aquarius. You and your partner have been discussing new opportunities for the future that include commitment. While it seems that being able to follow through on this may be some time in the future, it doesn’t mean that there will be no progress.

You will receive an offer of commitment or proposal under the current energy to help solidify your relationship and give you greater faith in your dreams. This may arise unexpectedly or catch you off guard, so be sure to choose with your heart and let yourself believe that love can be this easy when it’s with the right person.

Pisces

There is no better feeling than being at peace in the life that you are living, Pisces. In your heart, you know that changes are already on the way, but there is a deep acceptance and joy regarding what will take place. Because of this, you are feeling strong, centered, and grounded with today’s energy.

This will help you focus on your relationship, family and home as you find great fulfillment in sharing your life with those that mean the most to you.

Today isn’t a day for future conversations or worrying about what the future will bring, but simply allowing yourself to be at peace with everything – so you can enjoy each moment.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.