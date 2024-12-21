What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About December 22, Per A Tarot Card Reader

All eyes are on the Moon as it shifts into Libra mid-day on December 22, 2024. Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is driven by the Last Quarter Moon, which pushes us to take action.

Since this Moon phase is in the sign of Libra, our attention may be specifically dedicated to professional and personal relationships. The Justice tarot rules Libra, our collective card for the day. Remember to be fair and approach all situations with a balanced approach. What will your zodiac sign need to know for December 22, 2024? Read on to find out.

What your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on December 22, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Are you losing interest in something you previously loved? Perhaps the job or project you're working on has lost its allure because you don't feel challenged. Not all hope is lost.

Find a new angle or way of viewing your work. See if there's one way to improve it and bring passion back to life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You're a busy bee today, so all the fun activities you would like to do are pushed aside for now. This is the perfect time to dive into your work.

Schedule a fun activity to look forward to. Knowing you have an event planned can inspire you to focus completely now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

All the good energy is coming your way. Front load your life with positive things like funny pet videos or inspirational quotes.

Schedule time to speak to people who uplift you and make you feel good. Put on happy tunes when playing your Spotify playlist. When you are intentional about your joy, it will come to you in bountiful measure.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You are doing such a great job lately that it's impossible for others not to notice, even if no one has mentioned anything to you. The universe always recognizes good behavior and great work.

If you feel unseen today, remember you are putting positive energy into the world, and the boomerang effect will be that good things come back to you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Balance is key to a successful, happy life. Today, think about the areas where you have put in more effort, which has caused problems for you.

Unsure where to start. Talk to the people who know you best and see where they have observed you struggling. Are you late for appointments? Forgetting where you placed items. Pay attention to cues and signs to see where to divert your attention first.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Your dreams are going to come true, Virgo. You may find it hard to believe that after all this time, your desires are not hopes but true realities.

Count your blessings, and remember how far you've come. Use your story to empower others. Pay it forward when and where you can, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Do you wish you could go back to the past and change things? Today, you may feel slightly helpless because of a challenge or hardship greater than your knowledge.

Take a deep breath and remind yourself of all the times you felt this way before. Just like you overcame those distant hardships, you'll get through this one, too.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Your life purpose may change. Have you accomplished every goal you wanted to reach? Or has a new relationship created a need for change?

You might not be who you once were when you thought you wanted something. Today's the perfect day to revise your bucket list and aim for new goals.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Pride blinds people, and you may find that it's not easy to recognize blind spots when you are feeling angry or resentful toward someone who has hurt you deeply.

Set your frustration aside to see clearly. Even if you feel their actions are unforgivable today, strong emotions stop you from growing. Try to resolve what blocks you from being fully happy before the year ends.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

A setback may feel completely unsettling today, but it may also be how the universe protects you from harm. You may dislike the inconvenience time-wise right now.

Take a moment to use this delay wisely. How can you improve where you are now? What might be the one thing this problem gifts you that makes things better in the long term?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Self-care is not a luxury; it's a necessity for what you want. What do you feel like when you are tired or haven't taken time for yourself?

Do you work best after a good night's sleep or a hot, warm meal? Of course! Put your basic needs first, Aquarius, and don't neglect them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Choose your path, Pisces. If you want to start a new adventure, then decide and let it be so.

When you set your mind to make a change, things start to happen even before you realize it. Envision yourself wherever you desire to be. View it as already so.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.