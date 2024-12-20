Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For December 21, 2024

On December 21, 2024, our daily tarot card and horoscope reveal how the Winter Solstice impacts each zodiac sign on the first day of the Capricorn season and a Virgo Moon. A new solar season creates an energy shift in our focus; we can intentionally infuse our personal and professional lives with purpose and structure.

The Sun entering Capricorn encourages hard work, excellence, integrity and getting things done with recognition from others. It's time to push aside vices, break bad habits and distractions and focus for the next 30 days. Let's see how the energy of two earthy signs impacts today's tarot card reading.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Daily tarot horoscope for Saturday, December 21, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

What do you desire to accomplish this week, Aries? The week is still young, and your heart can guide the way. What inspires you? What doesn't?

Try to do the things that block your creative flow first to maximize your productivity and potential later.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The World

Luck comes to you with a bit of effort and hard work on your part. While others wait for their life to happen, you're making yours into what you want it to be.

Be mindful of what you put on your agenda today. If it doesn't make sense, don't do it.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

How do you feel about your existing relationships? Have you ever considered adding new friends to your life? The new year is just around the corner, and there are lots of ways for you to socialize and expand your network.

Join a club or start attending a local meet-up. Go to the gym. Whatever you decide to do, have fun.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Isn't it amazing how you can be unaware of something one moment and then later realize it and wonder how you never saw it before?

Today, your level of awareness peaks, and you're ready to make changes because you see things for what they are.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love and friendship are beautiful things. When you have someone who embraces the same mindset, it's a pleasure to be together.

You may meet a soulmate or catch up with a friend randomly and unexpectedly. If you have a day off this week or next month, consider scheduling a coffee chat to catch up on each other's lives and reconnect.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Confidence is a big deal for you, and when you sense that yours has dropped slightly due to one thing or another, you know you need to work on it. Today, work on building the areas of your life that need attention.

Where are your weak points? What can you do to strengthen them so you feel more confident in those areas of life?

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Agree to disagree, Libra. Some relationships hit a stalemate where you cannot move beyond a certain point. You may find it difficult to relate to your partner or feel close when you aren't on the same page.

Ask yourself if this situation matters or if you can find a way to maximize your strengths and minimize your weaknesses.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Is there an app to help you with your work? Maybe you can find a new tool that allows you to organize your time and set priorities. What type of planner will you use this year?

Do you need to go digital or switch over to paper and pen? Research what's working for others so you can apply some of their strategies to your personal life or professional routine.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

What's your approach toward money when you're in a relationship? Do you like to blend finances together and go 50/50 or do you prefer each partner cover their own bills and split the rest?

The topic may be a sore subject, but it may come up today. Can you discuss it without getting too personal? Aim for understanding and collaboration. Teamwork helps even in finances.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

This is the perfect time of year to use some of the fun trending topics on TikTok and share them with your family. Consider gathering some video content to share at an upcoming gathering. Who should do a 'We listen, and we don't judge' or 'Suspect' video to make everyone laugh?

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You are where you are now due to your life decisions. But if you are unhappy with the current situation, you can always decide to change it.

With the new year fast approaching, what do you need to self-improve? What areas of your life require more attention? What do you need to buy? Make your shopping list and be your own Santa.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Do you need a day to recharge your batteries? Why not ask for a day off to participate in a relaxing, peaceful activity?

Schedule a bubble bath before bedtime, or give yourself a mini facial and do your hair. Enjoy some chamomile tea and bake brookies.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.