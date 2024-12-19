5 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes December 23 - 29, 2024

The five zodiac signs with great horoscopes the week of December 23 - 29, 2024 will be blessed with Mars retrograde in Leo on their side encouraging them to focus on the internal processes in life and take it slow as they move toward the end of the year.

This introspective period will allow you to shine brighter like never before. Since this is the last full week of 2024, now's your chance to assimilate all you have learned to walk into 2025 with greater purpose and confidence.

On December 29, Chiron retrograde in Aries ends — a powerful omen and period for healing as we move towards 2025. Now let's see what the last week of December has in store for the lucky astrological signs with great horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for December 23 - 29, 2024:

1. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces this week: Cancer

Best day of the week for Pisces: December 23

Pisces, speak your mind and be true to yourself. With Neptune in Pisces in your corner, you will shine eccentrically; and show people your true creative genius. Trust yourself and your processes and lead the way. Be mindful so you can gather your resources and garter your belt for the next part of the journey.

2. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer this week: Pisces

Best day of the week for Cancer: December 28

Intriguing insights await. With the Sun in Capricorn in your corner, you are encouraged to step out of your comfort zone and allow different perspectives and ways of life to enlighten you as you move forward. This will be especially useful as you close 2024 and move to 2025.

Just be more mindful around friends and family, and embrace love of all kinds; try to be more social but not to the extent that it harms you or crosses your boundaries.

3. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn this week: Cancer

Best day of the week for Capricorn: December 27

Capricorn, direct your energies in the areas that matter the most and do everything your heart pleases. The universe will have your back, so make the most of your week.

Try not to become a workaholic; you deserve a break too. Engage with your loved ones and rejuvenate your soul before you reach 2025. With Mars Retrograde in Leo, gather inspiration and ideas from unexpected sources.

4. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius this week: Scorpio

Best day of the week for Sagittarius: December 25

Sagittarius, know what's in your heart and speak your mind; invite conversations wherever you go. This will help you expand your horizons as you get closer to the end of the year. With Neptune in Pisces in your corner, you will find generosity and creativity where you go.

Do something that positively pushes you out of your comfort zone, like a new adventure, a camping trip, or even a hobby workshop. It will help you walk into the new year with greater joy and pleasure.

5. Aries

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries this week: Other Aries

Best day of the week for Aries: December 24

Aries, your horoscope this week is highly potent, and it's all thanks to a Chiron transit that will feature heavily in your life. On December 29, the last day of this week, Chiron retrograde will end, and Chiron direct in Aries will become your blessing.

Don't be surprised if you find mentor figures who help you heal the wounds from your past and address unfinished business as you move forward. Some may even discover an extraordinary therapist who helps you take your mental wellness journey to the next level.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.