3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Drastically Improve Starting On December 19

After a period of hardship, the lives of three zodiac signs begin a period of drastic improvement starting on Thursday. It's almost impossible to avoid having a great day on December 19 because during Venus trine Jupiter it's all good — especially for the three zodiac signs. But the true blessing that comes with this transit is that this is just the beginning of an era of happiness.

On Thursday, anything that can go right does. It's like the opposite of Murphy's Law ... all things are about to go right today, thanks to Venus trine Jupiter. And this good luck will continue!

Advertisement

Believe it. Put away that desire to doubt everything simply because it's trendy. We don't have to downplay all good things to live up to some standard of skepticism. It is time to accept the good fortune coming our way and finally have hope in a wonderful future. It's all happening!

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs whose lives drastically improve starting on December 19, 2024:

1. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

If it can go right for you, then it will be so, and you're going to notice — and perhaps giggle — that things are running so smoothly for you starting with Venus trine Jupiter on Thursday. You might not even believe it, but it's true — you are blessed, and this day is the start of a much better life.

You're a person who can handle bliss very well, and while that might sound like an odd thing to say, it's true; you've always believed that you were destined for a life of glory, and you find the smallest of things to feel fortunate about.

Advertisement

You are a naturally happy person, a blessing no one can deny. If you find yourself smiling or even talking to yourself and cracking yourself up with your jokes, then run with it, Taurus. Life comes around only this one time, and if you happen to love it, then love it all because it's about to get good.

2. Leo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Advertisement

You might not want to relive some of the things you've gone through this year, but you definitely will refer to some of those things as great lessons that have taught you what not to do in the future. You've become someone with great experience and finally know what to reap good fortune and blessings.

You can find joy in everything. This is a magical gift, and you will not relinquish it for anything. You are now at that place where all things make sense to you, and oddly, they all bring you great joy.

This equilibrium is a true gift of the universe, and it's made especially known to you. You feel immense love for all those in your life, but that love extends beyond those you know and over onto strangers. You are loving, kind, and generous.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Venus trine Jupiter blesses you with a new attitude that opens the door to good fortune, Virgo. You've been working on yourself for a while now, and you aren't the same person you were once upon a time when all you invited into your world was negativity. You are just not that person anymore.

While Venus trine Jupiter is in your zodiac sign's orbit, you'll get to taste the rainbow, meaning everything that takes place will be sunshine and light. Yes, that sounds super corny, but isn't corny a good thing when you think about it?

Advertisement

It's nice to think we can chuckle over the little things now that your hardships are coming to an end. This day is reserved for positive feelings, and you can add love, harmony, and exceptionally good health to the mix. Sounds like a whole lot of good fortune ... sweet to be on the receiving end.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.