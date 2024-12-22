The Weekly Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From December 23 - 29, 2024

This week of December 23 - 29, 2024, our weekly love horoscopes reveal how the Sun in Capricorn will shine brightly for the collective in romantic ways. Single or coupled, don't hold yourself back from speaking your mind to discover whether you are truly compatible with your partner or not and whether you can ground your relationship in something lasting. Now's a good time to build the foundation of love in the best way.

Neptune in Pisces is also here with its romance-stirring energy and the capacity to weave big dreams into the psyche of lovers. While this is great for building your romantic bond, try to be clear-sighted and avoid rose-colored glasses in love.

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from December 23 - 29, 2024:

Aries

Best day for love for Aries this week: December 26

Aries, your love horoscope this week is influenced by Mercury in Sagittarius. It's a lighthearted, fun-loving energy to support your romantic goals and improve conversations. If you are single, your love life will benefit from excursions and fun date ideas that allow you to engage with others. Learn more about their cultural background and younger years.

If you are already in a relationship, try introducing conversation topics into the mix you and your partner haven't discussed, whether that's the latest trend, an upcoming musical, a hobby, or even an obscure language or piece of history.

Taurus

Best day for love for Taurus this week: December 27

Taurus, your love horoscope this week is influenced by the Sun in Capricorn. As it's an earth sign season, you will thrive when you do "earth sign" things in love, whether indulging the senses, discussing the future or practical life and goals, or dancing.

Those who are single should try to look for dates who are not just in it for a fling and instead want something substantial. If you are in a relationship, now's a great time to purchase a home together or discuss marriage, kids, and the works.

Gemini

Best day for love for Gemini this week: December 25

Gemini, you have an intriguing week ahead of you in love with Mars retrograde in Leo opposite Pluto in Aquarius showing up for you. Try to go slow and journal about anything that triggers you in your love life. Unhealed wounds in love from the past can now be healed if you wish them to be.

Single? You will benefit from knowing that moments of embarrassment in the past or failures in love do not mean you're unlovable. It means you must try again and continue to grow, both within and outwardly. If you are already in a relationship, someone from the past may return to your life and impact you. This doesn't have to be an ex, though. It can be a teacher, a platonic connection, or someone you stopped being friends with. Let your intuition guide you forward.

Cancer

Best day for love for Cancer this week: December 23

Cancer, your love horoscope this week encourages you to think about the three big things for you in love. It can be a bucket list item, a deep desire that's still unfulfilled, or even a life goal you wish to accomplish with a partner. Whatever these three wishes may be, write them down and know them in your heart.

With Uranus retrograde in Taurus influencing you, the path forward will be more fated when you know what you are looking for in love. Singles will benefit more from this message. If you are already in a relationship, now's the time to chat with your partner and learn more about each other and your deep-seated needs that may yet be unfulfilled.

Leo

Best day for love for Leo this week: December 25

Leo, you will have an interesting week in love! All thanks to Mars retrograde in Leo. For some, an ex may try to return to your life. Don't let them back in! Mars retrograde highlights negative intentions that will only leave you heartbroken when they get what they want and leave again.

If you are single, watch out for people on dating sites or elsewhere who eerily feel like someone you used to date in the past. Trust that instinct and steer away. If you are already in a relationship, now's a good time to check something off your couple's bucket list. It can even be a vacation to celebrate the New Year 2025 in style.

Virgo

Best day for love for Virgo this week: December 26

Virgo, your love horoscope this week is influenced by Saturn in Pisces’ relationship with Mars retrograde in Leo. So be cognizant of romantic delusions or cynicism in love, especially if you are single. Either direction can harm a budding relationship or young love. It's the middle ground where you remain optimistic and observant as you engage in love.

In the case of old love, this energy can undermine the foundation if left to fester. So you and your partner will thrive when you choose to put in the work and acknowledge why you love the other and why they are the one for you. A vow renewal ceremony is a good idea, for those in their second decade of marriage or further.

Libra

Best day for love for Libra this week: December 28

Libra, your love life this week will be extremely fated and significant, all thanks to the North Node in Aries and the South Node in Libra. For some of you, someone from the past may try to sneak back in. If your instincts ring the alarm, don't fall for pretty words and charm.

Those of you who are single may be more prone to this as the other planetary energies besides the Nodes may dim your self-esteem, making it easier to fall for words instead of actions. But if you are already in a relationship, you will thrive this week when you and your partner choose to do something that always fascinated you in the past but you were either not allowed to do or couldn't because of monetary constraints. Now's the time to let your inner child heal and do it together.

Scorpio

Best day for love for Scorpio this week: December 29

Scorpio, your love horoscope this week is influenced by Saturn in Pisces. This can feel like a heavy energy and quite unromantic, but Saturn is one of the glue planets that highlight marriage and the potential for lifetime bonds. So, you will thrive if you focus on love from the long-term perspective and then aim for spiritual fulfillment in each other's company.

Are you single? Then, you are encouraged to discuss spiritual leanings when they go on dates. It's one of those core things in life that people either agree on or disagree about. If you are already in a relationship, now's a great time to vacation with your partner. Take the kids with you, too (if you have any), so you can enjoy New Year's Eve and ring in 2025 together.

Sagittarius

Best day for love for Sagittarius this week: December 29

Sagittarius, you have an excellent week of love in store for you! All thanks to Mercury in Sagittarius. If you are single, this energy will bring you potential romantic partners and dates who fascinate you with their cultural differences or even varying native tongues/accents/dialects. Intriguing conversations await that will enrich your mind.

If you are in a relationship, you stand to experience great conversations, too, but you must make those moments happen. Consider booking a couple's trip and visiting places or cultural programs that invite conversation. The spark in your love life will become stronger because of it.

Capricorn

Best day for love for Capricorn this week: December 29

Capricorn, your love horoscope this week is about trusting who you are in love as a separate facet of your personality and not allowing past experiences to make you believe you are unlovable. Venus in Aquarius is here to bring the spark back into your life!

If you are single, you should try dating people different from your usual type. You can also try a different dating app or an in-person dating event.

If you are in a relationship, now's a good time to deepen your bond through cultural experiences that show you other facets of your life, mind, and persona. Even attending an art show can do this for you.

Aquarius

Best day for love for Aquarius this week: December 29

Aquarius, your love horoscope this week is influenced by Venus in Aquarius. It encourages you to be as weird as you choose to be and know that "weird" is just a judgment at the end of the day. You will find the one whose weird matches yours when you lean into yours unapologetically.

If you are single, this week will be great for manifesting such a relationship. If you are in a relationship, let new experiences help you keep the spark alive and well in your love. This can be visiting a food fair, a gallery show, a live concert, or anything else that's different and new to both of you.

Pisces

Best day for love for Pisces this week: December 25

Pisces, your love horoscope this week is influenced by Saturn in Pisces. This will be especially potent for married Pisces as it will either strengthen your love and show you why you picked a true treasure, or it will reveal why hitching your ride to the wrong person will be an exercise in futility and foolishness. Saturn does not play around.

If you are single, this energy can bring you fated experiences that feel like a quest to true love. Will you accept the quest? Or will you shy away? It's up to you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.