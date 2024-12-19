Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 20 — Jupiter Squares Saturn

Retrograde Jupiter in Gemini will square off with Saturn in Pisces on Friday, December 20, one of the most profound transits of 2024 in highly influential in Friday's love horoscopes.

While the planet is retrograde, you'll feel most of Jupiter's benefits internally as you reflect on and understand how your perception affects the choices that you make for your life. It’s also a space to confront your expectations as well.

Advertisement

As retrograde Jupiter in Gemini squares Saturn in Pisces, you will feel a restriction to your growth or the ability to accomplish certain dreams. This energy speaks to how your relationship expectations can become a limitation in love because you’re not listening to your authentic self but merely trying to paint the picture of what love should be.

It is essential to be mindful of what seems real during this time without letting yourself adopt an overly optimistic attitude so that you can rise to any challenge. With Saturn involved, work will be involved in manifesting your dreams or improving your relationship. Still, by letting go of your expectations and practicing patience, this energy can help you transform your life through dedication and truth.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 20, 2024:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must change how you relate to your partner, Aries, if you genuinely want to break your cycle of past relationships. As you are busy making external plans, you must focus more on how you emotionally show up for your partner.

This comes down to how you express your emotions, hold space for them, and become more vulnerable, even if challenging.

By embracing this process, you can attract a new and dynamic relationship, but only by moving past your internal obstacles.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s no surprise, given your current process that you are being guided to reflect on what is truly of value in your life, Taurus. While you’ve been questioning a particular relationship, the current energy challenges you to honor what you genuinely need from love.

What you need is different than an expectation because your self-worth governs it, while expectations often arise from the ego.

Try to focus more on your needs, and while you must be willing to talk through matters with your partner, you may need more alone time during this phase.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may be presented with a choice between following your dreams and continuing to uphold a relationship in your life, Gemini or at least it will appear that way.

You are currently moving into a period of immense growth; however, it may feel like how your partner sees you is restricting that.

If your partner has boxed you into being only one persona, you may need to assert your truth or authenticity to see if this relationship is meant to work. But never should you compromise yourself or your dreams to sustain this current connection.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Nothing is impossible, Cancer, even if it may seem like that now. You may feel that certain aspects of your life are restricting you from truly initiating the new beginnings that you’re seeking. This may even feel as if an obstacle is preventing you from truly having the healthy relationship you desire.

But much of what arises today is part of an old story meant for you to overcome so you don’t end up limiting yourself or the future you call in.

Don’t make rash decisions, and continue to explore new opportunities in love to send out the vibration that you are ready for all you’ve been dreaming of.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You should be mindful of who you surround yourself with during this time, Leo. While figuring out more about what you want and who you are, you may be particularly susceptible to the influence of others.

While this could indicate a partner that thinks they know what is best, it seems more likely that it would be people in your life having a strong opinion about your romantic choices and even trying to steer you in a new direction.

You should allow your social circle to evolve so that you can feel supported by those in your life and not held back from living your truth.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be mindful of your expectations, Virgo, and the milestones you think your relationship should be fulfilling. Although expectations are specifically something you must be aware of, this will be exaggerated with the current energy as you approach your relationship with a more business-like attitude.

This will come down to you pushing for certain milestones in your relationship rather than focusing on your partner's or yourself's emotional needs.

Be watchful of seeing your partner in a better light than they deserve, as this energy also makes you want to make this relationship last rather than thinking of it actually.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace change, Libra, rather than running from it. As an air sign, you are meant to embrace change in your life; however, you can often avoid it because you like a certain level of comfort and predictability.

In the current phase of your life, though, it will be essential for you to be willing to change your life, your routine and even the dreams that you’ve had for yourself.

Rather than simply trying to keep everything the same, including that relationship in your life, try to embrace change more openly, trusting that it is meant to help bring you to your fate.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take the time you need to clarify what you want, Scorpio. You may still be operating from unrealistic expectations in love that could look like wanting to be rescued, saved, or even swept off your feet.

These expectations are responsible for many unhealthy relationships you’ve attracted into your life, so if you want a healthy connection, you must become what it is you’ve been seeking.

The obstacles you’re feeling around this time aren’t real but are only a product of your expectations, so if you change that, does everything else.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have to be honest with yourself, Sagittarius, if you want to have the desired relationship. There is an opportunity for profound healing during this period, but only if you don’t push it away out of discomfort.

By focusing on your healing, especially involving your childhood wounds or conditioning, you can better understand what type of relationship truly aligns with your soul.

You may also need to be aware of the effort you put into your relationship during this time, as you will want to make sure it’s a true reflection of what you want.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Unsurprisingly, you will be tested with how much you’ve grown this year, Capricorn. The universe has directed you to be more vulnerable and transparent in sharing your emotions, feelings, and dreams with your partner or potential new love interests.

During this period, the growth of your relationship will depend on it. Let go of trying to be everything for everyone and instead let yourself clearly articulate what you’ve been feeling and need to feel your best.

The only way to feel like this relationship can last is to build a more authentic foundation, of which your emotional truth is the most important part.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may have a tough time expressing yourself today, Aquarius. While this will trigger themes of worthiness, it may also be about not finding the words to express your feelings or even what is wrong.

Try to let go of the fear of abandonment, and trust that if this person is meant to be in your life, they will love the real you, regardless of whether it is perfect.

The feelings you need to express will concern what you value in your relationship, in your partner, or even what you need to feel more valued. Remember that you don’t need to express yourself perfectly, but try to share what’s been on your mind.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sometimes, the blocks you feel in love aren’t external but within yourself, sweet Pisces. You need to be mindful of using the excuse of family or even matters in your home as the reason you can’t progress in a certain relationship.

The reality is that this person may not be the one, and it’s better to admit that than use the excuse for another reason.

But to be honest, you must also be OK with walking away and knowing that you can never talk yourself into love, as the minute you find yourself doing that is also the moment you know this relationship is not meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.