Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, December 17

The daily love horoscope for December 17, 2024, reveals how the Cancer Moon aligning with Neptune in Pisces impacts each zodiac sign and their relationships.

The inner self always knows the truth. While you may often feel pressures in your external life or feel fear around change that can prevent you from honoring your intuition, your inner self acts like a compass helping to direct you towards your fate and what is meant for you.

To tap into this internal wisdom, you need to quiet your mind and give yourself space to utterly understand your feelings so you can know in your heart that you’re choosing your fate. On Tuesday, the Cancer Moon will align with Neptune in Pisces, heightening your intuition and emotional sensitivity and allowing you to understand your feelings.

Tuesday is not a day for taking action or exerting yourself. Instead, be gentle with yourself, giving yourself plenty of time and space to reflect on your feelings so that you can start listening to your intuition more acutely.

What Tuesday's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on December 17, 2024:

Aries

You will finally feel like you are moving ahead, dear Aries. This follows a period in which you feel stagnant or hopeless about the direction of your life and the lack of possibilities surrounding you.

Take this energy and allow yourself to start dreaming about the future and reaching out to a special person.

It wasn’t that this connection was wrong, but you had to do some internal reflection before knowing how to proceed. Now that Mercury is direct in Sagittarius, you should be able to move forward.

Taurus

Your feelings matter, Taurus. There have been questions about how to proceed in your current relationship or if you want to, although this can be repaired if you desire it.

Before you go and make any decisions, use this chance to talk about matters transparently and honestly. Be open with your feelings and the red flags you’ve become aware of. Start validating your own emotions.

Gemini

Allow yourself to trust yourself enough to face issues head-on in your relationship, Gemini. Although it was difficult at times, you’ve been guided to hold off having any important conversations with your partner since Mercury first stationed retrograde on November 25.

Now that Mercury is direct in Sagittarius, you are finally given the green light. You may want to journal or write out exactly what it is when you talk, as your mind may feel a little all over the place. But leave behind the hesitation and start talking, trusting that doing so is the only way actually to improve this relationship.

Cancer

Only you know what it is that you need, Cancer. As you prepare to end a pivotal year, you have been guided to reflect on what helps you feel your best. Whether it’s about having healthy boundaries, caring for yourself better, or seeking therapy, you have been urged to prioritize yourself and what you need.

Now that you feel confident in your process, you may have to bring up these themes in your relationship or dating life. This doesn’t necessarily point to conflict, but rather ensures that everyone in your life, including a romantic partner, knows you are no longer willing to sacrifice yourself.

Leo

You get to decide what love you will accept, Leo, and what that means for your future. You’ve been reflecting on what it means to be in a relationship or what marriage represents.

While you want love in your life, you now understand that it may look different than others aspire to, and that is an amazing new awareness. Are you honoring your truth and not trying to fit into any boxes, as this can be a defining moment in your romantic life?

You have always had the power to create what truly resonates with your inner self, Leo, and it seems you’re now finally ready to embrace it.

Virgo

Every relationship sometimes goes through a challenging phase, but how you repair it matters, sweet Virgo. The last few weeks have brought challenges in your committed relationship, family, or home life.

While you have been seeking to work through these issues with your partner, you’ve felt you had to do it alone. This was meant to help you learn what goes into a healthy partnership and recognize that you can’t control your partner's choices.

Now, as Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius, you should finally be able to resolve recent issues and make a plan forward to truly feel supported by your partner and the relationship you’ve created together.

Libra

When you believe in yourself, dear Libra, you can also deeply understand the bigger picture of what’s going on. While the universe has urged you to advance, you’ve recently moved through what felt like a divine pause.

During this time, you started to adopt a new perspective and believe in your dreams for the future, but through it all, it’s a process that you’ve kept to yourself, which was wise.

With Mercury now direct in Sagittarius, this is your chance to trust yourself enough to have the necessary conversations to support those dreams. It may involve some difficult conversations with your partner and a chance to demonstrate your growth and confidence in yourself.

Scorpio

You are worthy, dear Scorpio. But it didn't matter how often you were told this because it was something you didn’t just have to learn but figure out how to embody within your soul.

Your inner sense of worthiness is an energy that affects every other facet of your life, including your relationship. By knowing what you are worth, you can receive clarity in your romantic life and feel empowered to tackle pivotal shifts to bring about what you deserve.

As Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius, you should be able to feel a marked difference in knowing your worth and feeling it. This may lead to sudden changes in your life, but remember that you deserve to live a life you love.

Sagittarius

You should start to feel optimistic about your life, Sagittarius, as there is greater acceptance of all that you have experienced in your past.

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius allows you time to process and heal to ensure you are in charge of your inner voice and not letting others dictate what you can or cannot do.

As Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius, this frees you from replaying past events and gives you greater hope for the future, knowing that as long as you’re being your true self, you will always attract what is meant for you.

Capricorn

Solitude often brings the healing that you need, Capricorn. If you’ve found yourself wanting to be alone frequently or not having the energy to keep up with life, you should start feeling like yourself as Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius.

This will allow you to extract the jewels of wisdom, intuition and healing that the previous phase of solitude was meant to bring you, which will help you improve your relationship and figure out what needs to change so you can feel connected with your partner.

Give yourself some time to have any important conversations, but it’s safe to rejoin the world, knowing that you are ready to receive all you’ve ever dreamed of.

Aquarius

When you grow, Aquarius, everything in your life changes, not just your romantic relationship. You are exiting a profound phase of growth as Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius today, but it’s one that you need to give yourself time to become acclimated to.

This period in your life was about helping you understand how to merge various parts of your life so romance, friends and work didn’t feel so compartmentalized.

Ultimately, the leading force in this has been your authenticity, which is important in trusting yourself to take the next step in your romantic relationship. You don’t need to rush anything, but be present for where you are being directed.

Pisces

You can’t be afraid to take up space in your relationship, Pisces. Although you may have felt less interested in romantic matters, especially when it felt like you had to teach your partner how to treat you, it has all served a valuable purpose.

You deserve to be treated for your incredible soul, but that also means that you need to be able to talk away from any situation where it feels like you must continually remind someone of your worth.

You may feel clearer about a decision involving a new or existing connection. Still, rather than teaching them again, you’ll be content to walk away in silence confidently.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.