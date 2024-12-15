One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On December 16, 2024

On December 16, 2024, our daily tarot card reading brings positive energy that empowers each zodiac sign to make wise decisions about life and love.

We start the day with a beautiful Moon in the sweet sign of Cancer, which matches nicely with our adventure-seeking Sun in Sagittarius. Let's explore what this means for your zodiac sign on Monday.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope on December 16, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Do you wish your family could see the world like you do? Different mindsets can collide regarding money-spending habits, and while you may struggle to get everyone on the same page, you can model the type of behavior you wish them to practice.

Change starts in the home, right? So, how might being the leader in your family regarding money improve your life? When others see you thriving, curiosity can prompt growth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

It's not over until it's over, Taurus, and today, you may have a few things left to add to a conversation. Before rushing in to voice an opinion, how can you prepare to share your thoughts empathetically?

Can you write down a few notes to hit all the important points? Do you work better with a plan? Consider the time you will save thinking things through instead of conversing on the fly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You can solve nearly any problem once you've decided you are ready. Today, you can move beyond an impasse and find the previously hidden magic fix. You're so close, Gemini. Don't be like the person who quit three feet from gold. Keep going!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

You don't have to be on every day for everyone at all times. There will be days when your energy is more subtle and les over-the-top high in energy. Rather than try to be what you think others desire of you, try to accept this moment for what it is.

Perhaps you're learning something new about yourself. Maybe you are meant to chill out for a moment and give someone else the spot light. However, you view your energy today, embrace it. It will change and you'll be back to your dazzling self soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Everything happens for a reason, and sometimes, when a door closes that you thought was open, it's hard to accept or comprehend. Did a job offer not come through? Perhaps a check that was due in the mail has not arrived.

You may not understand the situation now, but light often comes after the darkest point. Wait to see how clarity reveals why your request was held back instead of given freely.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Keep your head high in the clouds, but keep a foot on the ground to remain grounded. Dreams can inspire you to wish for a future and desire to abandon today to create it.

How can you create a game plan with your imagination and wishful thinking? What actions can you start today to build the future you want tomorrow?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Choose your words wisely. It's amazing how much power is held in words, yet you may not realize the impact you can have on a person by a single phrase. Even at work, one positive statement to a coworker can turn their day around and reignite their purpose. How might you find something good to say to others before the day ends?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Do you love researching topics and discovering why things happen a certain way? Today, the rabbit hole of knowledge awaits, and you may do endless digging into human nature and what creates personality traits. Do you wonder about your attachment style or your partners? Have you taken a career assessment test lately? Why not today?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Do you journal? Writing your thoughts in a diary or creating a voice memo to express your feelings can be a great way to share a moment and process it healthily. Today, healing is a journey calling your name. What past disappointments need to be set to rest before the new year? How can you give the gift of emotional healing to yourself?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Wouldn't it be nice if every decision you needed to make came to you without a problem? You may feel confused or conflicted about a specific person or relationship today, and the answer won't immediately come to you. Can you give things over to the powers and let nature take its course?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Wipe the slate clean, Aquarius. It feels good to start over again, doesn't it? What have you outgrown? What opportunities have been tapping you on the shoulder but seem out of reach for you? Maybe you are more ready than you realize. What do you need to grow to get there?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Pamper yourself, Pisces. You don't have to spend money to enjoy a nice, quiet day. Why not create a spa day using recipes saved on TikTok or Pinterest? Invite a friend over or put on your favorite Spotify playlist and kick back for a relaxing night.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.