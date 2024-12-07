On December 8, 2024, each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope brings unique insight and intuition useful for a busy day.

The Sun and Moon are in mutable signs, Sagittarius and Pisces. We have mutual energy in the cosmos! Mutuable energy is flexible, open-minded and easily influenced by others. However, at the top of the morning, the Quarter Moon phase will perfect, and it can feel as if anything goes.

It's easy to compromise, but we will have to make important decisions; do what makes the most sense for you. Hang on for a very interesting day. Here's what the cards reveal are in store for you.

One-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on December 8, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles



Good things take time, Aries. You may be increasingly unsatisfied with quick fixes, finding they provide little gratification.

Sometimes, the longer something takes, the more worthwhile it is. However, this may propel you to practice discipline and faithfully nurture seeds that will, in due time, reap a great reward. Have faith that it is coming even when you do not receive your reward immediately.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun



When you focus on the good, the good gets better. There is so much power in what you meditate on in your mind, Taurus.

Psychologically and spiritually, there are endless benefits of gratitude. Today, you are encouraged to align your mental vision with goodness and practice thanksgiving.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands



It’s time to take the first steps in achieving a goal or starting a new venture, Gemini. You may draw from the goals you have established and determine the “how.”

This process may include the beginning stages of planning or brainstorming. Remember, you don’t have to know everything at this point; it is just important that you take the first steps. Enjoy the journey, and use your creativity and personal strengths to assist you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups



Are you facing a problem, Cancer? Sometimes, you run out of ideas for how to overcome it, and all your energy is spent. However, this may be positioning you in a beautiful place for something divine to occur. Right now, it may be best to look above and gain faith.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed



A problematic financial period may be on its way, Leo. This is an excellent time to avoid making hasty decisions or taking large financial risks. Overall, this is the moment to be thoughtful and careful.



Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed



Are you hitting a plateau, Virgo? Sometimes, things do not come as soon as we thought or hoped, which can be disappointing. However, this does not mean your work is in vain. Remember, what we classify as failure is often steps to success.

This makes for an opportune learning experience. You may also find it helpful to learn from experts, listen to podcasts, or continue researching this area to seize the resources out there.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords



Emotion is only one tool in your toolbox, Libra. You will not be as well equipped using it alone as you would using them all. Before making decisions or judgments, it is wise to consider all of the facts.

Additionally, be bold, use your critical thinking and stand independently with your ideas if needed. Others will not always agree, but that does not mean you must compromise.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed



Are you feeling overwhelmed or in a state of chaos, Scorpio? You may have too much on your plate and need help to juggle it all. You may need to take a moment to step back to alleviate the stress.

Alternatively, it may be a matter of organization. With a little more mindful planning or strategizing, you may be able to efficiently manage it all while maintaining a good well-being.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed



Are you a bit of a perfectionist? Today, your desire to have things a certain way could hold you back from enjoying the process. Have you found it easy to be hyper-critical, Sagittarius?

You may be overly critical of yourself or others; if so, try to focus on the journey rather than the final outcome.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands



In a brief period of overwhelm, you have the strength and resiliency to persevere, Capricorn. However, a lifestyle of accepting too much responsibility may be an unsustainable long-term burden. Do not be afraid to ask for help; be selective with your yeses.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords



Disappointment happens, and it can leave you wondering why things could not be different. There may be a greater plan and you'll soon see how the puzzle pieces fit.

Have you experienced a significant loss, Aquarius? Sometimes what's negative today becomes a positive tomorrow. Look to the future for answers.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands



Are you experiencing conflict, Pisces? This may be relational, with an overall need for more understanding or hearing each other out. You may need a thoughtful, open conversation.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.