Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 29, 2024 — The Moon Opposes Uranus

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope brings an astrology forecast for November 29, 2024. The Moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, prompting you to shake up your emotional realm and focus on feeling more deeply rather than overthinking.

One of the cosmic powers of Uranus, when it connects with the Moon, is its ability to disrupt our usual emotional patterns and habits, encouraging us to break free from emotional ruts. Check out your zodiac sign to find out how these energies impact your daily horoscope.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for Friday, November 29, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Knuckling down on your work schedule and boundaries is the golden elixir to freedom.

By establishing clear limits and a structured routine, you create the discipline necessary to excel in your endeavors.

Not only will you feel more powerful and in control, but you'll also begin to recognize yourself as the true-born leader you are.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’re likely going to be much more vocal about your needs. Even if you think you can do it all by yourself, why would you want to?

Sharing your burdens and seeking assistance not only lightens your load but also fosters a sense of connection and mutual support within your community. The best thing you can do for yourself today is ask for some extra support.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Instead of leading with your head, you’re bound to lead with your heart, which might just reveal all how you’ve been ignoring it.

Life can only meet you as deeply as you can feel, meaning the depth of your experiences and relationships is directly tied to your willingness to be emotionally open and vulnerable. By following your heart, you open the door to richer, more meaningful connections and a more creative life.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You might find yourself in a new social scene, so pop a pair of your favorite flats in your bag just to be safe.

With all the social events and activities, having comfortable shoes on hand will prepare you for anything —especially if it leads you to unexpected places. Be open to a random invite, as it could be more than meets the eye.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pay attention to where your curiosities are leading you, as they will play an essential role in your career strategy over the coming weeks. Innovation can only emerge after experimentation.

Follow your interests and allow them to guide you toward new opportunities and ideas. This exploratory phase is crucial for discovering unique solutions and creative approaches that can set you apart in your industry.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Get off the training wheels—you know more than you think you do. It’s time to embody what you’ve learned in your everyday life and integrate the theory into bold action.

Trust yourself and take that next step without hesitation. Empty your mind of doubts and overthinking, allowing yourself to move forward with clarity and confidence. The wisdom you’ve gained is ready to be put into practice; all that’s left is to act on it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Public glory isn’t the true measure of success, so embrace your time in hermit mode and focus on filling in the knowledge gaps.

While everyone else is preoccupied with appearances, prioritize what you know and what you can learn. Use this period of introspection and growth to deepen your understanding and sharpen your skills.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

What does your arrival moment in your career look like? It's not about hitting arbitrary milestones or reaching a destination defined by external standards.

The more you chase goals that aren’t truly in sync with who you are, the further away you might feel from your sense of success, even though you’re closer than you think.

Your arrival moment is not a singular event but a culmination of aligning your work with your purpose and values.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Before you slip into a nostalgic coma, remember that there are still countless days ahead, filled with magic and possibilities that will stretch your vision of what's possible.

The past has its lessons, but don’t let it trap you in a loop of "what was." Use those memories as a guide to enrich your present and future, not as a place to dwell.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Tune out all the noise — from social media to the daily dilemmas—and take a moment to reconnect with your why before you focus on your goals.

Your why is the foundation, the core motivation to keep you grounded and moving forward, no matter the external distractions or challenges.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Work isn’t the be-all and end-all. While professional achievements are important, they are just one facet of a fulfilling life. Don't let your career define your entire existence.

Be sure to step outside the dome — the metaphorical bubble of daily routines and work obligations. Ask yourself: ‘What does stepping outside my daily routine and work obligations look like?’

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Dive into the pulse of your wild and maddening ideas, or they’ll leave you with regret shortly. Don’t let your dreams simmer beneath the surface — give them the space to grow and evolve.

All we truly have is our Ikigai — our reason for being. If we trade it for lives tightly constructed and controlled by convention and fear, we’ll never experience the freedom to live and create truly.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.