Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for November 25, 2024, emphasizes how Mercury retrograde affects our day-to-day routine. Now is the time to review your travel plans for the upcoming holidays.

If you're starting to book plans to go home for the holidays to visit family or even planning a vacation as a pre-holiday treat, you'll want to look over the finer details of your arrangements. Sagittarius, the sign that rules long-distance travel, encourages thoroughness during this time.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 25, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to pick up a book that isn't on your usual book list. Step outside your literary comfort zone and explore new genres, authors, and perspectives. Whether it's a thought-provoking non-fiction, a classic novel you've always meant to read, or a piece of contemporary literature from a different culture, choosing something unfamiliar can broaden your horizons and ignite new passions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're going to step into the depths of your own mind, peering through the cracks of the unknown. This journey will take you beyond the familiar territories of your usual thoughts and beliefs, challenging you to explore uncharted mental landscapes. Embrace the mystery and uncertainty, as each step into the unknown reveals hidden insights and untapped potential.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your conversations might get a little bit combative, but at the same time, they will challenge your thoughts to zoom out of your own perspective. These exchanges will push you to confront differing viewpoints and reconsider your assumptions, encouraging growth and a deeper understanding. It may be uncomfortable at times, but it's in these moments of tension that true transformation happens.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been feeling a bit bored and lethargic, your mind is about to get a spark of energy, racing with ideas on how to switch up your working patterns and projects.

This surge of creativity will push you to explore new approaches, break free from routine, and inject fresh life into your work. You'll find yourself eager to experiment with new techniques, tweak your current methods, and perhaps even take bold risks to reignite your passion and productivity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is the perfect moment to make creative alchemy. The energy is ripe for transforming ordinary ideas into something extraordinary.

It’s a time to mix your inspirations, skills, and passions into a unique blend that ignites your imagination. Whether it’s through a project, a new venture, or even a shift in your perspective, now is the moment to experiment, take risks, and trust the process of creation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As you lie down on your couch after a hard working day, you might just find yourself daydreaming about doing renovations.

The quiet moments of relaxation could spark new ideas for refreshing your space, whether it’s reimagining the layout, adding new colors, or transforming an overlooked corner into something inspiring.

What starts as a simple thought might turn into a full-blown vision for change, giving you a creative outlet to express yourself and breathe new life into your surroundings.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Now is the perfect moment to see how you can respire — breathe new life — into how you perceive the world. Take a step back and reassess your views, uncovering fresh perspectives that allow you to reconnect with everything around you in a more expansive, open way.

Like a deep breath that refreshes your body, shifts your focus to see things with renewed clarity, free from old patterns and limitations. This is the opportunity to refresh your outlook and embrace new possibilities.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is not only a chance to get strategic about how you make money, but also to explore ways to expand your earning potential. It’s an opportunity to think beyond your current approach and discover new avenues for growth, whether through investing, acquiring new skills, or tapping into untapped resources. Now is the moment to get creative and start planning for long-term financial expansion.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're about to project your voice into the world in a whole new way, one that captures attention and resonates deeply. Whether it’s through your work, your personal expression, or your passions, the way you communicate and connect with others is evolving.

You’re stepping into a space where your voice carries more impact, and you're ready to share it boldly with the world, reaching new audiences and forging stronger connections.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your dream world is about to get much richer, filled with deeper insights and vivid experiences. As your subconscious mind opens up, you'll uncover hidden layers of meaning, offering you a wealth of creative inspiration, emotional healing, and self-discovery.

Dreams will become a gateway to untapped wisdom, guiding you in ways you may not have expected.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Go into different corners of the world, whether physically or through new experiences, to expand your community and connect with fresh faces.

This is a chance to broaden your horizons, learn from others, and build a network as varied and dynamic as the world itself. Connecting with new faces opens doors to collaboration, growth, and a deeper understanding of the world around you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Start pitching new ideas everywhere you can — both online and in the real world. Whether through social media, networking events, or casual conversations, seize every opportunity to share your vision and get feedback.

By putting yourself out there and pitching your ideas across multiple spaces, you increase your chances of finding the right connections, support, and opportunities to bring them to life.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.