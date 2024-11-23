Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 24 — The Moon Squares Mercury

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for November 24, 2024 is here. Sunday's astrological energy may have you admitting that you are in a state of confusion. This is a brave choice as admitting that you are undecided is exactly how you start to embrace deeper understanding.

Not every choice in love is black or white and easy to navigate. Instead, love often brings unfounded complications and what-if situations that make you start doubting yourself or your relationship. Once you admit to your uncertainty, you can gain the clarity to trust yourself and genuinely follow your heart.

The Virgo Moon will square off with Mercury in Sagittarius on Sunday, creating difficulty in your relationships and making any conversations especially challenging. The Virgo Moon is often more analytical, wanting proof or facts to support your feelings. But it also wants to clarify everything and sort feelings or intentions into neat and tidy boxes.

The only issue is that love never fits into any box. Complicating matters more because Mercury is stationary as it prepares to begin its retrograde journey tomorrow. This means you can’t fully trust what your mind says, and your heart may feel more judgmental and confused.

Try to avoid making a decision today until after December 15, once Mercury is direct. Focus on your feelings, journal, and take the time to understand what you want from a relationship so you don’t let your confusion ruin a great love. Check out your zodiac sign's astrology forecast for love on Sunday to learn more.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on November 24, 2024:

Aries

Although you may need more time than normal to figure out your feelings, Aries, you don’t want to appear disinterested. You are in a space of trying to understand more about what you want for your life moving forward, and because of that, you may be playing it more cool than normal with a special person in your life.

The only issue is they’re taking it as you’re not interested. You can be in the process and still have clear intentions; that way, the person you’re thinking of will still be an option once you’ve decided what you want.

Taurus

You may feel like you want out of your current relationship, Taurus, but now is not the time to make big decisions. A lot has been building to this moment, and though you may feel like you already have the clarity you need, there is more to learn.

Give yourself time to observe this relationship and your partner instead of coming across as jaded. You may end up separating from this person once Mercury is direct on December 15, but now is the time to sit with your feelings to understand what they mean.

Gemini

While Mercury retrograde carries a warning for everyone, it is especially intense for you, dear Gemini. This current energy will be affecting your romantic life significantly, especially if you already live with your partner or are thinking about it.

While you have talked yourself into thinking that this relationship is fulfilling your needs, it seems that it’s not everything that you’ve been looking for. It doesn’t mean that this relationship is doomed, but you do need to embrace the lessons of this phase to finally start talking about everything you’ve been avoiding. You may just want to wait for another day to do it.

Cancer

You may feel inspired to be a bit more unapologetic with the decisions that you make for yourself, Cancer. As foreign as this might feel it is helping you to embody the lessons of the past year so that you are prioritizing yourself as much as you always have others in your life.

This will look like a situation where you decide to implement boundaries today. Whether this is an ex attempting to return or certain people thinking they know best, this is your chance to stand up for yourself and protect what is most important to you.

Leo

You have a powerful desire to feel valued in romantic relationships, Leo, yet this connection may not give you that. This person you’ve been dealing with may be more of a lesson than something meant to last forever, but you need to fully focus on the process to gain the clarity you need.

Start journalling about what makes you feel valued in a relationship, and instead of just assuming your partner should know, start advocating for yourself more without arguing or blaming them.

This can help you learn this lesson if that’s the only purpose, but it may also help improve your relationship.

Virgo

You have an incredible way of looking at life, Virgo, but today, that may also get you in trouble. Be wary of thinking your way or idea is the only option, as you may become more domineering to your partner today.

They want to feel important if you follow your vision. Otherwise, they will wonder why they’re in this relationship. It wouldn’t be a bad day to keep some of your thoughts to yourself and be proactive in asking your partner what they think.

You may also want to stay busy so you don’t get too in your head and create an argument out of nothing.

Libra

It may be important to check yourself today, Libra, and whether or not you’re really sharing your dreams or simply agreeing to whatever your partner says. You are in a brilliant new chapter of your life that will require you to rise, take a stand, and let yourself operate from a more empowered place.

But that also means you can’t just focus on keeping the peace or agreeing with whatever your partner wants. Let yourselves disagree, stand up for what you dream of for the future, and trust that the person meant for you won’t try to squash what you feel called to create.

Scorpio

Today may feel like an emotional reckoning, Scorpio. Although Mercury is officially retrograde tomorrow, November 25, that won’t stop you from replaying situations from the past and feeling regret over some of the choices that you’ve made. While this energy won’t feel welcome, it can help you grow and understand yourself more deeply so that you don’t repeat the same mistakes.

Just make sure you’re not blaming everyone else and are taking accountability for what you’ve brought to past connections. A pattern is never just the fault of everyone else but invites you to look at yourself and the reality that if you want matters to change, you may need to be the one to change them.

Sagittarius

Every day, a million choices help shape your destiny, Sagittarius. But that doesn’t mean that one decision can’t affect you in the future. Today, you may have a choice between emotional fulfillment or the wealth you have always desired. Yet, this feeling of only having one is part of the illusion.

Instead of thinking that you must choose between love or your success, try to withhold yourself from making any decisions today because you will have a change of mind, and the last thing you want to be stuck with is regret.

Capricorn

You may find yourself being more dreamy than usual, Capricorn, as you envision everything you want to experience in this life. The only problem is that you won’t feel all that optimistic, so these dreams seem to represent what isn’t possible instead of what is.

Try to embrace your dreams today and write them down; instead of going into a wormhole of self-pity, do something that brings you joy, especially if you are in a relationship. The issue right now isn’t that anything is impossible but how you’re looking at the situation, so give yourself time.

Aquarius

There could be a disagreement in your life today that has you thinking about isolating yourself from others, especially your partner, Aquarius. Although you are entitled to take the time to reflect on what happened and heal, you want to ensure you’re not shutting out someone who loves you.

A partner isn’t only for figuring out the bigger aspects of life together but for being that shoulder to cry on during the harder days. It doesn’t make you weak or dependent, but you are open to receiving the comfort of someone who genuinely cares about you and your well-being.

Pisces

You may have mixed feelings about a romantic offer you recently received, Pisces. But this isn’t the end of the world. Give yourself time to reflect and get to the root of why you are feeling the way you are instead of just thinking the worst or trying to protect yourself from heartbreak.

While you need to be able to make yourself feel safe, you may realize that you can’t keep yourself safe from heartbreak and still be open to love. You will feel greater clarity and confidence about this offer, but you need to give yourself a chance to get there. This process will take more than one day to achieve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.