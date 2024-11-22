The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On November 23, 2024

What will November 23, 2024, bring to each zodiac sign, according to our daily tarot card reading? This Saturday, there's a desire to be perfect and get things done.

The Moon will be in meticulous Virgo, focusing on health and wellness and organizing our day to get things done. Virgo is associated with the Hermit tarot card, indicating that spirituality is our energy source for the day.

Start Saturday with a meditation. Visualize your desired end result before pursuing your goals. What else might the day bring your way? Let's see what the cards say.

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading on November 23, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

What do you think you could accomplish by the end of the day? Focus like a laser beam on your goal. If you worry there's not enough time to finish things, start by removing distractions.

Inner resolve and courage will help you stay on task. You may be surprised by how well you manage challenges and overcome obstacles.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You are a step ahead of the game, and today, an unexpected event has a limited effect on you. You have a smooth path set out before you. Take advantage of a conflict-free day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

If you don't want additional responsibility, say 'no.' Are you afraid to let someone down? Do you worry you'll miss an opportunity and later regret it? Fear can cause you to choose an assignment your heart isn't into. Be clear about what you truly want and stay true to yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

A closed door to a much-desired opportunity does not mean forever; it could imply the timing isn't right. You might not like a delay or setback put before you. Finding a way around it and getting what you want today can be tempting.

What would happen if you waited as it seems right to do? How can you use a delay to your advantage?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Are you overthinking lately? Worry and a desire to control an outcome can leave you in a state of perpetual pondering as you try to figure out each angle.

What would happen if you gave a problem to the universe to resolve? Is it possible that the situation would change on its own? Consider surrendering it to the universe to see if letting go helps.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

A brilliant idea may bring you financial success. Do you have a business idea? Create a plan.

Get specific so you can build it and make your dream come true. You won’t know if your plan is viable until you’ve written it out.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Some feelings can be off, especially if their root is fear or you are dealing with superficial information.

What’s the depth of your current experience? Is it better to get to know someone better before you plan to take you to make decisions that impact your future?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Have you given up on someone? A friendship may be at the point where you no longer have things in common.

If you prefer to work on your relationship, talk things over. Get to the root cause of your problems and see if you can work it out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Your feelings can be a catalyst for change. Do you listen to your heart or let your mind rule?

When do you think it’s best to allow emotions to guide your choices? Love and hope may be extremely powerful today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Sadness can strike when you least expect it, but it may signal a feeling of loss or a need to try something new.

When did you last challenge your mind? What new activities would be fun to do with a friend to rekindle a zest for life?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Beware, Aquarius. This tarot is a warning that disagreements could happen and create a problem. If you sense a conflict could arise, try to defuse it.

Don’t let negative energy pull you into a dispute, especially when you know it’s better to partner and get along with others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Do you feel disconnected from someone you love? Ask yourself how you can bring your relationship closer and resolve the distance. What has worked in the past? Talk things over and see if you can spark interest and chemistry.

