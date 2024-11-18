The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On November 19

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here with help and advice for November 19, 2024. Pluto has begun a new 20-year era in the sign of Aquarius, opening the door to innovation, change and advancements that benefit people more than large institutions.

What are you ready to work on this Tuesday? Is there an area of life that requires big changes? Find out what's in store for your zodiac sign during Scorpio season and Pluto in a new sign, according to a tarot card reader.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, November 19, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Are you all in or out? If you're hesitant about love, this tarot card reflects your inner concerns and fears. This may not be the right time to reenter the dating pool. Do you need to do some work on yourself?

Or — are you in a committed relationship and wondering if you can stay true to your mate? With this card, wishy-washy emotions may surface. Ask yourself, what do you want in your future? How do you need and desire to be loved?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Do you have an inner critic? The voice inside your head may be activated by a desire to do things by the book — perfectly.

How helpful is it to be negative or hyper-critical of your flaws? Is there a different way to approach self-improvement?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

What's your game plan for the rest of the year and the holiday season? It's good to be spontaneous, but you may need to be slightly more flexible to accommodate other people's schedules.

Still, have a goal in mind for what you'd like to accomplish and by what time can help avoid negative feelings or stress that creep up during this time of year. Set some time aside today to get clear about what your expectations are.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

As a naturally intuitive sign, you may experience a disconnect from your emotions today. This tarot card signals that should you need some extra space, peace or quiet to reattach to your inner voice, do so.

It's OK to admit when things are off. Give your spirit what it needs when it's too silent and you can't hear your inner voice.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The World, reversed

It may not feel that way right now, but not-so-great luck can be really good for you. A setback can push you to do things differently and lead you down a new path.

You may not want to go down this path today, but wowza, when you see what's on the other side, you'll be so glad that fate gave you a nudge when you did not feel ready.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Chaos can be someone's normal, but that does not mean you need to allow it. Watching a person spiral into old habits or see the world through dark-colored glasses can be tough when your vision is rosy and chipper.

This is a great time to understand how personal boundaries work in real-time. You can love someone, but you don't have to fix them. You can be there, though to coach them on how to love themselves.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Honesty is the best policy, but some people may not think twice about telling a little white lie.

You might not know why a person felt the need to be dishonest about an inconsequential matter. Rather than assume the worst, ask. See what's at the heart of a twist in the truth. Then, you can decide what to do next with facts.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Do you need to follow your mind or your heart? Well, today, it may depend. Sometimes, things don't make sense ... like love and belief in your partner's dreams or a passion project.

This is a tightrope, and you'll need to walk alone. So, you may want to keep something to yourself until it pans out and avoid the judgment of others who don't understand but will be excited for you later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

The healing process can be slow and painful, but when you are on the other side of heartache, you'll be amazed at how powerful you feel.

These painful lessons are necessary to your healing journey. You may not know what the future holds today, but it will be here before you know it tomorrow — bright like a star!

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You have a few new opportunities headed your way, and when they come, will you be ready?

This is the time to do the work of your dreams so that when fate comes knocking on the door, you're fully prepared and ready to go for the ride of your life!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

It's reconstruction time. Your life is ready for a do-over. Expect some dust and controlled messes.

Besides, how boring would life be without a little challenge and maybe some (planned) drama? You might want to push yourself to achieve a new milestone. This may require you to change things in your life. But, if you want to create a new world for yourself, you tear down and then rebuild.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Do you want a new best friend? This tarot card promises that someone who is charitable, kind, and giving will enter your life.

You may meet a motherly female or a sweet and tender teacher. A good person is always a great asset to your friendship circle.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.