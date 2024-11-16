Love Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign On November 17

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for November 17, 2024, reveals how nothing is ever stopping you from achieving the romantic or personal dreams you have for your life. Are the cards are stacked against you? Do you feel stuck?

On Sunday, the Scorpio Sun will oppose retrograde Uranus in Taurus, offering you profound insight into your authentic desires, which will catalyze changes in your life. Change isn’t something that happens in your life. Whether it’s the end or the new beginning of a relationship, it all begins within yourself in the moments where you honor yourself and your desires for life, especially for love.

While most often, freedom is spoken about in terms of what you can create or achieve in your external life, it all begins within yourself, as the freer you feel to be yourself, the more magnificent your life will be.

As the Scorpio Sun draws you into a desire to transform your life retrograde, Uranus in Taurus offers you the profound realization that nothing stops you from living the life you dream of. As you shed internal obstacles or fears, you will be able to make profound strides in achieving your dreams so that you will see how love genuinely does help you live life to the fullest. Based on Sunday's astrology forecast for love and relationships, here's what to expect.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on November 17, 2024:

Aries

Nothing is ever set in stone, dear Aries. You have the power to utterly understand that you are worthy of all you seek without giving up what is most important to you. This is a catalyst to help in a major life transformation and having that deep romantic relationship you’ve always desired.

While much of this energy will be about your internal thought process, you let it guide you to take action toward embracing the love that has always been meant for you.

Taurus

Today may bring a sudden new awareness, Taurus, which leaves you unsure what to do next. But instead of seeing that truth and action are infinitely connected, hold space for your feelings.

This will allow you to embrace your truth instead of pushing it away because of what it may mean for your future or your relationship.

Allow yourself to observe your feelings and refrain from making any immediate decisions so that you can take the time you need to fully understand whether your relationship needs to change or you need a total change of your romantic status.

Gemini

Gemini, you may have more dreaminess surrounding you now, but it all arises to help you understand more of what you need. While dreams and periods of quiet can help the best relationships, you may fantasize about all that isn’t present in your current connection.

This may lead you to make radical decisions about your relationship, including taking a temporary break to sort through your feelings. Still, ultimately, this is the path that will lead to you finally having that divine soul-connected relationship.

Cancer

You may finally receive an intuitive download to help you move forward with your life, Cancer. While you prepare to close out old chapters and feel free to pursue your heart, today offers significant development in how to do that.

Themes surrounding money, support, and matters related to home and family may arise. No matter how it may seem, you need to trust the download you receive because, in this case, you are the only one who can free yourself from this mess.

Leo

Take time to focus on trusting yourself, Leo, as you may have a new idea about progressing a relationship. The romantic relationship in your life isn’t only about love but represents a new phase.

Don’t hesitate to make any decisions if they seem unexpected or contain a certain risk. You deserve the life you’ve always wanted; part of that is having the time to devote to a relationship.

Trust your heart and let yourself believe in the possibility of finally having all you’ve ever dreamed of.

Virgo

While today will bring the necessity for an important conversation, Virgo, you must also take time to get clear on what you want.

Make sure that you are prioritizing what is most important to you, and that you are open to developing a deeper understanding with your partner rather than just being validated as the right one.

Focus on your feelings, dreams, and needs as they relate to your romantic future, especially what needs to change to feel in greater alignment with your partner.

Then, when you’re ready, consciously create a space for a conversation so you can finally understand your partner’s vision and if it genuinely aligns with yours.

Libra

You are worthy of what you seek, sweet Libra, yet your partner may try to talk you into receiving less. Be mindful of manipulative conversations, especially about the progression of your relationships or finances.

You have been guided to step more firmly into your power, which may threaten your partner. Although you tend to like to keep the peace, you may need to choose yourself in this situation and remember that no other person can determine what you deserve.

Scorpio

There may be a deep and somewhat painful realization today, dear Scorpio, that you are why your romantic life hasn’t progressed in the desired ways.

As much as you may want to resist this at first or avoid the harsh truth, try to hold space for what arises because it will help free you so that you can follow your heart.

Themes surrounding judgment will figure in heavily, but beneath judgment is fear. Work on becoming more accepting of yourself to do the same for a romantic partner, making all the difference in having the love you’ve always wanted.

Sagittarius

You may have a powerful desire to be single at this time, Sagittarius, or enjoy more alone time. While this is always a beneficial part of any journey, you must ensure it’s productive rather than protective.

Focusing on yourself, healing, and embracing intuition will benefit your romantic dreams. However, cutting yourself off from others and ignoring your process is solely about protecting your heart from being hurt again.

Be mindful of the difference, but let yourself take the time and space you need right now.

Capricorn

Breathe in the possibilities, Capricorn, and let yourself see that you can do anything you dream of. Important shifts are occurring in your romantic life during this time.

You may benefit from discussing matters with a trusted friend or family member. It seems you may be scared or reluctant to make these changes, yet it is something that you want.

Instead of just trying to do this by yourself or keep your internal process under wraps, reach out to someone who can help ground and encourage you so you can make the most of this exciting time in your romantic life.

Aquarius

You deserve to have everything you’ve always dreamed of, Aquarius, yet that also means being able to take a chance to receive it.

You’ve been in a dramatic period of transformation in your romantic relationship, where you have begun to build the future you’ve always dreamed of.

Yet in the past, as much as you want this, you’ve also been scared of it. Instead of letting yourself get cold feet, try to rise to the occasion and embrace the opportunities and offers to help you achieve your dreams.

This means engaging in conversations about moving in together and marriage. You can’t be afraid of your dreams and still be able to manifest them.

Pisces

Cast reason aside, dear Pisces, and seize the life and love that has always been meant for you. There will be a profound understanding today that helps free you to expand your life and take advantage of new opportunities.

This could help you start a new relationship or put yourself in the place for that divine meeting with a new person with whom you’d share a deep soul connection.

You will have to trust your inner self and not logic, as this new beginning will be about faith in your guided direction.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.