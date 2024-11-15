The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, November 16

What's in store for you on November 16, 2024, according to your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope? If you're curious, chances are the Moon entering Gemini has ignited a sense of curiosity about the future.

The Moon will spend nearly a full day in the sign of the twins, bringing attention to the Magician tarot card. We are ready to experiment with our talents and explore various interests.

Today is perfect for chatting with friends or trying a new hobby. Have you been wanting to try a gym or dance class? Today's energy supports stepping outside your comfort zone and dabbling in new things.

Overall, our tarot card spread for all zodiac signs reveals some turbulence ahead. So, to navigate tension, search for things that help you to destress and feel happy. Now, on to our daily tarot card reading!

The one-card tarot horoscope for November 16, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Agree to disagree, Aries. Today's message is to take the high road and see life from another person's point of view. Seeing things from different perspectives does not mean you have changed your mind.

Understanding signals high emotional intelligence. Start each conversation with curiosity and eagerness to learn and grow via listening.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Every solution is within your heart; the catch is unlocking the door that shields it from your knowledge. Today, an open mind helps you to hear your inner voice.

Pay attention to your heart as it may be heard through things like a song or even a commercial online. You might not know the answer you need now, but you will soon, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Take a walk down memory lane, Gemini. The Six of Cups, reversed, is an invite to walk down memory lane. Revisit old journals or go through a photo album.

Check out your Facebook memories. Some memories you'll cherish. Others, you may decide to do something more with, like create a collage or repost on social media in an album.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

What are you committed to this week? Do you have a cause you feel strongly about?

What must you do to make more time to focus on this passion project? How might you remove barriers to your schedule to open new doors of opportunity?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Do you want to make a new friend or meet someone special? You may meet a new person unexpectedly via a social networking group or while out and about running errands.

Accept invites to go out with friends or to a work-related social function today. Your luck with personal encounters will be strongest during in-person adventures.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Do you wish someone would apologize to you or make things right? Sometimes, waiting for another person to come to their senses creates anxiety or feelings of shame.

These are normal emotions. The holiday season can emphasize family relationships that need mending or old romantic relationships that didn't work out. Be gentle with yourself when these feelings kick in.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

What do you use to escape from the world? Are you looking to get away from it all for a little while? Consider playing a video game or reading a book.

Why live through other people's experiences on social media when you can catch up on shows or go for a drive while singing your favorite songs?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Your mind is sharp, and you may find it easy to see things with clarity and focus today if you've experienced some uncertainty. The Ace of Swords is good news! This tarot card indicates that your life is taking a turn for the better. The brain fog is lifting!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Are you feeling stuck in life? The end of the year is a sweet season for reinventing yourself. Consider where you'd like your 2025 to take you.

Have you written down your new year's goals? Do you know what you want and how you might achieve them? Map it out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Are you struggling to remain true to your relationship or job with a difficult boss? Some personalities clash, and a single life could appear better than partnering with someone who argues with you.

Ask yourself what your options are today. What might make the situation better without absorbing your energy or time?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Hope is eternal. Practice gratitude today for all the things in life that make it sweet. Do you see the glass as half full or empty?

Cultivate a positive attitude toward each moment by giving thanks for what you have. Today's tarot card encourages you to practice a lifestyle of hope with the belief that all things work out for your good.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Warning, Pisces. If you feel a bit emotional today, please feel free to pause before doing something sudden. You may experience a knee-jerk to a situation or problem but later realize it was not what it seemed to be.

Give your mind time to adjust to a situation, and gather your facts before jumping to conclusions or making assumptions.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.