What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 15, Per A Tarot Reader

What does your daily tarot card reveal for November 15, 2024, when the Full Moon takes place in Taurus? Today, as you embrace the light of the Moon, give yourself permission to enjoy a peaceful evening with good food and family and friends.

Your one-card tarot reading provides insight into what each astrological sign needs to know about Friday to make the most of what should prove to be an abundant day right before a much needed weekend break for (most of) us.

The tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 15, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

How are you feeling? This tarot card indicates sadness, so if you aren't your usual happy self, plan something fun and adventurous so you can enjoy the day.

If you notice someone is not their usual bubbly self either, ask what's going on. Check in with your people. Plan a fun time in the future. It's always good to have at least one hobby or activity you can do that takes the blues away.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Call a truce. Do you have a person in your life that you'd like to make amends with or who needs to be forgiven?

The Five of Wands, the reverse, symbolizes restored relationships and smoothed-out conflicts. You can be the bigger person and start the peace talks.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Hard work is so rewarding when you apply your energy toward tasks that fulfill your life purpose and give you a sense of accomplishment.

What passion project do you want to complete? Aim to work on it over the next few days.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Are you experiencing any financial instability and challenges? Whenever there are problems with money, it can leave you feeling all sorts of negative emotions. However, you can turn things around, Cancer. It's possible.

What might be the first step you can take today? Do you want to do something online? Join a group or binge-watch YouTube videos to help you get started.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Are you angry with something you did in the past? Self-forgiveness is an important part of your life, and today's tarot card indicates a need to make letting go a priority.

You don't have to bear the wait of the past any longer. It's where it belongs, and for you, the future is very bright!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

It takes courage to make your life and vision part of another person's world. Today, you may be thinking about what it means to surrender your singleness to merge into a committed relationship.

If you are already committed, you might want to recommit further to a person you love and do things with intent and true compassion. The Lovers, reverse is such a great card for you right now as it reveals you're ready to make a big change that improves a relationship, now and in the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Self-care is so important. You may want to push a few needs aside to focus on work, getting chores done or helping family and friends.

Pay attention to this tarot card, Libra. It's a warning. Are you burning the candle at both ends? Are you leaving something within each day to refuel yourself?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

What does conformity mean to you? Today, you may feel challenged to maintain your individuality and to be like others. What makes you unique, Scorpio?

Do those traits lose their impact when you are in a crowd? Emphasize the things you love about yourself that demonstrate your character, personality and unique interests.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

What are you waiting to do? Today, one issue you may need to address is hesitancy. Are you in fear mode when you decide not to do something you know you should do?

Are you concerned that your time is limited or you won't do a task well? Confronting your concerns can be a huge help. Try it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Whenever the Tower tarot card comes up, you can expect the unexpected. Today, you may find it necessary to leave room in your schedule for mishaps, delays or sudden detours.

You might not know what they are, but the good news is that problems often end as soon as they start, many times on their own.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Ah, the holidays are here, and this season can also imply family conflicts. Who ought to go, and where or what time should people arrive? It's necessary to remain calm and cool.

Conversations can be confusing, but that does not mean you can't have fun with them too. Use your sense of humor. Let laughter be a stress outlet.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Not every situation will provide a firm foundation for you to depend on. Sometimes, you have to face a lack of stability and be flexible.

You can use the unknown as an opportunity to be creative and resourceful. You may be pleasantly surprised by the types of solutions you find when you're in a pinch.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.