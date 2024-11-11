On November 12, each zodiac sign's love horoscope reveals how Mercury and Saturn could affect relationships.

Mercury will spend Tuesday in Sagittarius and square off with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, creating tense moments, confusion, and general misunderstandings in relationships. If you can abstain from any negative conversations or quick reactions today, you could avoid potentially disastrous consequences, but situations may arise for your ultimate benefit in some cases.

In these cases where you can’t put off a serious conversation for another day, then try to make sure that you are pausing before reacting, or even not reacting from a place of hurt or triggering. Seek the deeper meaning to what's being said and self-reflect and journal responses for greater personal growth. The energy today may not allow you to see matters clearly.

So even if you know you must make a major romantic decision, it’s better to wait until after November 15, once clarity has returned and Saturn has been stationed directly.

Nothing unimportant needs to be decided now, so instead of taking words personally, try to view whatever arises as a means to go deeper into yourself. Self-awareness will help you make the most of whatever happens. Here is each zodiac sign's November 12, 2024, love horoscope and what astrology forecast for you.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on November 12, 2024:

Aries

You may feel discouraged around this time, Aries, but it’s not because you’re on the wrong track. You have all these grand ideas for what you want your life to be and fully intend to seize opportunities for new beginnings, but it seems that you may need to ground your expectations.

Just because you can’t have it all now doesn’t mean you’re not meant for it. So take today and see what you can accomplish, but be wary of giving up because this feeling is only temporary.

Taurus

You may be spurred to start thinking about making some drastic changes in your life, Taurus, but it seems that not everyone in your life may support you. While the energy today affects romantic relationships most intensely, you must also be mindful of arguing with friends or family members who don’t agree with your opinion or choices.

The most important thing you can do right now is to focus on your inner truth, especially when it comes to your romantic choices. Remember, when you do, it really doesn’t matter who else supports you.

Gemini

Just because you think you’ve been doing everything right, Gemini doesn’t mean there still isn’t room for growth. As you’ve been dedicated to following your soul’s purpose and cultivating greater success in your life, it seems your partner and relationship may suffer.

You may want to reflect more on whether you are honoring the agreements in your relationship and if there’s anything you’ve let drop because you were focused on your dream. There’s nothing wrong with taking accountability and making changes, but try to reflect before unnecessarily defending what you think is right.

Cancer

To have your life change, Cancer means you also need to allow change to occur. As much as you have certain dreams you want to accomplish or a relationship to foster, you’re hesitant to embrace the necessary changes.

This can come down to you making sure you’re not fighting against yourself and aren’t still trying to protect yourself from failure. The only way you’ll know if something is meant for you is to take a chance, so rather than making life and love more difficult, it may be time to surrender to the process.

Leo

Significant shifts may be in store for your existing relationship, Leo, or your life if you’re still single. During this time, you are encouraged to reflect on how you view commitment and what resonates with your truth. If you try to ignore this or blame your partner for your feelings, you won’t be able to benefit from this process.

Own where you're and any desires that have changed within yourself. What arises today isn’t anything that needs to be figured out immediately, so if it seems like that, try to wait and give yourself time to reflect before making big decisions.

Virgo

Do you feel dissatisfied with your relationship, Virgo? Give yourself time to understand what’s behind this.

There is an opportunity to change how you operate in a relationship to embrace a more cohesive partnership — but to do that, you must also let go of any old coping mechanisms or fears.

You are experiencing a moment of growth to help you create a more stable and loving relationship, so simply ending this connection may not be the most beneficial decision.

Libra

You deserve to protect yourself and your space, sweet Libra, but to do that, you also need to become aware of what is really at stake. While what you’re feeling today is genuine and likely will lead to the clarity you have been hoping to receive in your relationship, you need to pause before reacting.

Take this time to reflect on communicating your feelings and needs without manipulating the outcome. Instead of thinking about how to least upset your partner or have them agree to your idea, simply state your truth and leave it at that. You will never need to sugarcoat your needs for the person who truly is meant for you.

Scorpio

Whatever you think is what you will create, Scorpio. This means that if you think you aren’t meant for forever love or that it will never happen, then that is what you will experience. But in that situation, self-worth is often at play, too.

There is a difference between knowing something with your logical mind and truly embodying a new level of growth and healing within yourself. Instead of thinking about what you feel about what’s happening around you in your romantic life, or lack thereof, explore your personal beliefs because it will allow you to attract what you really want into your life.

Sagittarius

Be mindful of if your words align with your actions, dear Sagittarius. While this can feel rather vulnerable for you, your future happiness does rest on it. You may have been telling your partner or those around you that you’re fine, but in reality, you're deeply missing something or someone.

There is an energy of regret over you right now that you can’t talk yourself out of. While this will involve an important conversation with your partner or loved ones, for today, simply focusing on accepting your truth is all you must do.

Capricorn

Only say what you mean, Capricorn. Today’s energy will impact you more significantly as retrograde Saturn is in your house of communication. This means it’s a day for inner reflection and to be more transparent and emotional in anything you say while saving important conversations for later in the week.

Make sure that you aren’t only saying what you mean but also aren’t overpromising more than you can deliver, as in this case; you might envision something different than what you can follow through on. Try to remain present and honest, but save any more significant conversations for another day when you feel more grounded.

Aquarius

It is no one else’s job to teach you what you are worthy of, dear Aquarius. While your partner and friends may value you and your presence, it will always be up to you to advocate for what you deserve. This is the inner work of ensuring you’re not giving your power away or getting caught up in an argument about proving your worth to others.

Make sure you honor yourself in all the ways you hope others will honor you, and refrain from getting into disagreements or situations where you give your power away. Everything will be clearer in a few days, and until then, try to work on positive affirmations to help in this challenging phase.

Pisces

Although you are busy with matters connected to work and your soul purpose right now, Pisces, you can’t use that as a distraction from dealing with matters in your romantic life.

You should be able to invest in your success, but you also need to be aware if you’re putting more energy into your work because it feels like that is where you have the most control. In relationships, you can’t simply achieve your goals as easily, but you also have a natural talent for letting your emotionality be a gift.

Try to hold space for matters of the heart today and not just sink yourself into work; while you may need to wait until later in the week, there is a significant breakthrough on the horizon that will help you progress in your romantic life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.