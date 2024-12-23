Practicing Witch Shares The 7 Things Everyone Should To Do Prep Their Energy For 2025

The end of a year is a time for both reflection and anticipation — when you evaluate the previous year and set resolutions for the new one.

Tahverlee, a "witch, high priestess, and magic maker," shared seven things everyone, witch or otherwise, should do to prepare for 2025.

“This is for everyone,” she assured viewers. “It doesn't matter if you're practicing witchcraft or where you're at on your spiritual path.”

Advertisement

Here are 7 things everyone should do to prep their energy for 2025:

1. Close out the old year

Tahverlee said that it is essential to end 2024 properly. There are many ways you can do this.

“You can start planning the process, the ritual, the ending, the burn ceremony, the fire ceremony, whatever you’re gonna do,” she said. “Even if it’s just writing out the lessons you’ve learned, what you’re carrying forward, and what you’re leaving behind.”

Advertisement

Tahverlee noted that you don’t have to wait until the absolute last minute to do this. Really, doing so before the end of the year might actually be beneficial.

“As a hint, I’ve already wrapped up my year, and I’m comfortable sitting in the void between 2024 and 2025 because the void is the birthplace,” she explained.

2. Evaluate your relationships

Tahverlee recommended that everyone “take stock of your inner circle and your immediate outer circle.”

Advertisement

“How are the health of your relationships?” she asked. “Are they strong? Do they meet your needs? Are you planning to grow your community or actually make it smaller and stronger?”

According to Tahverlee, it’s important to give these questions some thought. You should also consider how you personally contribute to your relationships, as there may be some things you need to take responsibility for.

3. Decide what habits to get rid of

F01 PHOTO | Shutterstock

Advertisement

“Look at the habits that you had this year that need to go,” Tahverlee encouraged. “Be real with yourself. If [expletive] not working for you, it’s because of you. It’s most likely because of your habits.”

Habits can be pretty hard to break, though. Healthline pointed out that breaking a bad habit will take some time, likely two or three months at the least. But if there’s something you really want to eliminate from your life, it’s important to put in the necessary work to get rid of it.

4. Replace old habits with new ones

If you are going to remove a bad habit from your life, it’s best to replace it with something else.

“It’s really easy to say that you’re gonna remove a habit,” Tahverlee said. “It’s more difficult to do that without looking at what you’re replacing it with, especially if it's something like scrolling social media between meetings or staying on your phone late at night when you go to bed."

Advertisement

The National Institutes of Health confirmed this point. “One way to kick bad habits is to actively replace unhealthy routines with new, healthy ones,” they said. “Some people find they can replace a bad habit, even drug addiction, with another behavior, like exercising.”

So, after you determine what habits you want to eliminate, it’s best to also decide what new, better things want to implement into your life.

5. Identify what you want to learn

“What is one thing that’s super important to you that you want to learn next year?” Tahverlee asked.

Advertisement

You’re never too old to learn something new. Whether it's a new hobby, a foreign language, or an academic subject, the options are truly endless.

6. Make the big dreams you have a part of your life

Mikhail Nilov | Pexels

Some dreams are so big and personal that it’s uncomfortable to share them with others and, sometimes, to even think about them yourself. Tahverlee understands this, but she said it’s time to bring those desires out of the shadows.

Advertisement

“What desires, what dreams, what big visions that you hold in your mind?" she asked, instructing viewers to write these things down and hold them close.

“Start building them slowly into your intentions because I promise you, the desires and dreams that you have are there for a reason,” she said.

7. Choose one thing you cannot fail at

Tahverlee called the seventh and final item on her list the “most important.”

Advertisement

She instructed viewers to think about their goals and intentions for the new year and then ask themselves one question: “If out of all of those things on your list, you knew you were going to be successful at one of them, no matter what, which one would you choose?”

“Circle it, put it on a fresh page, and make an action plan," she advised. "I promise you if you put full intention into something that you know you desire and you know you’re not gonna fail at, you’ll be putting the universe behind you to make it happen.”

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.