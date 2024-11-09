What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 10, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Here's what each zodiac sign can learn from today's tarot horoscope for November 10, 2024. Our intuition grows stronger with the Moon in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

The Pisces Moon points us toward the Moon tarot card, revealing that sometimes our imagination can get the best of us. Warnings from the Moon tarot card for this Friday include listening to gossip and taking it as truth.

Verify what you hear rather than assume you have all the facts. With the Sun in Scorpio, we remain intuitive and deeply curious about what's beneath the surface. This is great support for us on Friday. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Daily tarot card reading for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 10, 2024:

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Are you stuck? Perhaps there is a way out of a situation you've not discovered yet. Ask the universe to help you think creatively. Be willing to take suggestions that are a bit out of the box. Expanding your thinking may be what saves the day.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Have fun, Taurus. The Six of Wands reveals a lot of creative energy coming your way. Enjoy time with people who make you laugh. Be open to new experiences. You could be invited to an event or some sort of activity that's not your usual, but it could be fun to try.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Are you ready for a change? You may be more than willing to take risks and step outside of your comfort zone. However, the past may try to pull you back and stop you from moving forward with a new chapter of life. Remember why you are leaving what you set behind you. The future is looking bright, even if the unknown feels scary.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Do you have to achieve every goal you set for yourself? Today, you may rethink a title or big job promotion for the sake of happiness. While deciding not to climb the ladder of success can feel like a failure, does status define you? Your life goals and purpose are what matters most.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Tune in to your heart. Today, cut out a bit of the noise that comes from scrolling social media or being in a crowd. Your heart can guide you in the right direction, but you'll need to pay attention. Silence is golden at this time.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can be fair, but it requires due process and going to court. If you have a legal matter you are avoiding due to unwanted legal procedures or red tape, reconsider your beliefs. According to the Justice tarot card, you may do well having a judge hear your case.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

What touches your heart? Is it a smile or quality time spent with others? Today, we focus on authentic interactions with others. Aim for closeness, intimate conversations, honesty and cultivating trust. Set the tone when interacting with others by demonstrating warmth and kindness.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

What's tempting you? Today, you may feel like your old vices are calling your name. Remain strong and don't backslide into old behavior patterns. Ask for support from others. Seek an accountability partner. This, too, shall pass.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Are you hoping to start a new business? Today, write down your plans and decide which idea to focus on. You might be crossing out several things to avoid wasted time, energy or effort. Be mindful of your resources to avoid wasting them on things you don't really want to do.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Have you detached from a problem? The moment you can master your feelings is when you can regain control over your choices. Today, aim to release the need to know all the answers. Let your logic rule your heart instead.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Weakness and softness in relationships can be a positive strength. Are you uncomfortable with vulnerability? Test the waters. See if your relationships feel safe to you. Allow yourself to drop your guard and experience friendships that make space for tough conversations and silly moments.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

The door of opportunity is opening for you. The money or resources you need will come to you soon. What you don't have now will soon be handled by the universe. Start to think about what you'll do next because the chance to take action is coming sooner than you imagine.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.