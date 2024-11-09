The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 10, 2024

The love horoscope for November 10, 2024, reveals a difference between expectations and what you genuinely need in romantic relationships.

Expectations are often based on storylines or the picture in your mind about how things should be and can often have you adopting a perfectionist nature in your relationship. But genuine needs come with compassion, advocacy, healthy boundaries, and the understanding that no one, not even yourself, will ever be perfect; yet, it doesn’t mean the love you share with another can’t be.

This Friday, the Scorpio Sun will align with retrograde Jupiter in Gemini on Sunday, November 10, bringing in good luck and increased determination and optimism in your romantic life as long as you can temper your expectations.

Let yourself use the Scorpio Sun to go deeper within yourself, understanding what you truly need from a partner and letting go of unrealistic expectations. Realize that it ultimately doesn’t matter what love looks like, as long as it feels good to your soul so that you can embrace the good luck that retrogrades Jupiter in Gemini can bestow upon you and your romantic life.

Any actions taken will only be because of your own internal process, which means it’s not only knowing what you genuinely need from love but also being able to honor your own truth. Any expectation in love will always end in heartbreak while honoring what it means to be truly authentic, which allows you to continue manifesting your forever love. Now, let's see what our astrology forecast means for each zodiac sign's love horoscope starting this Friday.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope on November 10, 2024:

Aries

You mustn’t assume that your partner knows what you are thinking or what you want, dear Aries. While you have an incredible connection with one another, it doesn’t take the place of you articulating your intentions and even what you hope will occur in your romantic future.

Instead of just thinking that your feelings should be clear based on your actions, allow yourself to be a bit more vulnerable and share how much that special person means to you and the life you want to have.

Taurus

You are being offered a chance to take all you’ve recently learned and use it to cultivate positive change in your romantic life, sweet Taurus. This means that you will have to take a moment to advocate for your needs when it comes to love and to make sure that you are authentic with yourself instead of just checking any items off a list.

Try to remember that it really doesn’t matter how your relationship looks or even if others approve of it if your heart isn’t in it. You’ve tried building a love according to the blueprints of others; now is your chance to create what will really feel authentic for you.

Gemini

Boundaries aren’t just about keeping people out and ensuring you honor yourself, Gemini. Boundaries in a relationship can often feel challenging, as you tend to approach love in a more all-encompassing way. However, you also tend to forgive until you feel resentful, which is why boundaries become so important.

Let your partner figure out situations independently, protect your peace and what you need to feel your best and trust that the person meant for you will show up as that true partner. Nothing can be gained by continuing to try to do it all, so embrace boundaries today to determine if this connection in your life is meant to last.

Cancer

You are encouraged to take action on your dreams, such as cancer, and ensure they aren’t rooted in expectations. It is easy to envision the life, love, and relationship you dream of, yet you must also temper that with a realistic view of what that looks like daily. Even in the best of relationships, every day won’t be amazing, but that doesn’t mean the love won’t be.

As you have developed a stronger idea of what you deserve when it comes to love, also make sure that you remember that no matter your relationship, no one will ever be perfect.

Leo

There is no reason that you have to continue to do everything alone, Leo, but you also may have to drop the storyline that says your way is the best. Today's energy supports love, connection, and even significant developments within your relationship. Still, you must remember that your partner’s opinion and dreams have as much value as yours.

To embrace this positive shift, you also must release that inner story that says you are always by yourself in whatever you are figuring out or having to achieve, especially since your partner wants to be a part of your life; you just need to make the necessary space for them.

Virgo

Although you may be focused on matters of work or your education today, dear Virgo, you also need to hold space to view love through a more realistic lens.

For you, it often can feel like no matter what you do, reality always falls short of your expectations. But this doesn’t mean anything is wrong or this relationship should end. Instead, it’s about understanding that love can show up differently than you expected and still surpass any dreams you’ve had.

Expectations often come from seeking a sense of safety, but when you can feel safe in the unexpected, you will also have a better chance of meeting your genuine needs.

Libra

It may feel like the universe is tugging you in a new direction today, Libra, but it will still be your decision whether you take this opportunity.

So much of the energy surrounding you is centered on new beginnings, luck, and even abundance, but to see that, you must let go of your expectations for how you thought or even once needed a certain relationship to progress.

Let yourself see what is real, but don’t underestimate your ability to choose yourself and the life meant for you. Seize the opportunities as they arise today, even if they take you away from what you once thought you wanted.

Scorpio

No one is going to change your life but you, dear Scorpio. But that also means you must let go of the expectation or storyline that another will save you. Everything you want is on the other side of the decisions you’ve been resisting; however, it doesn’t mean that anything that is meant for you has been lost.

Try to spend some time with yourself today, reflecting on the obstacles to making certain changes in your life. Instead of feeling hopeless, let yourself see that you are empowered. You may not make significant changes today, but your mindset will make all the difference as you progress through this phase.

Sagittarius

You always have a choice when it comes to love, Sagittarius. Either you can continue to wonder what if, or you can go after what it is, or even who it is, that you’ve been dreaming of. Instead of talking yourself out of following your heart, you have to let yourself take a chance, even if it hasn’t worked out in the past.

Part of this process isn’t even about whether this particular relationship is meant for you but whether you’re willing to believe in yourself and put forth the effort to try. Regardless of how it turns out, this can help you shift everything more positively.

Capricorn

Embrace the day, Capricorn, and do what makes your soul feel good. There may be competition today regarding what you give your energy to, but remember that work matters and even family obligations will still be there tomorrow.

Instead of taking away your valuable personal time and the space to spend the day with the one you love, choose what will bring you the greatest joy. While this will involve you setting some boundaries on your time and relationship, it will actually end up being able to strengthen your connection and help remind you just how important love is in your life.

Aquarius

Let yourself go all in on love, dear Aquarius. Instead of holding onto expectations about how you thought you’d feel when you found the one or even how effortlessly the connection would progress, realize that you have so much of what you once dreamed of.

Let go of judging this relationship by your past expectations so you can have more confidence in going all in and even making a significant commitment. Make your intentions known, and let your partner see how much you value and trust their presence so that you don’t let this opportunity for a new beginning pass you by.

Pisces

When you change how you view love, sweet Pisces, the love you experience can shift. You’ve recently focused more on your home, family, and the quieter aspects of life. While this has led you to forgo the international adventures for the ones found at home, you still can seize new experiences. How has life changed, or what you can’t do, try to see that you are currently in a space of expansion.

Instead of thinking that adventure can only be found in some far-off distant land, try to embrace more of what your relationship is offering you so that you don’t miss out on experiencing the love you’ve always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.