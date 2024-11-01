Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For November 2, 2024

Make the most of your Saturday.

Written on Nov 01, 2024

Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For November 2, 2024 Antipova Ekaterina, Be Keryonart Images | Canva Pro
November 2, 2024, arrives just in time for a daily tarot card reading to help us explore what today's New Moon could involve. 

New Moons are cosmic downloads of energy. When the Sun and Moon meet, it marks the official start of a particular solar season. The Scorpio New Moon allows us to get better dealing with change and transformation impacting relationships, shared resources, closeness and a desire to unveil secrets and deepen emotional intimacy. 

We have an intense tarot card spread that indicates a few areas where we may struggle. Are we focused on our egos or avoiding a conversation? 

Is there something that needs to change, but has procrastination taken root? Let’s see what else the day brings, according to each zodiac sign’s tarot card reading's horoscope on Saturday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on November 2, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Hard work pays off, but guess what, Aries? So does rest. Today, find the right balance between the two zones. You can easily overdo it when thinking that your goal is within reach. Try to view the work you're doing holistically.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Sometimes, remaining the same and holding steadfastly can be negative. Are you doing what you want because it's what you desire, or do you worry about what other people think of you? Aim for authenticity when it comes to living your life. It's yours, so do what is best for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: The Devil

Take a step back and review your life and all the choices you've made this year. What areas of life do you need to work on more? What did you do well? Review your shadow side to gain insight and perspective into how your future can be improved. 

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Use your imagination to create a new start for you and the one you love. You may be ready to have a serious conversation with a love interest that puts the future on the table and explores merging your life goals and interests. 

Think carefully about your life goals before entering this type of serious conversation. What do you desire more than anything? How does the other person fit in?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: Justice

You may be worried about the election or a personal court matter. The Justice tarot card reassures you that everything will work out as it should. A fair decision will be made, and you may be surprised at how well things work out for you, too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Clear your mind. Do meditation or pray. The Ace of Swords is an indication of mental clarity and inner peace. Find your emotional center and focus on activities that help you to release tension and grow despite adversity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Are you nursing a grudge? It can be difficult to let go of the past, but you can do it in many ways if you permit yourself to release pain and sorrow. 

You may feel that saying the past is behind you permits another person to be absolved from their actions. It doesn't, because karma will care for their need to learn and grow. You let go to free yourself. 

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Some news that may not be what you want could come your way; however, view good and bad news as an opportunity to see where the universe takes you. 

Being told no can mean divine protection is initiated, allowing you to get the best the universe offers you. 

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Ask good, solid questions. Active communication is something you have to work on. You may need to learn a few techniques to get a person to open up. 

Research. Read articles. Check out videos for suggestions. If you find it is still tough, don't give up. Everything takes time to master and do well.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

What problems are you facing right now? Some situations don't have a definite ending point, so if a challenge needs to run its course, find people who can support you during this journey. 

Don't go it alone. Get the help you need, and don't be shy about asking for what you desire from others. 

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Sometimes, people do not think alike, and you may misinterpret their decision or lifestyle as poor logic. This is a tarot card warning you not to judge others. 

Instead, seek to understand and empathize with the differences between groups and cultures you don't always understand well.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You are ready to change how things work for you. When you switch things up, you find a way to break free from a rut. 

Today, you're going to be creative and imaginative. Fresh air is coming into your life, and it will feel like you get a new chance at happiness. 

Aria Gmitter isYourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.

