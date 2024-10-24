What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 25, Per A Tarot Reader

A powerful day to accomplish our goals.

Written on Oct 24, 2024

Tarot Horoscope For October 25, 2024 By Zodiac Sign Ivy Manilag, Pinkbrush | Canva Pro
Your daily tarot horoscope for October 25, 2024 is here to bring wisdom and insight to your day. What's in store for you this Friday? The Moon completes a second day in Leo, and the Sun remains steadfast in Scorpio. We are powerhouses today, both internally and externally. 

Today, our egos take flight and can get easily bruised if we aren't careful. We must tread lightly when asserting our energy since Leo and Scorpio are fixed, stubborn signs. On Friday, let's set boundaries, plan and reclaim our power to do good to others as we would like them to do to us. Now, let's see what else the tarot cards say for each zodiac sign on Friday.

The tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on October 25, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: The Hermit

Do you need some quiet time to reflect and think about the future? The Hermit is a sign from the universe that solitude is the fastest path toward inner peace. You may desire to look into your heart for answers to your questions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

What are you working toward? This tarot card indicates a focus on money. You may be ready to reap the rewards of a completed job. Be patient, Taurus; the money is coming to you soon.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Who do you listen to the most? You may be tempted to take someone's message at face value. Don't do this, or you may regret not vetting information for yourself. 

Today may require you to look beyond the messenger and search for the truth within the message.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: The Star

Have you considered taking a social media break? Today is perfect for detaching from your cell phone and avoiding going down rabbit holes on your favorite app's feed. Rather than tune into today's world, 

The Star tarot invites you to meditate and search for interaction with your higher power and the universe — not the internet. 

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: Death

This tarot card lets you know it's time to declutter personal space and make room for new things. If you want to donate items, now is the perfect time to schedule a pickup or drop-off. 

Go shopping. Make room in your closet for new clothing and create a different look for the fall season. 

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Not everyone will agree with you, but that may be a good thing. You will need to hold firm to your convictions and personal beliefs. 

Today is not a day for you to be wishy-washy about your inner wants and feelings. Stand firm. Be true to yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Keep certain things to yourself.  You may be tempted to share your plans with others, but today, think about them a bit longer. 

Let your vision clarity. When you overshare your dreams, you invite other people's energy into your own, which can cloud your ideas or disrupt them. If you're working on something special for you, keep it tucked in your heart until the timing is right. 

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You may pick up on another person's energy and tune in with them. When you fall in love or are close to a friend, the connection is real, and it can't be faked. 

Acknowledge these divine relationships for what they are. See it as a privilege to share life with a person who is a type of soulmate for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life moves quickly, and it's up to you to keep pace or set it to what is more doable for your needs. Today, you may feel rushed to complete projects and answer to others. 

Your time may feel owned by the world and not yourself. When this phase passes, ask yourself how to create more control in the outside world. Also, consider how you might make more peace in your inner universe, too.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You're making things happen. The world reveals everything can be yours according to your destiny and fate. 

Today, accept the celestial gifts as they come. Don't deny yourself. Accept moments of greatness as they come. Permit yourself to be happy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many wonderful talents, Aquarius. Which one do you love the most? What do you like to do each day? 

Perhaps this talent can lead you to your purpose. If you find yourself underserved or sense emptiness in your heart, fill it with more of who you are and what skills you can share with others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: The Sun

Celebrate the goodness of things you've earned. Today is going to be a great day. You don't have to have a reason to throw a party or to give yourself a pat on the back. 

You're here and everything that is given to you is a moment for joy, appreciation and gratitude. 

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.

