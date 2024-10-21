What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 22, Per A Tarot Card Reader

The tarot horoscope for October 22, 2024, is here for each zodiac sign in astrology. Let's see what the Moon leaving Libra, the sign of balance, to enter Scorpio, the sign that represents personal power and control, means for you on Tuesday.

The Moon entering the depths of Scorpio ignites deep emotions about what we need, want and must have in our lives. The Moon is considered a type of detriment in this dark, watery landscape. Feelings can overpower us, so we have to learn not to get caught in the undertow of emotion.

We may experience sorrow and grief since this sign represents the subconscious mind and things like loss or inheritance. This is a great time to use the metaphorical symbolism on tarot cards to understand and learn something new about yourself.

There can be much to process this Tuesday, and wisdom is needed. Let's see what area of life the day's energy brings into focus for your zodiac sign using a tarot horoscope and card reading.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Is it time to walk away? Leaving something you've worked on for so long can feel like a failure, but self-knowledge can help overcome this fear. What are you here to do?

When you have clarity and a definition of purpose, taking actions that align with it is much easier. Ask yourself this question, "Does this situation match your goals?"

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You might think the grass will be greener on the other side — of a career, a project, a deal or a relationship. However, a wandering eye makes it challenging to maximize the potential of where you are now.

See if this is what you want to do. Are you running from a job you dislike, truly feel unhappy about, and need to move toward a new venture?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

It hurts when someone breaks your heart, and while you don't want to hear from friends and family that this is a good thing, it might be. Did the truth set you free?

Gratitude may come later when your heart is on the mend. It takes time to process painful emotions, and you'll get there, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Regrets happen, and so does forgiveness. In reverse, today's Nine of Swords is a call to heal and work on your inner peace. Put time and energy into mental health.

Seek counseling if you need someone to talk to. Journal. Sleep. Take care of your emotional well-being.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Can you see both sides of a situation? Today, you may struggle with feelings of distraction. Difficulty focusing on what you're doing could result from boredom or disinterest.

What do you like about your work today? Can you connect with a passion point and focus on that?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

A quick cure to feeling isolated is to help others in need. Where are you most gifted? Tap into your talents and skills and see where you can serve others.

Volunteer at your local church or community organization. If you are interested in pets or the elderly, find out what needs to be met to do one good deed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Survivor's guilt can happen even if you didn't live in an area affected by storms or difficulties. Let go of what you can't control.

Try not to feel sadness when empathizing with others. Find ways to encourage people you care about or share good news about progress that reveals how powerful people who help others can be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You have a bright future ahead of you. It's wonderful that you have so many positive wins right now, but don't let this moment cause you to miss out on building that future, too.

Stay focused on the present moment and stay true to your long-term goals. Think big picture.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Do you need a fresh experience to give you a new outlook on a project, friendship, or overall life? Make a list of new things you'd like to try. Give yourself a long, running wish list and don't hold back.

Your life is only as stagnant as your hopes and dreams. So, dream big, and when you have done that, dream even bigger.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Are you in the middle of a breakup? Sometimes, relationships in the workplace, in families or romantic ones fall apart to reveal problems that must be addressed.

There's a sense of urgency coming your way this week. It may be challenging now, but the outcome will be worth the effort and hard work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Do you struggle to speak your mind? Your personal convictions may be hard to admit or share with others. You can think about your approach until you feel ready.

Rather than deny that you feel a particular way or believe in a certain thing, be open and honest — ready to answer why you hold your thoughts and ideas.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Detached from a situation? You may not have followed certain news, politics or trends. If you are interested in catching up on foreign or political affairs, consider talking with a friend who has been tuned in.

It may be much easier and more fun to tap into their knowledge over coffee and catch up instead of trying to navigate things on your own via social media or cybersurfing.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.