Weekly Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign October 21 - 27, 2024

This week, the Sun starts a new 30-day solar season, and the Moon is active. How will the Sun in a new sign, the Moon moving from Gemini through Leo, and the rest of the planets the week of October 21 - 27 affect each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope? Let's find out.

The Moon will travel from Gemini to Virgo, bringing our attention to home, family, dating, and socializing with others at work or for fun.

The week begins and ends with Mercurial energy, making this a time to think about what we want to accomplish and then find creative ways to take action. The Moon in Gemini is briefly in the sky on the 21st. On the same day, the Moon will enter the sign of Cancer. On the 24th, the Moon enters Leo, making a square to the Sun but still helping us be more mindful of our goals and dreams.

Mercurial energy takes hold of the sky on the 26th when the Moon enters Virgo for the weekend. This makes Saturday and Sunday alluring periods for planning a workable schedule with much more diligence and patience.

Scorpio season begins on Thursday, October 22nd

But big things will happen on the 22nd, with the Sun entering Scorpio. This dynamic period will be supported by Saturn, allowing us to move ahead with plans. Scorpio energy invites self-exploration, research, personal analysis and psychological well-being.

Venus is in Sagittarius, bringing a desire for adventure and play in romantic and platonic relationships. Mars is in Cancer, so home and family matters inspire action.

Meanwhile, Mercury is in Scorpio, providing supportive energy to research and learn more about the self and others. Let's explore how the Sun and Moon affect each zodiac sign's horoscope all week.

October 21 - 27, 2024 weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology:

Aries

As the Moon enters Cancer early in the week, you are presented with a vital period to reconcile with your past self to move forward. Scorpio season begins on the 22nd, adding more fuel to the next several weeks when you can rediscover who you are.

The Leo Moon on the 24th, allows you to settle down, ground yourself and be more optimistic about your path. On the 26th, the Moon will be in Virgo, giving you courage and focus and making you unwilling to stop.

Taurus

With the Moon in Cancer early in the week, you can make magic happen through your friendships and connections. On the 24th, the Moon in Leo lets you connect with your creative energy, so don’t be afraid to try something new now with your artistry.

Scorpio season begins on the 22nd, illuminating your relationship house for several weeks. Be open to listening to friends and partners to preserve the peace. The Moon will be in Virgo on the 26th, making a trine to your sign and helping you open your heart to love during the next several days.

Gemini

Taking on new challenges comes easy, with the Moon joining Mars in Cancer starting the week. You are learning to manage responsibilities with more direction as the Moon and Saturn ease the burden.

Scorpio season adds a lot of fuel and energy on the 22nd, making this the perfect period to focus more on yourself for the next several weeks.

When the Moon enters Leo on the 24th, expect your social life to get more interesting. The week closes with the Virgo Moon on the 26th, helping you to go slow and relax at home.

Cancer

Since the Moon will be in your sign early in the week, you will feel comfortable with the energy flowing, especially since Saturn gives you the patience to work towards your objectives.

The Sun will be in Scorpio beginning on the 22nd, a romantic and inspiring period for water signs. On the 24th, the Moon will be in Leo, meeting up with Venus in Sagittarius and bringing a new perspective to your work life.

A time to build better bonds with your colleagues or classmates especially once the Moon enters Virgo on the 26th.

Leo

With the Moon in Cancer beginning on the 21st, it can be a good moment to treat yourself. As the Sun enters Scorpio on the 22nd this can be a moment where you can see some positive insight in your relationships, since Venus is now in Sagittarius, making you optimistic about love. Fire energy continues to recharge you on the 24th with the Moon in your sign helping you visualize and strategize. On the 26th, the Virgo Moon puts plans into motion, helping you see the road ahead with more faith in your journey.

Virgo

Things can feel a lot more exciting with the Moon in Cancer earlier in the week allowing you to meet up with friends or connect with new people. The Sun moves into Scorpio beginning on the 22nd, teaching you how to network and build new connections. On the 24th, the Moon will be in Leo, making this a good period to focus on a creative project and get into your element. As the Moon moves in your sign, you may feel a lot more prepared to evolve relationships and connections throughout the weekend.

Libra

Having the Moon in a fellow air sign briefly can feel magical as the whimsical energy sweeps you off your feet. On the same day, the Moon in Cancer on the 21st, you will be a lot more confident being in the spotlight, taking on new roles. The Sun moves into Scorpio on the 22nd concluding the Libra season. On the 24th, the Moon in Leo helps you visualize your dreams and on the 26th, the Moon in Virgo is the perfect opportunity to rest, recalibrate, and meditate.

Scorpio

A big change this week is the Sun moving into your sign on the 22nd, making this a pivotal transit that brings self-assurance and hope for the next several weeks. Be open to making changes, gain new perspectives, and feel more connected with your purpose. With the Moon in Cancer kicking things off, you can release the past and look forward. Once the Moon moves in Leo on the 24th, the fire energy can bring hope and help you tap into your creative energy. The Moon in Virgo beginning on the 26th helps you claim the top through your plans and opens your networking opportunities.

Sagittarius

Relationships get more interesting with the Moon in Gemini early in the week but the Moon will enter Cancer on the same day, you can give yourself grace as you take this period to rest and recoup. Water energy keeps you motivated as Scorpio season starts on the 22nd and this period helps you reflect and let go. When the Moon moves into fiery Leo on the 24th, you will see yourself in a new light and slightly more confident. The Moon in Virgo on the 26th allows you to take more pride in yourself and the work you do. Look ahead, embrace the leader in you, and don’t settle for less with your dreams.

Capricorn

Early in the week, the Moon in Cancer helps you stay on track with your goals while the Moon in Leo on the 26th will remind you how to be more of a diplomat. Scorpio season begins on the 22nd, a time to collaborate, make changes, and see the value of asking others for help when you need it. Take things slow and be more patient with your connections. As the Moon moves in Virgo on the 26th, you can discover your inner power and take charge. You are opening your eyes to the potential out there. The expansive energy brings you optimism and insight.

Aquarius

A changing environment with the Moon in Gemini adds a lot of excitement early in the week. Once the Moon moves in Cancer on the same day, it can be a good period to take charge with more fearlessness. With the Moon in Leo on the 24th, you can surprise yourself as you may see yourself be more of a diplomat. Your relationships can experience healing during this time. The Moon in Virgo makes a grand entrance beginning on the 26th, making this a period of rebirth and transformation as you become more willing to close chapters.

Pisces

Making things more pleasant earlier in the week is the Moon in Gemini, coming in contact with Jupiter allowing you to expand on your creativity from home. The next several weeks can be a moment where you are thrilled to learn something new thanks to the Sun’s entry in Scorpio beginning on the 22nd. When the Moon moves in fellow water sign Cancer on the same day, it can be a playful energy that helps you open your heart to romance. On the 26th, the Moon in Leo expands your horizons, making plans for the future and being more optimistic. Once the Moon moves into Virgo on the 26th, you can spend time with friends and family.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.