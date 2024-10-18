Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for October 21 - 27, 2024, has special messages for everyone.

This week's I Ching hexagram is Thunder over Mountain (#62). It reminds us that little steps can conquer a mountain and little drops can change the ocean. So, never underestimate the power of the every day in action.

One little action taken consistently daily can lead to something extraordinary in a decade. Whether creating a masterpiece of fine art, becoming proficient in a foreign language, or growing a business from nothing to something, never doubt the power of showing up daily. You can learn to be consistent if you aren't now.

Advertisement

You get to choose your adventure and the right pace. Win or lose, it's all a perspective until the end. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign from October 21 to 27.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for October 21 - 27, 2024:

Rat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Rat, this week's horoscope has a spiritual bent for you. If you feel called to perform a ritual, light incense, or clear your living space, go for it.

Lucky Day in Love for Rat: October 23

In love, you are encouraged to be true to yourself and not budge from what's an unshakeable need for you. Compromise is better suited for which brand of peanut butter you may bring home, but settling for things that you don't like can lead to unhappiness. Trust your gut and heart on this.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship for Rat: October 27

Your social life will be really good this week, especially if you have parties to attend to celebrate the spirit of Halloween! Let your inner creativity come out and play. You will surprise yourself (and others) in the best way possible.

Lucky Day for Career for Rat: October 23

Your work life will be good this week, but it's not as active as other times this month. As long as you stay on top of your responsibilities, things will unfold well.

Ox

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Ox, the energy this week for you is all about being the life of the party wherever you go. So turn up the extrovert mode and let life be your oyster!

Lucky Day in Love for Ox: October 22

In love, anything you wish can manifest. So be extra specific about what you say and how you communicate with your partner or dates. You may inadvertently trigger a chain of events, whether you want to or not.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Ox: October 24

As mentioned, your social life will be the best this week. New connections, new opportunities, and new ways to have fun are all on the table. You are only limited by your imagination and your comfort zone at this point.

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career for Ox: October 25

As for your career, things are unfolding well, and you are about to hit gold soon. So stay sharp, and you shall hit the bull's eye when the time comes (no pun intended!).

Tiger

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Tiger, this week's energy is all about love, romance, and the arts. Immerse yourself in this ethereal world this week and watch something extraordinary unfold.

Lucky Day in Love for Tiger: October 27

Your love life will be blessed whenever you take the initiative to do something cultural or artsy with your partner or date. If you've been thinking of checking out a painting workshop with your partner or visiting the aquarium/sea world to gawk at the beauty of marine life together, this is the sign you've been waiting for. Mermaid spottings included!

Lucky Day in Friendship for Tiger: October 27

Your social life may interfere with more meaningful time spent with your partner or loved ones. So be extra mindful of who you allow in your sphere and offer a slice of your time. It's precious!

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career for Tiger: October 23

The energy around your career is also good right now. Let things flow and unfold as they are. The right pace will soon take you across the finish line.

Rabbit

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Rabbit, this week's energy for you is a bit hoppity-skipping and eccentric fun. If the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland popped into your head, you have hit the right reference for what's in store for you.

Lucky Day in Love for Rabbit: October 24

In love, let your whimsical side take over. Now's not the time to be afraid of rejection. Now's the time to know that the right person will join you in the fun while the wrong person will ruin the vibe. It's all a matter of perspective in love!

Lucky Day in Friendship for Rabbit: October 22

Your social life will be really good this week, especially if you have plans to attend a costume party or are a professional cosplayer. Lean hard into the eccentricities!

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career for Rabbit: October 21

Your career is not the area of significance this week. So, let things unfold and continue to set the right pace. If you do, you will be golden.

Dragon

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Dragon, the time has come for you to rise and seize the Sun! Nothing short of extraordinary will do for you. If the energy of the past many weeks were threads, the tapestry has finally begun to reveal itself. Things are about to become more significant and robust from here on out.

Lucky Day in Love for Dragon: October 21

In love, you are encouraged to be true to yourself but not to the detriment of your inner well-being. In short, don't feel pressured to reveal everything if you deal with anxiety or don't trust the other person fully yet. It's perfectly alright to set a slower pace and recognize what needs to happen first before such milestones can get ticked off.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship for Dragon: October 22 & 23

Your social life will either be whatever it is you desire it to be. It depends on you and your moods, and what you want to plan. So choose your adventure and take it from there!

Lucky Day for Career for Dragon: October 27

Something serious is unfolding in your career. So be observant and bring your vitality to the table. “It's now or never” is the motto for this period.

Snake

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Snake, this week's energy is all about love and friendships, especially if you will be attending a Taylor Swift event or believe in the power of positivity. Lean into this and let it bring out the best in you!

Lucky Day in Love for Snake: October 27

Your love life is going to be fabulous under this influence. Some of you may meet your soulmate, too, out of the blue. In a relationship, others will discover how creativity and good wishes can be a powerful aphrodisiac. It will be unique for each of you.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Snake: October 25

Your social life will be really good this week, too, especially if you have a party to attend over the weekend or are a professional in the entertainment industry, such as a DJ or party organizer.

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career for Snake: October 24

The energy around your career depends on whether all the above messages match well with this area of life. If they don't, be mindful and steady in your work life, but give priority to the other places now.

Horse

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Horse, this week's energy is all about family and the ties of good friendship. Lean hard into that, and you will find your nirvana.

Lucky Day in Love for Horse: October 23

In love, think holistically about your relationship and its future potential. You are also encouraged to be more honest about your feelings instead of holding back out of fear of rejection.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Horse: October 22

Things are about to come to a head in your social life. For some, your work life will be entwined with this, especially if you collaborate on a fun project. Look forward to high energy and drive here.

Lucky Day for Career for Horse: October 26

Advertisement

For most people, work-life brings them a lot of joy. But those stuck in toxic spaces are urged to follow the flow to a more positive environment where growth and thriving are synonymous.

Goat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Goat, this week's energy is all about play and having as much fun as possible. This also means choosing the right company is paramount.

Lucky Day in Love for Goat: October 25

In love, be the one who gives this week, whether that's something tangible or intangible. You are about to unlock a new astrological period of growth and inner transformation when you do.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Goat: October 26

As mentioned above, your social life relies on the presence of individuals who lift your heart and make you feel strong and supported (and vice versa). Let the need for something tight-knit be the theme this week.

Lucky Day for Career for Goat: October 27

Advertisement

As for your career, now's the time to learn something new and expand your knowledge. You are ready for more and bigger. Trust yourself, and you will be golden!

Monkey

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Monkey, this week's energy is all about knowing that your heart needs to be in the right place first for your dreams to come true. Don't live for others and forget yourself. The right balance, especially where your loved ones are concerned, is what to aim for here.

Lucky Day in Love for Monkey: October 27

Your love life will be beautiful this week, although a little lax. If you are going on a vacation with your partner, you chose an excellent time for the same (from an astrological perspective). Let your souls thrive and rejuvenate in each other's presence.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Monkey: October 27

Your social life will be good, too, especially when you step out of your comfort zone. You never know what adventures you will find when you do!

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career for Monkey: October 24

As for your career, now's the time to make it big and give it your best. Behind every overnight success is a story of years of hard work and dedicated effort. Continue to lay the groundwork, and you will be golden soon.

Rooster

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Rooster, this week's energy is all about food and fun! If you planned a backyard party, you couldn't have chosen a better period. Let your inner child come out and play!

Lucky Day in Love for Rooster: October 23

Advertisement

You are encouraged to be more observant and mindful in your love life. Some of you recently experienced a glow-up (or are currently). This can attract energy vampires to you. If you pay attention to the red flags, you will always know who is a soulmate and who is not.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Rooster: October 25

Your social life, as mentioned, will be fabulous this week! Let the festive spirit of Halloween or any other cultural event be the highlight here. Step out of your comfort zone too!

Lucky Day for Career for Rooster: October 26

As for your career, it's not being highlighted now because other areas are more focused at this astrological time. So let things unfold as they are, and you will be golden!

Advertisement

Dog

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Dog, this week's energy is beautiful for you, and the flowers are too! If you like bringing home flowers and decorating your living space, do it! This will open a channel for positivity to flow to you.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love for Dog: October 26 & 27

In love, be careful of those with intentions that are not aligned with yours. Gaslighting and love bombing may be an issue for you at this time. But if you are vigilant, you will know where to go and where to steer away from.

Lucky Day in Friendship for Dog: October 27

Your social life is also highlighted as an area to be mindful of, especially if you have frenemies in the mix or toxic forces trying to hold you back. You can use the power of flowers to ward off negativity, but in the long run, it will be better to steer away to calmer waters.

Lucky Day for Career for Dog: October 23

Your career is really good right now. Expect a positive boost in this area, especially regarding money or fresh opportunities. Those with their own business will be rolling in dough this week (food puns included!).

Advertisement

Pig

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

General Overview:

Pig, your weely horoscope is so good that you will not know what to do with it. If you feel called to, let your heart guide you. After all, if there are multiple priority areas, perhaps it's best to pick the one you are intuitively drawn to engage with the most.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love for Pig: October 23

In love, let food do the talking. They say that the way to a person's heart is through food. So be creative with this, whether it's a dinner date or a fabulous lunch prepped at home. Even sandwiches made with all your heart and some inside jokes will do!

Lucky Day in Friendship for Pig: October 25

Your social life will be really good this week. Let the flow of energies guide you. “No stress” is the motto of the week in this area.

Lucky Day for Career for Pig: October 26 & 27

The energy around your career is seriously good, too, right now! If you feel called to, journal your plans for the next three months, six months, one year, and three years. Even if you adapt over time, you will tap into manifestation magic when you do this!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.