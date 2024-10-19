What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 20, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Your zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope for October 20, 2024, is here. We are at the end of the 2024 Libra season, meaning a new energy is on the horizon. The Sun will enter Scorpio this Tuesday, infusing our world with depth and a sincere desire to learn more about ourselves and others deeply.

Now is a good time to read a tarot card to help you plan for the next solar season. With the energy of this dark zodiac sign in mind, get to know yourself better. Research something new about your history, heritage and psychological outlook.

Do you love a good mystery? Indulge in reading material that enlightens you about the human condition mentally, spiritually and emotionally. This week ushers in fresh energy to help you to understand yourself and others better in every way. Let's see what else our day brings, based on a one-card reading from the tarot.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

The moments when you feel most outside of your comfort zone are often when you have a prime opportunity for growth, Aries.

This is a wonderful time to embark on a new adventure and to do things that scare you in a good, but challenging way. Anticipate fast-paced change.

You're golden! You'll have no trouble keeping up with the pace. You don't want to miss any opportunity that comes to you quickly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Are you experiencing a creative block? No worries, these things happen when you've done the same thing for too long. Taurus, it may be time to take a break from the pressures of productivity.

Let yourself get immersed in a playful activity. Doodle for a moment. Give yourself a sweet distraction to enjoy. Play a video game or scroll the feed on social media. Want to make fun more social? Enjoy painting with friends or drawing out ideas without any expectations to finish the project.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Your thoughtful attention to improving your skills will pay off, Gemini. You may be working on personal development projects.

Expand your expertise by gaining more knowledge about a subject you do for work. Be experimental to see new tech or AI advancements in your career field. This is a good time to read books and invest in your talents and areas of interest. Make learning fun.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You are naturally determined and goal-oriented, Cancer. These great qualities are what make you a high achiever. When coupled with a focused vision, you can accomplish all you set your mind to.

Remember who you are and all you've accomplished in the past. You can break new records for yourself if you dare. Have you felt less motivated and driven lately? It happens. You may not feel like you're amazing, but you are. Set a new goal and commit to reaching it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You have a big heart, Leo, and that's why they call you the lionhearted. You see a need, and you jump to help when you can.

It is a blessing to receive a gift and to be the giver. Do so when you find yourself in a place where you can afford to give, whether monetary or in another form.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Your commitment to your work is highly admirable, Virgo. You are patient, reliable, and disciplined.

Today, you are inspired to continue with the approaches that have worked efficiently for you. You've worked for your rewards, and they will be great.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Actions speak louder than words, Libra. When you may struggle to communicate things verbally, like your care for others, doing things that demonstrate it speaks volumes.

Plan your day with the intent to focus your peak energy on high-priority items. Don't go with the flow in areas that require your full attention and must be finished promptly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Life happens, Scorpio. Sometimes, you may have a sudden event that forces you to do something in a new way.

Today is a lovely opportunity to do what evokes change: take action. Instead of overthinking what must be done, pick up your feet and act in any small or tangible way. Chaos can be beautiful when handled wisely.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are strong, Sagittarius. That's why they call you a warrior. When it comes to being braver, few are more courageous than you.

This is a wonderful time to clarify your mission so you can wholeheartedly pursue your goals. Once you know what you want, spring into action; nothing can stop you. When you've made up your mind, it's as good as done!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Give yourself permission to rest and make your energy more accessible today. You may be a hard worker, but even Capricorns need time to hang out and have fun.

You need spiritual, physical, mental, and emotional energy to do things well in your day. A little rest can go a long way, enabling those creative juices to flow. You'll be your productive self once again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

It's time to share the wealth of information you have learned over the years. Expand your network and inspire others. Where are you needed most?

Get curious about what isn’t working for others, especially when you've walked in the same shoes. Persevere in working toward your goals, Aquarius; if you've been there, you can guide others to do the same.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Your sensitive, intuitive nature may feel more intense today. Your life feels fuller when you share it with people you love and love just about everyone, Pisces.

You can offer timely relief to someone else and be a blessing. You get what you give, so don't be surprised if lots of love comes back to you when you need it most.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.