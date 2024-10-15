Love Horoscope On October 16 For Each Zodiac Sign — Venus Aligns With Pluto

Your love horoscope for October 16, 2024, brings Venus in Scorpio at the final degree before it enters Sagittarius, igniting a change in relationships. Venus has been moving through the depths of Scorpio, bringing intensity and powerful transformative energy to your romantic life.

Venus in Scorpio wants love to be magical, full of desire, unique, and memorable. On Wednesday, Venus in Scorpio aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, so you are given the ability to sever karmic ties for good.

Pluto excavates the truth and finds value in the darkness, similar to those karmic cycles and relationships you must often work through on the path to true love. In Capricorn, it is all about freeing you from these patterns that, at one point, you weren’t aware of so that you can attract and build a healthy relationship that aligns with your sovereign truth. Let's see what this means for each zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, October 16, 2024:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The more you resist change, the more complicated life and love seem to become, sweet Aries. This represents the karmic cycle that you’re breaking of surrendering and embracing the phases of transformation that sweep through your life instead of trying to control them.

While it can be unnerving not knowing precisely how it will all come together, you are more welcoming of change now. Because of that, you will have greater confidence that your path will lead to all of your romantic dreams finally coming true.

Taurus

No matter how much you love someone, Taurus, you can’t talk yourself into accepting a relationship if it’s not truly meant to be. But part of accepting that is understanding why you might have overworked to receive love, or even maintain a relationship.

Try to embrace all that you’ve learned and begin to initiate any newness you are currently craving so that you can have the reciprocal soul-aligned relationship you are destined for.

Gemini

Change isn’t always a negative, Gemini, as it often helps direct your path toward your highest destiny. Today, you are being guided to be more open to change and to approach it more healthily.

Instead of thinking about what you want or what is happening beyond your control, reflect on what you need to feel like your best self. Support your total well-being, whether it’s a healthy conversation with your partner or even beginning a meditation practice together.

Cancer

It is necessary to revisit past themes to release them, dear Cancer. At this time, you are moving through the final stages of freeing yourself from a karmic relationship or even karmic beliefs that have perpetuated certain cycles in your life.

Give yourself time to work through what arises by honoring your truth regarding what you deserve and know love should be. You may encounter a very freeing moment today that may help bring closure to old wounds; don’t forget that any ending is also part of a beginning.

Leo

The life meant for you isn’t about what you feel you should or even have to do, Leo. Instead, it’s built in what most resonates with your heart and soul.

At this time, you have been working through old patterns of how you’ve been approaching relationships or even in progressing a certain connection. But you are reaching a point of fruition where you should feel greater confidence, allowing you to experience again the magic that love should be.

Virgo

The power to change your romantic relationship is in your hands, Virgo. While understanding that you don’t have control over your partner is an important component of your growth, it still should leave you empowered to step up and handle what is within your power to change.

Focus your energy on having a meaningful conversation with your partner in which you create a more authentic relationship agreement rather than upholding any standards or traditions. Do you want a more unique marriage? This is an excellent time to sit down and talk with your partner.

Libra

You might feel the emergence of some childhood wounds today around worthiness, dear Libra, but this isn’t because you’re going backward, but because you are about to accomplish a major level of healing and growth.

Hold space for what arises and then try to go deeper into it. Pay close attention if you teach or beg your partner for what you deserve. While you may have to choose yourself first, it doesn’t mean love will be far behind.

Scorpio

You are truly preparing to enter a new phase of your life, Scorpio. Much of what you’ve been through has put you on the defensive, which comes across in conversations with your partner.

But by being more receptive to another’s opinion or feelings, you also see that you no longer need to be as defensive in your communication.

Focus on this and try to be more open and accepting when talking or texting to your partner. You will also be pleasantly surprised at what you receive.

Sagittarius

Part of the journey of self-growth and healing, Sagittarius, is never to give up doing what you know is right. As much as you’ve been healing your self-worth and developing a different attitude around value, you may have had to work through recent tests.

Now is when you will start to receive the rewards. Once that karmic pattern of unworthiness has truly been healed, you will receive an abundant new offer of love that will also help to add more value to your life as well.

Capricorn

Life isn’t all about hard work, Capricorn, no matter how much that may come as a surprise. There are magical and divine aspects of life, and wishes would come true. Tapping into that energy involves trusting your intuition and embracing your authentic self.

Today may offer a chance encounter or significant development with a soulmate relationship. As long as you can continue to hold space for love and trust yourself, you will also experience a moment of magic.

Aquarius

You are moving through an interesting time of being able to feel once again worthy to dream, sweet Aquarius. This wave of energy will allow you to feel like you can take more chances and engage more deeply in a romantic relationship as you feel greater confidence in having the love and life you dream of.

Let yourself daydream today without judgment. Instead of feeling afraid it won’t happen, trust yourself and your partner enough to know that you can manifest anything you desire.

Pisces

You have been journeying to broaden your network and social circle, Pisces. While this may not seem to benefit your romantic life at first, it will align you directly with your fate to meet the soul meant for you.

You may receive an offer today for travel or even an opportunity connected to your purpose. No matter how unromantic it might seem, try to embrace this chance because it will help you to attract that divine love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.