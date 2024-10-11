One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 12, 2024

Your zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot horoscope has wisdom, insight and valuable suggestions for Saturday, October 12, 2024. The universe is in harmony with the Moon and Sun in air signs.

Libra and Aquarius remind us to have fun and to embrace our freedoms. Both Libra and Aquarius bring attention to the Justice and Star tarot card. Consider what areas of life feel out of balance. What do you worry about? What do you want to change?

Advertisement

With the Sun and Moon working sweetly with this energy, we can focus on inner healing, especially if your heart has been broken recently. Balance your energy and emotions, starting with your thought life. What else might the day's tarot horoscope have in store for you? Let's find out.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Don't give up hope, Aries. Life can bring disappointment, but you get to decide how you'll respond to people, places and things that happen in your life.

Today, you can choose to be a guardian angel in the world. Light the darkness with a spirit of generosity and kindness. Don't let bad things channel negative energy through you; instead, be a conduit of peace, love and harmony.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Why do you do the things you do, Taurus? Knowing your motivation is a starting point for growth and change. If you feel like you give more than you receive, ask yourself what you're looking for.

Personal sacrifice for others is a noble and wonderful trait. But you need to know if your actions and intentions match. How will you attract what you desire into your life if they don't?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Fuel your heart with love, Gemini. Today's Three of Cups tarot card is the greenlight you've hoped for to spend time doing things you enjoy. However, instead of flying solo and hanging out alone, spend time with family and friends.

Life is much sweeter when you make memories with people you love. So, plan a fun adventure or two and be the one who initiates a great day.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

How are things financially? Whether you feel great about your financial situation or wish things were better, you're learning to save and when to spend. You can always tighten the purse strings a bit more when needed.

Caution is rarely a negative when it keeps your finances in order. Being overly generous may have hurt you in the past; today, pull back a little to evaluate what to do, when and for whom.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Have you been burned in the past by a person or situation? Today, The Fool, reversed, reveals how you've learned your lessons and are now overly cautious before assuming everything will work out.

Rather than rush ahead, you can decide to have a game plan in place. This day was made for creating strategies that help you prevent problems before they start.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Take good care of yourself, Virgo. When you've been disappointed or hurt by others you might turn to unhealthy habits like overeating or sleeping in and missing work. Rather than let something wrong that happened hurt other areas of your life, do things that build yourself up.

Make wise choices, from food to habits. If you handle it well, getting over a hurtful time may become one of the best things that ever happened to you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Silence the inner critic, Libra. When unsure and feeling confused, don't make decisions that can wait. Lack of clarity happens to everyone. You may need time to think and process your emotions.

Don't be afraid to take a mental health day to give yourself the gift of well-being. Although this time feels like it's taking forever, it's only a small portion of your life in the grand scheme of things. No worries!

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Is it time to pull back from a relationship? Sometimes, people become selfish and don't realize how much energy they demand from others.

If you feel like the only way for someone to appreciate your presence in their life is to not be in it, ask for some space. A little absence from a relationship can make the heart grow fonder.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Do you feel underappreciated? Today, you may crave acknowledgment for your hard work and effort. When you feel ignored, focus on things that validate you from the inside out.

Use this time to connect with the universe and see how it continuously shows you signs of love and validation wherever you go. Learn new things. Seek your passions.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Have you felt stuck in a dead-end job, relationship or something else? Today, you demonstrate amazing problem-solving potential by using the power of your mind.

You see the out you've hoped for, and you know what to do to create it. Whatever you need to improve life, you pursue it with all you've got. A new path unfolds, and you can take your first step toward positive change.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Some solutions may need time to reveal themselves. Today's difficulties can be overwhelming. The Knight of Swords is a sign that you can figure out how to improve the day; however, the first step toward improvement may not be what you think.

Rather than rush ahead and take control, ask for help. Delegate to someone else who can see things from a different perspective.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Are you second-guessing yourself? A breakup, even if it's mutual, can create lingering self-doubt. Respect this period of closure.

Don't try to undo what you gave much consideration to. Instead, allow time to help you see what you need right now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.