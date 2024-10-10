Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 11 — Pluto Retrograde Finally Ends

The end of an era.

Written on Oct 10, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 11, 2024 Alice, George Chernilevsky | Canva Pro
Advertisement

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for October 11, 2024. Today, Pluto in Capricorn ends its retrograde motion. This is the last time we will witness Pluto in this sign. 

In the past few months, some of us may have assessed whether the structures and foundations we have in our lives are working for us or if they need to be reinvented somehow. For example, you may have been reflecting on your career and the systems you have built. 

Advertisement

For months, you might have felt an internal urge to evaluate your professional life, especially considering how the pandemic has shifted workplace dynamics and your professional priorities, as well as what you need now to move your career forward. Let's see what else our daily astrology forecast predicts for each zodiac sign on Friday.

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

What narratives and thoughts are hindering you from truly expressing yourself through your work? The message within your work has the potential to become even bolder and more potent. Remember, your message is your legacy. 

Your creative expression is a reflection of your unique perspective and experiences. What messages do you feel compelled to share through your work? Think about the themes that resonate with you deeply—be it love, resilience, identity, or social justice.

RELATED: How To Perfect Your Daily Routine Using Astrology

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Today you may realize that you’ve been setting goals that are following rules from an external source. This could pull yourself away from your own internal guidance system by chasing goal posts that aren’t in service to your creative potential. 

Seriously consider what rules have you internalized that no longer serve you. Challenge these norms and ask yourself if they reflect your authentic self. 

RELATED: Astrologer Reveals 4 Secrets To Becoming The Universe’s Favorite Who Gets ‘Showered By Blessings’ Over And Over Again

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

This is an incredible time to surrender to what makes you feel alive. It’s key for your goals over the next few weeks to have a sense of pure intention. 

When you prioritize tasks that feel emotionally rewarding, you naturally build towards your sacred purpose. At the same time, your direction may not feel completely clear. In fact, you may feel as if you're going down an unfamiliar route. Use your soul's compass to move forward.

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs With The Most Powerful & Alluring Personalities, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

This is an incredible time to communicate and learn how to prioritize your needs within your relationships. 

Communicating your needs isn’t selfish; it is an act of vulnerability that has the power to foster new levels of intimacy, offering the relationship a chance to create more authentic foundations.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign That's In Their 'Villain Era' From Now Through November 3

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

This transit encourages you to release anything hindering you from stepping into visibility. Reflect on the fears that arise when you allow your work to be visible to the world. 

If you avoid exposure, how will the people who need your work discover it?  Create intentions for how you want to share your work with the world. What platforms or mediums resonate with you? 

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Have Incredibly Lucky Libra Season Horoscopes From September 22 - October 22

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Your creative spirit requires the time and space to delve into the depths of the creative process. 

This transit can assist you in refining your creative approach and simplifying your schedule to prioritize essential tasks. Ideally, long-term planning should be the primary focus.

RELATED: 4 'Chameleon' Zodiac Signs That Can Overcome Whatever Challenges Life Throws At Them

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

This is a great time frame to confront your fears head-on and understand how they were formed, which can help unlock a renewed perspective of yourself. 

When you unpack your fears, you gain insight into how they may have unconsciously hindered you from pursuing your truest desires. Begin by taking stock of the fears that have been holding you back. What are you afraid of? 

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Entering A More Peaceful Era After Making It Through The 'Most Troublesome' Astrological Event Of The Year

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

It's time to unload some psychological baggage that isn’t encouraging you to step into your personal power, particularly around your creative potential. A common limiting pattern is the tendency to doubt our own abilities. 

Many creatives often catch themselves thinking, “I’m not talented enough,” or “I’ll never be as good as others.” These negative thoughts can create a mental block, so this is a prime time to unpack those internal knots.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs That Are Natural Money Magnets, According To An Astrologer

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Life is a marathon, not a sprint. Engaging in long-term planning will prove beneficial as you strategically execute your goals and steadily progress towards your goals. 

What are your long-term goals, both personally and professionally? How do they reflect your values and passions? Write about the steps you can take to keep this vision in mind as you move forward.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs That'll Thrive Under The Energy Of Jupiter In Gemini From May 25, 2024 To June 9, 2025

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

This is a major reset phase, which can give you the courage to start over, transform, or regenerate old beliefs, patterns, and mindsets to help push you forward. 

If you’re feeling fearful of stepping outside of your comfort zone, this is an incredible time to confront your deepest insecurities.

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs With The Strongest Personalities

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Love The Month Of October 2024
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing An Incredibly Lucky 'Emerald Year' In 2024

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

If you're been feeling a little stuck in life or simply bored with your usual environment, embracing new challenges provides the opportunity to grow in fresh ways. Fresh experiences can break you out of old mindsets and encourage you to push further in your personal growth. 

What aspects of your life feel repetitive or uninspiring? Write down your observations. Understanding the source of these feelings is the first step toward making a change.

RELATED: 3 'Visionary' Zodiac Signs Whose First Instincts Are Always Right

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

This is a good time to think about what structures in your life need to be replaced to support you on the road to achieve your greatest visions. 

These structures could be your working routine, or even your social calendar. These changes can contribute to support you to feel more creatively alive, expansive and free. 

RELATED: Astrologer Says 2 Zodiac Signs Have The Most Common Sense — 'They Always Figure Things Out'

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

Advertisement