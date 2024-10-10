Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 11 — Pluto Retrograde Finally Ends

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for October 11, 2024. Today, Pluto in Capricorn ends its retrograde motion. This is the last time we will witness Pluto in this sign.

In the past few months, some of us may have assessed whether the structures and foundations we have in our lives are working for us or if they need to be reinvented somehow. For example, you may have been reflecting on your career and the systems you have built.

For months, you might have felt an internal urge to evaluate your professional life, especially considering how the pandemic has shifted workplace dynamics and your professional priorities, as well as what you need now to move your career forward. Let's see what else our daily astrology forecast predicts for each zodiac sign on Friday.

The daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What narratives and thoughts are hindering you from truly expressing yourself through your work? The message within your work has the potential to become even bolder and more potent. Remember, your message is your legacy.

Your creative expression is a reflection of your unique perspective and experiences. What messages do you feel compelled to share through your work? Think about the themes that resonate with you deeply—be it love, resilience, identity, or social justice.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today you may realize that you’ve been setting goals that are following rules from an external source. This could pull yourself away from your own internal guidance system by chasing goal posts that aren’t in service to your creative potential.

Seriously consider what rules have you internalized that no longer serve you. Challenge these norms and ask yourself if they reflect your authentic self.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is an incredible time to surrender to what makes you feel alive. It’s key for your goals over the next few weeks to have a sense of pure intention.

When you prioritize tasks that feel emotionally rewarding, you naturally build towards your sacred purpose. At the same time, your direction may not feel completely clear. In fact, you may feel as if you're going down an unfamiliar route. Use your soul's compass to move forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is an incredible time to communicate and learn how to prioritize your needs within your relationships.

Communicating your needs isn’t selfish; it is an act of vulnerability that has the power to foster new levels of intimacy, offering the relationship a chance to create more authentic foundations.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This transit encourages you to release anything hindering you from stepping into visibility. Reflect on the fears that arise when you allow your work to be visible to the world.

If you avoid exposure, how will the people who need your work discover it? Create intentions for how you want to share your work with the world. What platforms or mediums resonate with you?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your creative spirit requires the time and space to delve into the depths of the creative process.

This transit can assist you in refining your creative approach and simplifying your schedule to prioritize essential tasks. Ideally, long-term planning should be the primary focus.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a great time frame to confront your fears head-on and understand how they were formed, which can help unlock a renewed perspective of yourself.

When you unpack your fears, you gain insight into how they may have unconsciously hindered you from pursuing your truest desires. Begin by taking stock of the fears that have been holding you back. What are you afraid of?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to unload some psychological baggage that isn’t encouraging you to step into your personal power, particularly around your creative potential. A common limiting pattern is the tendency to doubt our own abilities.

Many creatives often catch themselves thinking, “I’m not talented enough,” or “I’ll never be as good as others.” These negative thoughts can create a mental block, so this is a prime time to unpack those internal knots.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Life is a marathon, not a sprint. Engaging in long-term planning will prove beneficial as you strategically execute your goals and steadily progress towards your goals.

What are your long-term goals, both personally and professionally? How do they reflect your values and passions? Write about the steps you can take to keep this vision in mind as you move forward.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is a major reset phase, which can give you the courage to start over, transform, or regenerate old beliefs, patterns, and mindsets to help push you forward.

If you’re feeling fearful of stepping outside of your comfort zone, this is an incredible time to confront your deepest insecurities.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you're been feeling a little stuck in life or simply bored with your usual environment, embracing new challenges provides the opportunity to grow in fresh ways. Fresh experiences can break you out of old mindsets and encourage you to push further in your personal growth.

What aspects of your life feel repetitive or uninspiring? Write down your observations. Understanding the source of these feelings is the first step toward making a change.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is a good time to think about what structures in your life need to be replaced to support you on the road to achieve your greatest visions.

These structures could be your working routine, or even your social calendar. These changes can contribute to support you to feel more creatively alive, expansive and free.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.