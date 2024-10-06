Love Horoscopes On October 7 For Each Zodiac Sign — Venus Aligns With Mars

On Monday, October 7, love horoscopes initiate romance for each zodiac sign as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Mars in Cancer. You will become more magnetic and focused on whether you are chasing love or simply allowing yourself to attract it.

Whether it’s through thinking that you must find love, working to keep it, or participating in those endless karmic loops, chasing love has become the norm. But you will never have to chase what it is meant for you.

When you can step into yourself, encompassing your love and value for yourself, you can attract the relationship genuinely destined for you. While chasing love is sometimes seen as romantic, you can only finally attract what has always been meant for you when you stop.

The daily love horoscope for each zodiac sign on October 7, 2024:

Aries

You must allow life to change, Aries, if you want to be able to attract what you’ve always desired. Instead of feeling like you’re always the one in control of everything and making plans, instead, try to sit back and learn to receive.

Of course, make sure that your intentions are known to that special someone. But to have what you truly desire, you need to release the mentality that you can rush the path of destiny.

Taurus

It’s not just what you say, Taurus, but how (and when) you express it. As you start feeling the positive shifts in your romantic life, take accountability for any recent challenges or arguments in your relationship.

The conversations you’ve been avoiding are precisely what is necessary to bring you closer together. You only need to focus on how you feel versus what your ego says is right.

Gemini

Make time to enjoy the simple moments in life, Gemini. Instead of focusing on ten steps in front of you or the results of any success, embrace what each day brings with your partner by your side.

Start at a slower pace and invest more energy into creating a well-balanced and fulfilling connection with your partner. While your dreams may call to you, it is enough to simply be where you are and enjoy all you can.

Cancer

Unless a relationship is based on your truth, Cancer, it will never feel very fulfilling. But to attract an aligned relationship into your life, you first need to understand your truth and stop trying to make something that is only zapping your energy work.

Try to be more authentic in your relationship and forthright in your feelings and needs. Leave the people pleasing or idea that you need to continually work for what you desire behind, as this creates the healthy space to receive love based on your inner truth.

Leo

Take time for yourself, dear Leo, to dream, journal, or create. Nothing is stopping you from accomplishing a dream other than the fear of revealing your true self to the world. While there is safety in thinking you can’t, staving off disappointment or heartbreak, it’s no way to approach manifesting what you’ve always dreamed of.

Honor yourself, embrace the healing moments (especially those connected to your inner child), and realize that you have always deserved the love and home you have dreamed of.

Virgo

Choose to speak what you want aloud into the universe, sweet Virgo. While you may be navigating a quest for truth or clarity at this time, you also should feel empowered to say what you really want.

Don’t assume that your partner should know what you need. Instead, choose to leave no room for confusion. The more you can articulate what you wish to experience and create in your relationship, the more effortlessly you can attract it into your life.

Libra

There is a strong energy surrounding you right now that is helping you become more definitive in what you deserve, Libra. This may not be completely comfortable, because it also means that you will value what you are worth more than simply keeping the peace.

Although you are strongly focused on matters connected to your career at this time, do make sure that you are still showing up for the important process in your romantic relationship. In this case, honoring your worth matters more than anything else — including love.

Scorpio

What do you really want for your life, Scorpio? Not what you think is possible or what is within reach. What do you genuinely dream of creating for your life and your romantic relationship?

Before you make any other decisions, you need to take some time to yourself reflecting on whether you are truly following your dreams or simply playing it safe.

A new beginning is on the horizon, but to recognize and seize it, you will need to be crystal clear about what you really want — or you just may miss it.

Sagittarius

One of the bravest choices you can make, Sagittarius, is to admit that you’ve changed your mind. It’s normal on the path of growth to realize that you no longer want or need what you once did, but it’s only troublesome if you continue to ignore it.

Let yourself embrace the changes within, and how that affects your relationship. Even if you’re not in the place yet to make any decisions, it’s enough to simply honor the fact that you are in the process. Because as much as you know what you don’t want, you’re still learning what it is that you do.

Capricorn

Life is always what you make of it, Capricorn. You can either enjoy everything you have created or let it stress you out, thinking you don’t have enough time to do everything you want. Try to be mindful of these two perspectives throughout your day and let yourself truly feel that you are doing your best.

This would be a wonderful time to start talking about how you feel with your partner because they may be able to pull you out of your funk. Having everything you desire should never feel like a weight of responsibility.

Aquarius

Exciting changes begin filtering into your life today, sweet Aquarius. This energy is all about creating more time for love through positive shifts in your daily routine and work life.

Whether it’s reducing your schedule or working from home more, the changes proposed in your career today are exactly what you need to have more relaxing downtime with your partner.

Everything is happening for you, and you will understand exactly how powerful the energy of attraction can be.

Pisces

Let your optimism pave the way for your dreams to become reality, Pisces. Whether today brings an incandescent meeting with a new lover or simply a chance to develop an existing relationship, choose to see everything in the best possible light.

New beginnings are currently surrounding you everywhere you look, and they will lead to the life and romantic commitment you’ve always dreamed up. But to achieve that, you can’t keep looking at everything through a skeptical eye.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.