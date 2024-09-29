5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On September 30

Rise and shine! The energy on Monday, September 30, 2024, beckons you to acknowledge the end of the month so you can welcome October with joy and anticipation. While five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence – Leo, Scorpio, Cancer, Aries, and Capricorn – the rest are urged to be mindful and bold too!

We have Sun conjunct Mercury in Libra as our cosmic benefactors. They speak of confidence and intellectual prowess in the social arena. If you don't have those skills, now's the time to develop them. It's fertile ground for such growth. Mercury conjunct Lilith in Libra adds another layer to this message by reminding us that what's considered conventional may have been the unconventional thing in decades past. Be the trendsetter and lead with courage. You have it within you and will find your tribe too.

Finally, Neptune Retrograde in Pisces' relationship with Moon in Virgo brings tremendous inspiration to the collective. Create balance by streamlining the process.

Five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on September 30, 2024:

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign for Leo to work with: Other Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 2 p.m.

Leo, the energy on Monday for you is all about breaking the Monday blues and realizing that you are uniquely positioned right now (from an astrological perspective) to be the star of the show in whichever area of life you are focused on the most. Whether this is your career, your love life, or personal pursuit to master a craft, you have the cosmic forces firmly backing you up... as long as you lead with confidence too.

Just make time for a little softness in the middle of all this proactiveness. It will be the counterbalance and help you rejuvenate your soul for the next day, and the day after that, and so on.

2. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign for Scorpio to work with: Pisces

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 10 a.m.

Scorpio, the energy on Monday for you is all about recognizing the power within you, especially in your intellect. Don't sabotage your efforts by paying undue attention to the naysayers or the harsh critics. You are a phoenix and have more than proven your ability to grow and transform. You will always do so in the future too.

Carve out some time for cuddles in the middle of all this, even if it's just for half an hour at the end of the day. Whether cuddling your pet, significant other, children, or hugging your mom, everything will feel easier when your soul is at peace.

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign for Cancer to work with: Aries

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m.

Cancer, sometimes it's important to step out of one's comfort zone even without any external stimuli. That's your message for Monday. Yes, it's your day (because Monday is ruled by the Moon), but it can be so much more than that if you put your mind to it. That's where you will discover your blessings.

If you feel called to, write heartfelt messages in greeting cards on this day as a gratitude/positivity exercise. Even if you choose not to send them, it will still help you realize the true treasures in your life. It may spark your creative side too!

4. Aries

Best zodiac sign for Aries to work with: Pisces & Other Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 10 a.m.

Aries, the energy on Monday is all about work and collaboration. Now's not the time to be a lone wolf. Tap into the collective power of the team you are in and shine bright together. You will hit your goals faster and will have much to celebrate because of it.

Also, find a way to balance out all this activity with short bouts of stillness and restful observation. New ideas will be sparked when you give yourself this space. It's one of the core blessings of Libra season.

5. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign for Capricorn to work with: Leo

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 11 a.m.

Capricorn, the energy on Monday for you is all about knowing where your heart is and trusting that your instincts will guide you true if you answer the call that originates there. Intriguing experiences and cosmic blessings will find you on this path too.

Just know that your love life and relationship with loved ones will also benefit from this blessing indirectly. So take a chance on yourself and watch as pure magic sparks in your life! For some of you, this may be a business idea that you are thinking of making real. Don't second-guess yourself. You have the cosmic forces backing you up!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.