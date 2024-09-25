What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 26, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Ready for more balance in your life?

Written on Sep 25, 2024

daily tarot card reading by zodiac sign September 26 2024 bigjom from Getty Images | Canva Pro
Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading is here for September 26, 2024. Today, Mercury enters a new sign, Libra! With the Sun and Mercury in Libra, our collective card of the day is Justice. The sign of Libra rules Justice, reminding us to remain impartial, fair-minded and in control of our emotions to make good decisions. 

Life is about balance when we have the Sun and Mercury in Libra. But, the Moon may move us toward emotional instability while it continues to transit through Cancer. There's wisdom to be taken from our tarot card of the day. Let's see what you need to know about Thursday, as told by a tarot card reader.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for September 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck comes in many forms. Be open to the possibility that what you want will arrive in a package or form you had not imagined it would be. Your prayers could be answered this week, and when the door of opportunity swings open, walk through it. You don't want to guess what the universe is doing when it starts to take action. Instead, go for the ride and see where the adventure leads.

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs That Will Be The 'Universe's Favorites' In The Second Half Of 2024

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

What's your greatest want, Taurus? Life can be undesirably busy at the top of the week. If you're all work and no play, it can quickly turn the sweetest you into someone you dislike. Rather than allow that to happen, take charge of your time and plan something fun to do in advance. Watch a movie or go for a walk with a friend. See a late play in the evening or order in your favorite food. Have something to look forward to.

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing Unprecedented Professional Success Throughout The Rest Of 2024

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

It's a wrap, Gemini. An adventure has come to an end, and now that you know where things stand, it's time to pack up and start looking over the horizon. A new journey calls your name. Are you listening? Pay attention to where your life is taking you and be open to social invitations, especially where you'll have a chance to meet new people. 

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Experience Karmic Relief During Saturn Retrograde In Pisces From Now Through November 2024

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

A little bit of gentleness goes a long way, but today may require you to show others you mean business. This is a day for action and determination. If you have a great idea, you should take the first step. Don't keep creative thoughts in your head; write them down. Don't journal? It's an excellent day to begin doing so.

RELATED: How Chiron Retrograde Brings Big Change To Your Zodiac Sign From Now Through December 29

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Are you missing an old friend? This tarot card indicates feelings of disconnect from a meaningful relationship. It's difficult to ask for what you need, especially if you feel rejected or someone will not give it to you after you've asked. Today asks for a rare and mature form of emotional bravery. Find out where things stand with an honest conversation. Test the waters of your relationship and see where things go.

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success Throughout The Rest Of 2024

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Be honest with yourself, Virgo. This sounds so easy to do, but you can only know as much as you are aware. Today is a day for truth-seeking, and one way to start is to use your feelings as a guide. Be open to criticism from others, and when you sense something in another person, think about whether or not that same trait is in you. Use today to gather information without any judgment. Let today be one where you learn, observe and get to know yourself better. 

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs With The Rare Blend Of Deep Empathy And Impressive Mental Toughness

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

How's your time management? Are you getting everything done that you want to focus on? Today, work on improving the flow of your day-to-day life. See what areas you can make small, helpful tweaks to have more time to do the things you enjoy or want to do — like scrapbooking, cooking or taking a walk with the dog.

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs With The Rare Combination Of Strong Intuition And Sharp Intelligence

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

You can be so wise, Scorpio. When you have a chance to be a voice of reason in the life of a friend, share your insights and experiences with them. Your stories can be excellent tools for personal growth, and they can help others avoid making preventable mistakes. You can't go back and undo what you have gone through, but it's nice when you can help a person from walking down a path you know is unsafe.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs With The Rare Combination Of Irresistible Charisma And Social Introversion

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Relationships change; being a good friend, listener, and partner takes time and effort. Today, you will have more chances to practice listening to what your significant other has to say. This may mean holding back what you'd like to add to a conversation while they get their feelings out. It takes time, but you can be patient, especially when considering how much value listening adds to your partnership.

RELATED: 5 Most Desirable Zodiac Signs That Are The Hardest To Get, According To An Astrologer

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Let go of expectations. You may think you know how today should go, but life could have other plans. Be flexible when circumstances take a different direction. You may be experiencing divine protection from a guardian angel or being positioned at a certain place to protect someone else by your presence. You never know, but count distraction and deterrents and celestial blessings in disguise today.

RELATED: 3 'Visionary' Zodiac Signs Whose First Instincts Are Always Right

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Some people can love each other very much but need space. Today, ask for me-time if you need it. Invite your significant other to focus on their activities if you both have much to do and need uninterrupted time alone. It can be a refreshing time when you can sit by yourself, knowing your independence frees someone else to do what they love. You can catch up and hear each other's stories later. 

RELATED: Astrologer Says 2 Zodiac Signs Have The Most Common Sense — 'They Always Figure Things Out'

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

It's OK not to know what you need to do. Mentors can be a helpful recourse when you're unsure what direction to take in finances, life planning or other areas you feel inexperienced in. Write your questions down, and don't let fear of looking foolish stop you from seeking the help you need. Asking for help allows someone to express their life's purpose and you both get a gift in the process. 

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs With The Rare Combination Of Deep Compassion And Enviable Emotional Fortitude

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

