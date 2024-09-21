Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 22, 2024 — Libra Season Begins

Your September 22, 2024, horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for this Sunday. We breathe fresh air as the Moon and Sun enter air signs. The Moon leaves Taurus to enter Gemini, and the Sun enters Libra.

Fall begins with the Autumn Equinox, signaling the start of Libra season. Sunday marks a significant turning point, as night and day are equal in length. A Libra Sun calls for focusing on our need to maintain balance in our lives. As we work toward the end of the year, daylight begins to shorten, and darkness extends, symbolic of a restoration process. Hence why equinox means ‘equal night’ — day and night are now equal.

A new sun season means new things to focus on. Let's see how these changes affect each zodiac sign's daily horoscope.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is a good time to understand what has reached its expiry date, in order for you to call in fresher energy, particularly around any unhealthy relationship habits or initiating important conversations with your loved ones. You may be prompted to slow down your pace, as you’re able to use this reflection time to make pivotal changes which can initiate a new path where healing and insight can flow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Answer the call to the true mission. Something inside of you is ready to open the gates shed old fears that have been clinging on to dear life. Sign up to all the class passes to let out steam, and stretch your muscles to a new heights. What personal goals or aspirations have you been neglecting due to fear or self-doubt? How can you begin to address these fears and take concrete steps toward achieving these goals?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is a great opportunity to dive deep into your inner being to observe how your emotional realm may be keeping you from activating your creative energy. When we haven’t processed past experiences, our creative center can feel blocked and stagnant. This is a great time to focus on how you can simplify your routine.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is a wonderful turning point to take a deeper look into where you may be currently pushing forward instead of allowing and surrendering to the nature of how things currently are. Forcing something to happen may not be the best course of action; perhaps it’s better to execute what you can control and allow things to come into form naturally. You may ask yourself, ‘How can I let go of the need to be in control?’

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Take action on limitations and barriers that may be currently hindering your ability to take the next steps in your ambitions. You may realize that there may be systems and structures in place that may be challenging your goal posts to achieve success. Sometimes we need to take a step back from our perceived challenges so we can gain a better perspective on what fundamental changes we need to make.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is an incredible cosmic period for you to be clearer in the way that you see the world, so that you can uproot limiting beliefs that are not based on reality but on unconscious fears. This is an incredible time for you to show up more boldly in the world so that you can integrate new parts of yourself that you may have repressed. What unconscious fears or limiting beliefs surfaced during this time? How can you use this experience as an opportunity to uproot these beliefs and replace them with a clearer, more realistic view of yourself and the world?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a good time to observe the phases and cycles in our lives that have served their purpose in order for a rebirth to take place. However, it’s important to understand where familiarity and comfort are keeping us stuck and stagnant. We can free ourselves from fear when we take small steps outside of our comfort zones to usher in new energy to incite change.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is an incredible time to take a pause and figure out your bigger why. Perhaps you may find it’s time to let go of anything in your life that doesn’t provide a higher sense of meaning or purpose. You may be prompted to discover whether your plans have been created from a foundation of wisdom and meaning, or whether your goals were created from a superficial place. Come back to your core values to know what is true to you and your heart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today is a good opportunity to feel into the expansiveness of your inner landscape. This is a great day to see your internal world as a pathway of infinite exploration. Our inner realms are rich in imagination, visions, and art. This is a good time to understand that you don’t need to leave your ordinary environment to have an adventure; you can be right where you are and still be transformed by tuning out of the external noise and delving into the richness of your mind.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s important that you’re aware of how you’re keeping a work/life balance to support you to have space to think creatively. Your more ambitious nature is activated during this time, and you may feel as though you can take on more tasks than you’re used to. But it’s important to review what ambitions are worth committing to now, and which ones can be placed on pause. Remember, you’re running your own race.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Seeing everything from a deeper sense of purpose can help you stay motivated, even when you don’t see the results of your efforts instantly. By focusing on what drives you, you’re able to persevere through the different phases and cycles of your life while maintaining an optimistic perspective rather than making high-risk decisions from a place of blind faith.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This phase can help you to reflect on what you may be currently holding on to that may be inhibiting you from fully being vulnerable with those around you. When we are able to extend ourselves forgiveness, we are much more open to forgiving others from the past. At the same time, it’s important to allow this to unfold naturally without forcing yourself to let go of painful emotions, as true healing happens over time.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.