Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 20 — Clarity Comes Today

For each zodiac sign's love horoscope on September 20, 2024, the Virgo Sun will create a confusing opposition with retrograde Neptune in Pisces, which may make it hard to discern the truth of your romantic relationship. These moments of confusion arrive because they are the path to having the clarity you seek.

While today may bring about certain realizations in your relationship, it is best to hold off making any decisions until after the next eclipse on October 2, as you may not yet see the full picture. For today, it is enough to hold space for confusion and clarity, trusting you will find the answers when you are meant to. Now, let's see what the astrology forecast reveals for each zodiac sign during Friday's love horoscope predictions.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 20, 2024.

Aries

You may feel much uncertainty about a specific relationship today, dear Aries. However, rather than accept this uncertainty as truth, examine it from a different perspective.

How you view yourself and love plays a significant role in how you perceive a relationship; in this case, it may trigger some past wounds. This person you have in your life does think of the world of you and possesses deep feelings, but it seems you might not be in the place to see that just yet.

Taurus

Take time to be more discerning with the information you take from others, sweet Taurus. While the people in your life care about you, just because they say something doesn’t mean it makes it true.

You may have to talk with your partner today about information you’ve recently been told or have discovered. Try to be open before jumping to conclusions that may jeopardize this connection.

Gemini

Regarding love, Gemini, it doesn’t always have to be a matter of right or wrong. Just because your partner expresses something to you doesn’t mean you have to have done something wrong, but it also doesn’t make them right.

Instead, try to understand that you can hold space for the feelings that different perspectives create rather than making it a game of right and wrong. This will allow you to get to the root of what is happening and improve your connection.

Cancer

Be mindful of what you tell yourself, dear Cancer, because you always listen to yourself. You might be selling yourself short on what you can accomplish or experience, especially regarding an amazing new love.

The past does not determine the future; in this case, it’s simply about what you have learned from it all. Try to believe in yourself more today, and make sure that you are talking to yourself in such a way that supports the love you want to manifest in your life.

Leo

What ends up becoming reality often doesn’t always look or feel how you thought it would, Leo. But this doesn’t mean it’s not meant for you or even that it’s all wrong. You may have to take some time to self-reflect today regarding how your expectations can often set you up for feeling like you’ve failed.

This only prevents you from enjoying your success and the love you have built. Understanding your own expectations can make dealing with a particular issue easier.

Virgo

You have been so fixated on reaching certain milestones in your relationship, Virgo, that you haven’t given yourself time to figure out what you authentically want from love. It feels like today may serve as a wake-up call for your relationship, but to receive the benefit of this, you must also be willing to hold space for change.

It does no good to create a life you think you should live, especially if you still feel like you’re missing something at the end of each day. The more you can understand what you genuinely feel called to create, the more satisfied you can feel with your relationship and know whether this will last forever.

Libra

It can be hard to keep working toward a particular dream if you’re feeling uncertain about what it even is that you currently want, Libra. There is a cloud of confusion over you at the moment that almost feels like you're split between choosing two different lives.

It’s important to remember that these two lives may not be as separate as you think they are. Take time to meditate or ground yourself today, and don’t be afraid to ask yourself what you really want and what you’re unwilling to compromise on.

Scorpio

Life is not just a dream, Scorpio. As much as you may be just telling yourself that certain dreams are destined to remain just that, the truth is that you are empowered to make any of them a reality, especially if it concerns a deeply connected relationship.

You start seeing it as much as possible instead of saving it for another day or telling yourself why you can’t. Love always comes when you can finally believe in it because it’s then that you believe in yourself enough to take action.

Sagittarius

There will always be plot twists in life, Sagittarius, but you can choose how you deal with them. As much as it may be tempting to wallow in everything that hasn’t gone according to plan today, try instead to reflect on where and what you currently have power over.

Feel all your feelings, but don’t let it deter you from changing course or even trying to repair the situation. Nothing is over until you choose for it to be, and in this case, there still is hope.

Capricorn

Love is always a balance of both logic and dreams, dear Capricorn. But the trick is to ground your dreams in logic so you can make them come true for yourself and the relationship that you’ve promised your partner.

While they should be active participants in creating a life together, you may have to hold space for a conversation today about how they are feeling about certain matters.

Try to be willing to take accountability but also to ground the dreams you both have so that you can begin to plan your future together rather than feeling like it’s all on you.

Aquarius

There will always be obstacles on the path of manifestation, Aquarius, but it doesn’t mean that they are intended to have you give up.

Today, you may have to work through a particular issue in your relationship or even within yourself, affecting your connection.

This issue will be about clearing up the confusion between what you thought would happen and what is occurring, but it is only the place of a beginning – if you want it to be.

Pisces

You have to be willing to hold space so that your partner may see you differently than you see yourself, sweet Pisces. Although they hold you in high regard, they have interpreted your actions as uninterested or even being done with this romantic connection, even though that couldn’t be further from your truth.

Misconceptions happen in even the best romantic relationships, but you may want to hear them out and be willing to share your true feelings to clear up any remaining confusion.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.