What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know About September 17, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading is here for September 17, 2024 to reveal what's in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday. The Full Moon emphasizes today's collective tarot card in Pisces. Pisces is the ruler of the Moon tarot card, symbolizing confusion, fears, insight and lack of clarity. On Tuesday, we are truth-seeking, and if you have specific questions about life, love or career, you will find them thanks to the day's eclipse in new lunar nodes.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

What your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on September 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Aries, look objectively at how you spend your time. Sudden changes may push you into a new light. So, if the unexpected happens, know this change helps you to find new hope and optimism. Seize all you want. This isn’t a space for self-judgment but awareness, which allows you to build the life you deserve.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Life can be confusing, but everything starts to make sense with time. Understand that the daily actions, though seemingly small, push you in one direction or the other. Despite what the previous days have held for you, you are presented with fresh opportunities every morning.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have choices. You aren’t bound to repeat the same patterns in your romantic relationships. Instead, you can begin again and choose a partner different from one you've had in the past. Turn the page and let go of your fears about falling in love. Take dating or rebuilding a relationship, one step at a time.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

The world is your oyster, Cancer. Soon, many opportunities will open up for you. You can explore a world of potential and new realities. This is the time to stop playing it small and take risks instead. Be brave.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Enjoy yourself and live in the moment. Start with something simple, like turning off your cell phone while out with friends or working in silence instead of playing background music.

When you decide to try a new activity, be curious. See how far a situation takes you. Enter life without expectations and believe in great things.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're ready to move on with your life, and it isn't easy to start over again at a job or with a new partner. Even if you don’t find the gold you are looking for in one area, it doesn’t mean you won’t see where you belong in another. How will you know what's out there if you don't tr? Give yourself time. Don’t lose hope.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You want to live a life that's authentic and true to your heart. Doing what is right isn’t always what’s popular, Libra. In those moments, looking within and finding strength in your values is essential.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

You're stronger than peer pressure. You don't have to give in. Though you know you shouldn't, succumbing to what you feel pressured to do won’t give you joy. Though it may be hard, acting according to your convictions can be the most fulfilling thing in the end.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are capable, Sagittarius, even on days where your heart is full of self-doubt. Your fears are lying to you. This is the time to act on the qualities and strengths within you, like leadership and steadiness. One baby step at a time is all you need to complete.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Tune in to your heart and let it lead you to your fate.

Though you may doubt the presence of a higher power or destiny, be open to seeing signs that reveal it's true. The more you invite opportunities into your life, the great the odds are that you will see them manifest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

Some of the best things don’t just happen—they take watering and time to grow. Be patient with yourself as you grow the things you want in life. What they are now doesn’t represent their long-term potential. Everything changes at the right time.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Step out of your comfort zone. You may not be able to attain all you want — all your wildest dreams — without facing your fears of looking like a fool. It's OK to make mistakes. Everyone has to start somewhere, even the masters in a field where others see them as an expert.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.