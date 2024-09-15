What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 16, Per A Tarot Card Reader

According to our daily one-card tarot reading for Monday, September 16, 2024, we have a dreamy day ahead of us. The Moon enters the spiritual zodiac sign, Pisces, which brings an ethereal energy that leaves us detached from worldly things and more open-minded about cosmic matters.

Pisces rules The Moon tarot card. We must be careful not to deceive ourselves or others as we navigate the watery energy of this zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Togetherness is possible, Aries. Have you felt alone lately? While you may enjoy your independence, there are times when you'd prefer to be part of a team.

This tarot card promises a union of hearts and souls — two people pooling their strengths and minimizing weaknesses. Your desire is not that far away, and you may be seeing your wish come true soon,

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Money is only one part of the equation regarding having security in life. As this tarot card denotes, you also need to have love, friendship and cooperation from others — unanimity.

Your role in making this happen is to lead the way for yourself and others. Someone has to start showing a willingness to be kind and giving. This may begin a wonderful life now and in the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Your life is a living prayer. The things you do each day, your habits, thoughts and actions, compel the universe to act on your behalf. If you desire something to happen, think about it.

Be mindful and meditative on the vision you hope for. Ask for what you want and mentally anticipate receiving it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Your heart will feel joy and hope because a wish will come true for you this month.

The Nine of Cups tarot card is a positive omen revealing how you are set to be one of the universe's favorites now. Your turn is here, so when you go out and about, act as though you are special because you are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Conserve your time and energy. Don't try to do too many things all at once. Say 'no' when you have to.

Keep your schedule and priorities at the tip-top of your to-do list, and don't worry if you will upset others. Sometimes, rejecting a project is a blessing for someone else. You may help another person get their lucky break by not doing something you don't want to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are a go-getter. Your fierce and independent spirit helps you to make time to feed your soul. It would help if you had some me-time this week.

Self-care is the path to your most incredible experiences. When rested, you can accomplish so much and have the endurance you need to encourage friends and do what you have to do for yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Live authentically, Libra. It's a nice feeling when you have nothing to hide. Being yourself may feel complex when you place too much stock in other people's opinions of you; however, try to detach yourself from external acceptance.

Connect with your core values. Soon, you'll attract things in your life that resonate with who you genuinely are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Are you overwhelmed? Is there a lot going on in your life right now? One way to navigate emotional overload is to stop and do nothing.

It seems contradictory, but pausing is an act of faith. Show the universe you're comfortable allowing things to happen as they are meant to.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

You're making someone feel very happy. This relationship is a wonderful sign for a new or established relationship.

Temperance implies a sense of wholeness and togetherness between you and your partner. If you have wondered where you stand in your relationship lately, this card indicates things are going well.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Ask why? Do you have someone in your life you'd like to know better? This tarot shows an opportunity to grow closer to your partner through intimate conversation and open-minded discussions. Maybe there are things you have not thought about or explored together as a team. The door is open to discovering what hidden opportunities can be explored.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Hard work + consistency = results. Today, you get a reward for your effort at work or where you are a volunteer. You may hear that someone has nominated you for an award or you are being considered for a promotion or raise. If you have an annual review due to you, consider proactively asking to have it scheduled.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You were ready long ago for your chance to escape an outdated lifestyle, and now it's here. You will jump to claim what's yours, Pisces. You have been patient and kind for some time, and yet you have outgrow your situation. When you see a door opening to allow you to step into a new role, speak up and let others know you're eager to get started.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.